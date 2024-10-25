There is nothing more satisfying than seeing someone stand up for other people in public space. Even better is when you get a song and dance to really get the point across. Insert a rallying cry, and you know the internet is going to eat it up. One Puerto Rican abuelo went viral after he confronted a racist white man in a grocery store. Now, it isn’t only that he confronted the racist man that people love, which we do. It is how he confronted him that got everyone hyped.

The man, Puerto Rican Pedro, was not letting a racist go unchecked

At the beginning of the video, Puerto Rican Pedro starts out strong, showing his allegiance to fellow people of color.

“I love Black people, I don’t care. I love Black people. This is America,” the gentleman says while pacing back and forth, clearly trying to control his anger. “You understand now? My name is Puerto Rican Peter. Pedro. You don’t like it? I don’t care.”

It was obvious that the white man with the walker was on the losing side. The people around the store were quick to rally around the indomitable Peter. He got the people together both IRL and on social media.

Suddenly, the rant turned into a ‘mobility off’

Puerto Rican Pedro was not done with his justifiable rant against the old man with the walker. When the man tried to brush him off, Pedro turned his attention to the fact that the man uses a walker. The video implies that the two men are the same age, but only one needs a walker.

It was clear that Puerto Rican Pedro needed to do more than just defend people. He had to put this white man in his place.

“Maybe you do like that,” Puerto Rican Pedro says as he imitates a labored walk. “Sixty-six years, baby.”

Then came the most amazing moment in his brutal and direct takedown of the racist.

“Puerto Rican power,” he says as he stands on one leg and kicks that leg out.

The people watching the display immediately start to howl with laughter, understanding that this is a devastating blow to the man’s ego. Pedro then continues to do squats and move around unencumbered by mobility issues. Not to mention his amazing salsa dancing moment, which really drove the point home.

Commenters on social media are loving this display of solidarity

Commenters on the original post are loving the solidarity of Black and brown people shown in the video.

“This is what the majority is scare (sic) of. Black and brown unifying. ❤️🤣,” wrote one commenter.

“He said you can’t do this “🕺🏻🕺🏽🏋🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽” 🤣🤣,” wrote another commenter.

We don’t know who Puerto Rican Pedro is, but one thing is for sure: He brought Puerto Rican power and put this man in his place. We need to see more of these moments of people standing up for other people of color. After all, we are all in this together. ¡Wepa!