Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, is upon us, and if you learned anything from Mami, it’s that a good deal should never be ignored. There are so many Latino-owned businesses that are giving us culture through their products and giving you a deal on top of that.

As you get ready to buy gifts for those you love while saving a few dollars, here are some companies you should gravitate to to make sure you get the best deal you can.

Why Reina Rebelde Makeup Belongs in Every MUA’s Collection

Reina Rebelde is giving us culture through their colors’ names and packaging. The makeup line has been around since 2013 and is a must-have in any collection. The brand knows how to highlight our skin tones and gives general life when you check it out. For Black Friday, you can shop site-wide and get 30 percent off your purchase. This is perfect for the aspiring MUA in your life, so treat them to something fun and relevant.

Black Friday Travel Goals: Aeroméxico’s Deals to Latin America

Aeroméxico is offering deals on flights to Latin America and Mexico during its Black Friday sale. The Aeroméxico website shows flights for less than $400 from multiple U.S. cities to destinations across Mexico, including Guadalajara and Mexico City. If you have ever wanted to book that girls’ trip or a romantic getaway with your loved one, this is your time to surprise them with the trip and the savings!

Upgrade the Home Cook’s Game with Hedley and Bennett

We all know a very excited home cook who would love some new kitchen gear. Hedley and Bennett, a Latino-owned business, is giving you the chance to help them up their kitchenware with fun aprons and cutlery. If this is something that you need, you can check them out and get something special for someone special for 40 percent off site-wide.

Gleam Eyewear Has the Perfect Black Friday Finds for Stylish Friends

Gleam Eyewear will help you enter into the next year in style. Imagine how excited your bestie will be if you give them a stylish set of glasses to make their life easier. Give them the blue lens glasses to make sure they don’t strain those gorgeous eyes while they work hard to make the coins for those brunches and nights out. Check them out and see if you can find something for your friend using their sale of 30 to 50 percent off site-wide.

Sugar-Free Chamoy? Why I Love Chamoy Is the Ultimate Gift

I Love Chamoy is giving our community love by bringing us a beloved condiment to our houses—and it is sugar-free. Got a diabetic dad who loves chamoy? I Love Chamoy is the perfect gift to change their lives. For Black Friday, I Love Chamoy is offering 20 percent off on their site so you can help your dad’s health without breaking the bank.