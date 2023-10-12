‘Bigfoot’ or Big Hoax? Mysterious Creature Sighting Could Have Been the Work of a Colorado Company

wearemitu

Whether or not you’re a Bigfoot believer, you may have caught wind of a startling video on your social media timeline this week. Is that Sasquatch prancing around the Colorado mountains? And why do zero Bigfoot sightings involve a good-quality camera with a zoom feature?

Video quality aside, the clip is one of the best Bigfoot sightings since the myth‘s inception in North American Indigenous cultures several centuries ago. In fact, Sasquatch, a name that actually comes from the Halkomelem language, is usually the subject of very grainy footage.

A couple in Colorado shared footage they captured on a train of what they believe to be “Bigfoot”. pic.twitter.com/FTnvajzDCS — NVN (@NowVideoNetwork) October 12, 2023

The reportedly 10-foot tall, 500-pound creature with two-foot-long feet has been spotted a lot for a probable myth. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (yes, it exists) keeps a running record of all the Bigfoot sightings in the United States. California alone tallies 461 sightings, Florida has 339 (wouldn’t Sasquatch get a little hot in the humidity?), and Washington has a whopping 713 Bigfoot appearances.

Probably the most famous Bigfoot footage, though, was shot in 1967 by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin. They reportedly filmed a female Sasquatch someone named “Patty,” and the video was some of the best evidence Bigfoot believers had — until now.

Yes, a new video filmed in Colorado this week may be the evidence we all needed to finally give the Bigfoot myth a chance. Or, conversely, it may just be a very elaborate prank pulled by a very sneaky company. Here’s everything we know!

Maybe Bigfoot is the hero we all need right now. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) October 12, 2023

As reported by The Denver Post, Wyoming couple Shannon and Stetson Parker posted about seeing “Bigfoot” in Colorado last week. They reportedly saw the creature while on a train through the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad on Sunday. What was Sasquatch up to? Well, as you can see in several videos, just chillin’ around the San Juan Mountains. It checks!

Still, users immediately caught on to the footage and began questioning, “Real or fake?”

Shannon Parker posted about the sighting on her Facebook page, writing, “As we are passing by the mountains [on the train], Stetson sees something moving and then says, ‘I think it’s Bigfoot.'”

“Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video, the ever elusive creature, Bigfoot,” Parker added excitedly. “I don’t know about y’all but we believe!”

Bigfoot Spotted in Colorado? Couple Who Photographed Strange Creature Is Convinced



Shannon and Stetson Parker told The Messenger that they can't come up with a better explanation for the lumbering creature with brown hair



‘As a 10-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Stetson said he… pic.twitter.com/pJCp05bfA2 — 🜃Meta Material (@MetaStudioLogic) October 11, 2023

Parker also spoke to the New York Post about her sighting: “It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he’s like camouflaged when crouching down.”

“If you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we’re convinced,” she continued.

And no, Parker does not seem to entertain the thought that “Sasquatch” could be a hunter in (tons) of camo. “It didn’t look like a hunter because a hunter would have had a weapon like a bow since its bow season,” she said.

Tons of news outlets picked up the new Bigfoot sighting, because, well, it’s much clearer than that footage from the 1960s. Even the USDA Forest Service had the video on their radar, even if they didn’t seem too convinced about it. They told Complex that they were “not currently investigating the footage taken on the San Juan National Forest last weekend.” But they knew about it.

Still, some people think this is just an elaborate hoax by a Colorado exploring company

Immediately, people on social media started questioning the video, because well… it’s a Bigfoot sighting. The main issue, though? Well, why are all these Bigfoot sighting clips so grainy?

As one X user put it, nearly “everyone has an HD camera in their pocket” nowadays — but Sasquatch sightings all look like they’re filmed on a Motorola Razr.

It’s 2023 everybody has a HD camera in their pocket but whenever they see Bigfoot the video always grainy. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sKWoCdDayK — ⚜️ (3-2) (@RobbBeaux) October 12, 2023

Another agreed: “All these fancy a** phone cameras we have out now and that’s the best footage you could get of ‘Bigfoot’?”

All these fancy ass phone cameras we have out now and that’s the best footage you could get of “Bigfoot”? lol I hate people — Jewels 💎 (@__justjewels) October 11, 2023

Why are they all filmed on “potato cameras”? We need answers!

Why do all bigfoot sightings have potato cameras😭😭pic.twitter.com/DwMs8f1ONJ — ɢǟա🌋 (@WhatsappFda) October 11, 2023

As yet another slightly hopeful X user described, “We gotta get it together” when it comes to filming high-quality Bigfoot footage:

now it is 2023 so why does the new bigfoot footage look like that. we’re in the future!! most people have a high quality camera in their pocket at all times!! we gotta get it together people — sydney 🌐✨ (@clarabellecows) October 11, 2023

Then, people started thinking this “Bigfoot sighting” was just someone in a very hairy costume:

Ain't no way that people are literally believing that its a Bigfoot, that's definitely a guy wearing a costume. The most shocking thing is that with all these cameras, not one of them knows how to use the zoom feature. pic.twitter.com/3eAMg49m6j — Idrees Eyez (@idrees_eyez) October 11, 2023

In fact, one X user revealed that they caught a similar sighting when aboard the same train. “If this is the Silverton railroad, I have literally been on this train and seen this exact guy in a Bigfoot suit.” Wait… what?

This is cracking me up bc if this is the Silverton railroad i have literally been on this train and seen this exact guy in a bigfoot suit. Pretty sure he’s just a local who likes to fuck with this railway specifically https://t.co/vePvhuZWxF — 🌜✨Kaz ✨🌛 (@KazRowe) October 11, 2023

At that point, someone added a community note to some of those new Bigfoot videos on X. It reads, “This is part of a quite popular Bigfoot themed expedition trailer company called Sasquatch Expedition [Campers].”

“The owner also likes to dress up as Sasquatch.” Alone? In the Colorado mountains? We have so many questions… but we digress.

Now, of course, we don’t really know anything for sure. Did the Colorado company just come up with the best marketing ploy of all time? Or is this what Bigfoot headquarters want us to believe… and keep him a myth forever?

As for Sasquatch Expedition Campers, a Colorado-based camp trailer company? They just posted a very mysterious Instagram post, saying, “It wasn’t us.”

Captioning the post, “If you know, you know,” they included a photo on the next slide of someone in a Sasquatch costume. So, do with that information what you wish!

