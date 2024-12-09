Get ready to dive into all things culture, familia, and holiday vibes—brought to you by McDonald’s and the return of the McRib®. From traditions old and new, we’ve got the stories that keep our Latino roots alive this season.

The holiday season holds a special place in the hearts of many Latinos. It’s often a mix of joy, tradition, and even a little bit of hustle.

Being an adult in a Latino family in many ways means dodging your tias questions about your personal life and engaging in group cooking. It may even mean hosting if you’re the eldest child with a big house.

And even if the honor of proving yourself as a host is exciting (cue in all your childhood perfect centerpiece dreams), the weight of responsibilities can be overwhelming. Thankfully, we’ve gathered our best guide to cooking, hosting, and being in charge of the holiday cheer—without the need to pull out the chancla or spend endless hours preparing.

Set boundaries early (and stick to them)

Yes, we know that “boundaries” is almost a taboo word in Latino families, but hear us out. If you think back to your mom fighting with her suegra and the entirety of your Latino holidays being haunted by flashbacks of getting up at the crack of dawn to stuff tamales, then boundaries are your friends.

Young woman wearing christmas ornaments as earrings and sticking out her tongue in front of christmas tree

The unspoken pressure of doing everything—from cooking to having a spotless home—can turn your holiday dreams into a nightmare. That’s why you communicate your limits. If you’re hosting, be clear about the time, place, and who’s bringing what. Yes, you don’t have to provide everything just because you’re hosting. Even though older generations boasted about doing it all (although secretly hating it), you don’t have to carry the entire load.

Also, permit yourself to say “no.” If you’re coming as a guest but can’t make it to all the gatherings or even pre-party prep, pulling the “no” card is fine.

Power up your party with potluck-style dining

Food is almost as important at family gatherings as the people who attend. Whether it’s pernil, pan dulce, tamales, or polvorones, every family has their staple. Plus, don’t forget the coquito! Growing up, you may have woken up to the smell of your dad watching over the lechón on the caja china or your mom and abuela making tamales, but this doesn’t have to be you.

Tamales Cooked on the Stovetop

Have everyone at the party bring their own dish. You can make a spreadsheet or start a group chat where everyone can vote on their favorite dish to make. That way, everyone contributes and no one is overwhelmed by the stress of making all the food. It's supposed to be a party after all.

Create a Secret Santa or Gift Exchange to Lessen Expenses

Gift-giving in Latino families can get intense, especially when you’re transitioning from your role as the child who receives into the adult who gives. However, balancing your finances with buying things your family probably doesn’t even need can be challenging in today’s economy. Our best advice? Create a gift exchange for your family.

Make sure to set a price limit ahead of time. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the game, but remember, you don’t need to overspend to show you care. Opt for thoughtful gifts that hit the heart more than those that break the bank. You can also suggest doing gift experiences, where your gifts are about spending time with each other rather than exchanging objects.



Be mindful of family dynamics and safeguard your mental health

Family gatherings can be wonderfully warm, but let’s get real; they can be a wreck to get through. Especially with the chisme running hot through the house. Plus, would it be a real Latino family gathering without the underlying animosity between relatives? We think not.

As much as we thrive on spilling the cafecito, the key to surviving the holidays is recognizing these family patterns and finding ways of staying grounded. For one, manage your expectations. Your mother and suegra will probably complain that they would’ve done it better. Remind them that you’re in charge now.

Celebrations are better with friends around you

In the case of personal questions, you can also choose not to answer them. While your family members may have their own ideas of how times have to run in your life, you can set your limits and take a break from the questioning for once.

Set up family games and a great playlist

One of the reasons the holidays are so special for Latinos is all the joy and holiday fun. This year, switch it up a bit and introduce some family games. Moving chairs, lotería, el limbo, and even a potato sack race can start a whole new set of traditions. Another idea is hosting a family pijamada instead of dressing up.

Multi-generation family and neighbors gather for a parranda.

If you still want music to be the epicenter, create a hot playlist to keep everyone—literally—on their toes.

Let go of perfection and have fun

There’s one thing besides food that Latinos love to celebrate during the holidays—guilt. It seems like so much of our upbringing was rooted in the sacred art of having to endure Saint-like issues during parties for them to be successful.

And as much as that tune still rings true in the back of your mind, letting go of perfection and having fun will be much more beneficial.

Take it one day at a time, sip on that coquito, and felices fiestas!

Whether you're spending the holidays with family or starting new traditions, remember to keep it real, keep it festive, and add a McRib® to the mix.