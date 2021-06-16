Latinx-Owned Brands to Support on Prime Day

Members of the Latinx community often compete about many things, among them who’s the thriftiest shopper. Bragging about saving money is definitely a weird flex, but unlike being a metiche, it’s not a toxic trait. And if you’ve ever eavesdropped on small talk between two señoras (you have), you know that the compulsory response when complimented on a blusa or cartera is how much of a steal it was, even if it wasn’t. So here’s the deal: Prime Day is Amazon’s 48 hours of incredible savings and epic deals and just like abuelos prepares their folio of coupons leading up to shopping trips, you can begin browsing Latinx-owned brands that are in on the deals.

This year, Prime Day is on June 21 and 22 and as a member of Amazon Prime, you’ll have exclusive access to discounts in millions of items under all categories. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, no stress! You can visit amazon.com/pruebaprimegratis to sign up for your free 30-day trial and start being friends with your (Amazon Prime) benefits, some of which include thousands of movies and shows in English and español Prime Video, Amazon Music, free two-day shipping and more. You can also use some help from Alexa to find the best offers, and if you prefer to get that help in Spanish, only say “Alexa, Speak Spanish” so you can find the best deals and get to know more about how to support small by saying “Alexa , ¿cómo puedo apoyar a las pequeñas empresas este Prime Day?”

To make your shopping experience stress-free, we want to highlight some Latinx vendors on Amazon who know that honoring your roots is serious business. Es más, if you spend $10 on selected products from small businesses, you’ll get a $10 credit to spend during Prime Day!

Check out these 7 Latinx small businesses you can shop from on Prime Day:

Luna Sundara is a wellness brand specializing in sustainably harvested Palo Santo products and artisanal homeware. A Peruvian native based in Brooklyn, Sandra Manay founded the brand in 2014 to promote sustainable and fair trade practices, honoring Palo Santo’s indigenous roots and partnering with local artisans to share their multigenerational crafts with the U.S. market. Check out their Palo Santo smudging sticks, wildcrafted botanicals, handmade ceramics and more!

Pursuing her passion for health and wellness, founder Lourdes Liz created a natural skincare line because she was never not annoyed by her dry skin. Inspired by her Dominican parents’ do-it-yourself mindset, she learned to use organic oils to nourish, treat, exfoliate, and moisturize her skin. Today, 16J Organics sells body butters and oils packed with fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals so you can kiss your flaky, ashy skin buh-bye.

Born in the Apurimac region of Peru that’s known for its verdant valleys and Quechua and Incan history, designer Coco Paniora Salinas creates his art and jewelry inspired by his deep appreciation for Peru’s natural resources. His hand woven wirework is a testament to how art transforms itself from medium to medium.

Volcanica Coffee’s mission is to focus on high-quality single origin coffees and help educate consumers on coffee varieties. Based in Costa Rica, they are committed to offering the finest quality ingredients from volcanic regions around the world. They carry over 100 different coffees, including single-origin, estate, pea berry, and decaffeinated and flavored coffees.

These handmade pieces from Sifrimania represent an artistic expression of beauty and feelings. The founder uses high-quality materials for her designs and adapts global fashion trends for all kinds of women: from students to moms to girl bosses. Available on Amazon Handmade, so it goes from artesanos to your manos.

Founded by Carolina Aguerrevere and Pablo Martinez in 2004, Hot Chocolate Design is a fresh and innovative accessories brand that emerged within the Venezuelan market. Each item is produced with the intention to reflect its own individuality, helping consumers break from the uniformity provided by mass produced brands. Their inspiration comes from their passion for collecting vintage items and the nostalgia that the past brings us.

Castaneda, founder and CEO of Bling Jewelry and Ayllu, grew her small, sterling silver jewelry business based in her one-window, one-room apartment in Manhattan into a multi-million dollar online global company. Her entrepreneurial mindset came from her Peruvian father who wheeled and dealt with garment manufacturers, and her mother of German heritage who encouraged her to blaze her own path.

