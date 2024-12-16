Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with budget-friendly tips that’ll keep your traditions alive and your wallet intact—brought to you by McDonald’s and the return of the McRib®. This season, savor the joy of giving, feasting, and celebrating without overspending.

Nochebuena is a time of joy, family, and tradition, but it doesn’t have to come at a hefty price tag. Thankfully, Latinos know a thing or two about being creative, especially when it comes to throwing a raging fiesta on a budget.

From making DIY decorations to saving up on gifts, we’ve got the best tips to ensure you enjoy these fiestas, but don’t start the year on the red.

Think outside the box when it comes to gift-giving

1. Dale un Toque Especial With DIY Gifts

Gift-giving is a cherished tradition in Latino families, and finding thoughtful ways to celebrate while being mindful of spending can make the holidays even more special. One great way to keep gifts personal and affordable is to make something crafty yourself.

Think photo frames, handmade candles, or even customized Christmas ornaments. If you’re feeling really crafty, you can make a “Mi Familia” scrapbook with family photos and memories. Another cute gift is handmade knitted scarves, socks, or bracelets.

2. Gift experiences you can all share together

Giving gifts is great, but sometimes spending time with la familia outside the holidays can be even more meaningful—and budget-friendly. Instead of material gifts, offer experiences that create lasting memories, like a family hike, a cozy movie night at home, or a DIY cooking session where everyone pitches in. These moments celebrate togetherness without breaking the bank, because Latinos love nothing more than spending quality time with family.

3. Set up the amigo secreto

Surprise, surprise! It's time for a holiday Secret Santa, AKA amigo secreto. Gather your family together and make gift-giving simple and fun with this classic tradition. Set a price limit—like $25 or less—to keep it accessible for everyone.

Alternatively, you can keep it just for the adults and let the kids receive gifts from everyone. Add a bit of sazón by encouraging culturally inspired gifts that reflect your heritage and family traditions.

Alternatively, you can keep it just for the adults and let the kids receive gifts from everyone. Add a bit of sazón by encouraging culturally inspired gifts that reflect your heritage and family traditions.

Bring the fiesta home on a budget

4. Repurpose old decorations and give them a touch of Latinidad

If you’re tired of the same decorations year after year, you don’t need to get new ones; just update them. Embrace vibrant colors like fuchsia, turquoise, and orange to give your traditional decorations a twist.

Instead of guirnaldas, make some papel picado with colored tissue paper and scissors. You can hang them across the room on Nochebuena. Another way to add your touch is by repurposing old ornaments or glass jars. Fill empty jars with pinecones or artificial snow for a festive centerpiece your tia will definitely want to take home.

5. Candles and Christmas lights for a cozy ambiance

Set the mood with lights you can use year after year. Take your string lights and wrap them around plants, in mason jars, or around furniture to glow up your sala.

We’re also sure you’ve got some velitas hanging around or even tiny LED candles you can light up to create a welcoming environment. These purchases don’t need to be expensive. Head to the closest discount store to snatch up finds. Trust us—no one’s gonna know.

6. Opt for fresh flowers

Flower centerpieces are fashionable all year long, but there’s something special about the natural beauty and vibrancy of fresh flowers—especially for a festive occasion like Nochebuena. For a classic yet festive centerpiece, grab flowers like poinsettias for that traditional holiday vibe.

While plastic flowers may seem like the cheaper alternative, fresh flowers bring a warmth and authenticity to your décor that’s hard to replicate. Plus, if you buy a poinsettia plant during the holidays, don’t throw it out once December ends! Plant it in a pot or your backyard to enjoy it year-round, and it will be ready to bloom again for next year’s celebrations. Fresh flowers can be an investment that keeps giving back.

Turn Up the Fun This Nochebuena

7. Before you book the mariachi, take advantage of your streaming subscriptions

Create a playlist filled with your favorite Navidad classics, everything from villancicos to aguinaldos to salsa greatest hits. Gather the family for a sing-along while you eat, drink, and sip on the coquito.

8. Create new Nochebuena traditions

In many Latino homes, Nochebuena goes beyond food and gifts. This Nochebuena, reflect on what this holiday and its traditions mean to you. A great way to start is by sharing stories of past Navidades, family history, or even fond memories of your childhood growing up in a Latino family. If you have the familia close, make sure the abuelos, tios, tias, and primos chime in.

