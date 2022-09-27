No, You’re Not Seeing Things — There’s an Upside Down Museum in the US and Here’s Where You Can Find It

wearemitu

If you ever wondered what it would be like to go inside an upside down house, why not try an upside down amusement park instead?

While we once reported on the insane upside-down house “La Casa Loca” in Guatavita, Colombia, there’s a similar architectural feat right here in the U.S. — and it even has laser tag.

Wonderworks is described as an indoor amusement park that blends entertainment with education (A.K.A. “edu-tainment”) and has locations in Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Pigeon Forge, Panama City Beach, Syracuse, and Branson.

The attraction features more than 100 exhibits and activities that include an indoor ropes course, a 4D simulator ride, earthquake and hurricane simulators, a bubble lab, and astronaut training (you know, in case a vacation to the moon actually becomes possible — gotta be prepared!).

Even more, the amusement park has a life-size piano and a whole art gallery dedicated to illusions, but the biggest illusion is no doubt its upside-down structure.

All of Wonderworks’ locations are built upside-down, with the Orlando structure resting the wrong side up on top of a brick building. Photos show how the classic building has a set of columns, windows, street lamps, and trees in the front patio — all completely upside-down.

Of course, the company had to give a good reason for its upside-down architecture, and the story is just as entertaining as the look of it.

According to Wonderworks, the mythical Professor Wonder lived on an island in the Bermuda Triangle, where he kept his lab. One day, he created his own tornado, and the results were pretty chaotic. The tornado sent the entire building over to the U.S., where it unfortunately landed upside-down.

No word on how Professor Wonder is doing.

Apart from the outside structure being upside-down, Wonderworks also features an epic upside-down entry room.

At that point, you must enter an inversion tunnel, where an illusion “spins” you around and changes your perspective. Then, you are “ready” to see the Wonderworks world the right way up.

While the Wonderworks museums aren’t entirely upside down like the house in Guatavita, Colombia or other famous structures around the world like in Trassenheide, Germany or St. Petersburg, Russia, it will still leave you head over heels.

