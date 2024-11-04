For decades, the number of Latino people making the United States home has been growing. Recent data shows that the number of people with Mexican heritage has slowed. Meanwhile, those who identify as Dominican, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan have become the fastest-growing groups of Latino heritage.

So, it is no wonder that Spanish has grown exponentially in the U.S. The country is officially home to the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world.

More than 60 million Spanish-speaking people live in the U.S. For reference, just the Spanish-speaking segment of the U.S. has surpassed the populations of Colombia, Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Guatemala. The U.S. Spanish-speaking population is second only to Mexico.

The study, “Spanish: A Living Language 2024,” was completed by Professor David Fernández from the University of Alcalá and published by the Instituto Cervantes. It set forth the data.

For decades, the Spanish-speaking population has been increasing quickly, and the numbers show growth. Additionally, the number of Latino immigrants to the U.S. has been in decline, which would represent a growing number of U.S.-born Latinos who are proficient in Spanish.

According to the study, Spanish has seen an influx of interest around the world as it has outpaced the growth and popularity of French in Europe. Over the years, Spanish teaching has grown and is now the second-most sought-after foreign language in all educational settings.

Latinos are a growing and dynamic population in the U.S.

According to Axios, the Latino population drove 70 percent of the U.S. population growth between 2022 and 2023. The high birth rates among Latino families played a key role in growing the population in the U.S. The growth is indicative of what demographers have predicted for years: the U.S. is becoming less white and more Latino and Asian American.

This has also affected the voting population. Latino voters are not and will likely never be a monolith. However, the growing demographic of Latino voters has been a point of interest for both political parties every election cycle. Latinos now make up the second-largest voting demographic in the country. This is evident in how campaigns speak to the different Latino communities who call the U.S. home.

Cuban voters tend to skew more conservative and support candidates like former President Donald Trump at 64 percent, according to El País. Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center study found that Latino voters of Mexican heritage are the most liberal, with 62 percent saying they identify as Democrats.

A steady trend of Latino growth in the U.S.

If the trend continues, the U.S. Latino population is expected to make up 26.9 percent of the overall population by 2060. In comparison, the non-Latino white population is expected to decline to 44.9 percent. This trend, when coupled with the growth of other minority communities, means that the U.S. will likely be a majority-minority country within less than four decades.

As the population of U.S. Latinos continues to grow, the number of Spanish speakers will, too, allowing for a larger and more robust Spanish-speaking community in the country. Honestly, we are here for it. We love to see our community grow and come up. ¡Andale, chicos!