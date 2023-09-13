Discover the Musical World of Disney and Pixar’s Coco, Mexican Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life), and Día De Los Muertos Tribute at Disneyland Resort This Fall

wearemitu

If you’re all about family, culture, and a good time (and who isn’t?), then we’ve got the perfect adventure for you. Plaza de la Familia in Disney California Adventure® Park is A Musical Celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Coco that celebrates the vibrant traditions of Día De Los Muertos. And, as if that wasn’t cool enough, we’ve partnered with Disneyland Resort to take your family along for the ride. Are you ready to make some unforgettable memories?

¡Reúne a los tuyos! Disneyland’s Musical Celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Coco at Plaza de la Familia is a fun way to breathe new life into your weekend, shake things up, and step out of your comfort zone.

Make memories to last a lifetime with your loved ones this fall!

This celebration of family bonds, culture, and life will take place on September 1 and 2, 2023, at Disney California Adventure® Park, and it makes for the perfect family outing, a memorable date night, or a fun night out with friends. Discover a world inspired by the spirit of remembrance, eternal connections, and what ties us — be it our culture, heritage, family tree, or the genuine bonds that outlive us.

Si estás cansado de hacer lo mismo todos los fines de semana, here’s a great plan. You can experience the magic of Día De Los Muertos, the musical immersive celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Coco, and the heritage and cultural tesoros of Mexico at Disneyland Resort.

Immerse in the sights, sounds, and spirit of Dia de los Muertos through the lens of Miguel in a musical extravaganza of Disney and Pixar’s Coco. Between performances, embark on a cultural adventure at the Árbol de la Vida to honor your ancestral roots. No querrás perderte este homenaje festivo y conmovedor.

Follow your heart in the Musical World of Disney and Pixar’s Coco

Celebrate life and dance along in the Musical World of Disney and Pixar’s Coco as the story unfolds before your eyes in a captivating music and dance number performed by Miguel and his compañeros.

The musical spectacle straight out of Disney and Pixar’s Coco is una celebración of Mexican culture, music, and the special bonds that transcend time.

The message at the heart of the popular film is to follow your heart and embrace what makes you, you.

The stage will come alive with a rich tapestry of folklórico dancers adorned in vibrant, authentic Mexican costumes.

This family-friendly show has something for everyone, from the intricate costume designs to the exhilarating choreography and the beloved cast of Disney and Pixar’s Coco. Better yet, Miguel’s abuela embodies the same wit, humor, and tenacity we love in our own abuelas. Live the magic with your loved ones this fall only at Disneyland Resort.

Instagram-worthy moments at Árbol de la Vida

Captura momentos mágicos con tus favoritos at the Mexican Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life). Your Instagram fanbase will not be disappointed. The ornamented tree is full of yellow and magenta flowers, as well as authentic Mexican catrinas in festive costumes inspired by Mexican folk art pottery.

As a family, you can honor loved ones who have passed by writing them un mensaje del corazón. Leave a heartfelt tribute on the adjacent Memory Wall, commemorating the cherished individuals who have, and will eternally, color your life.

At el Árbol de la Vida, you can also celebrate your ancestors by crafting your own alebrije mask of Dante and Pepita, spirit guides from Disney and Pixar’s Coco. This is a fun and engaging way to commemorate how our ancestors touched our lives and speak to how our family tree grounds and uplifts us.

Calacas, mariachis, and ofrendas at the Día De Los Muertos Tribute

Forge memories that transcend the realm of the living at a spirited celebration at the Día De Los Muertos Tribute. The special tribute es una reunión conmovedora with loved ones who have passed. Pay homage to cherished abuelos, abuelas, and amigos who’ve embarked on their spiritual journey within this sacred space.

The tribute is also an embodiment of Mexican cultural heritage. El Zócalo Park will be adorned with iconic skeleton figurines known as calacas, portraying a trio of mariachi musicians alongside vibrant flowers and other ornamental elements typically found on traditional ofrendas during the Day of the Dead. Vas a querer que el flash esté encendido para las fotos.

Be transported into a world where music, love, and heritage entwine seamlessly

¿Qué estás esperando? Disneyland Resort welcomes you to embark on an unforgettable voyage through Mexican culture and traditions. The enchanting synergy of the melodies of Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the vibrant Árbol de la Vida, and the heartfelt Día De Los Muertos Tribute transcends generations.

Shake up your usual weekend routine with a new trendy event. Trust us; the group chat will be talking about it for weekends to come. Immerse yourself in a celebration that unites past and present, culture and community. Celebrate life, honor connections, and create enduring memories within the magical realm of Disney California Adventure® Park this fall.

Click here for all the details on how you can celebrate to remember as a family at Disney California Adventure® Park.

