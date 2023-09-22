Half of Non-Spanish Speaking Latinos in the US Have Felt ‘Shamed’ by Other Latinos

Culture

A new study conducted by the Pew Research Center confirmed statistics many Latinos living in the United States know all too well. Being a non-Spanish speaking Latino can be ostracizing, and fellow Latinos may make you “feel bad” for not being able to carry on conversations in Spanish.

No one talks about how ostracizing being a no sabo kid is — 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 ♥︎ (@phaithmontoya) May 27, 2023

In fact, according to the study, 54% of Latinos who do not speak Spanish have felt “shamed” by their comunidad for not speaking the language.

Non-Spanish speaking U.S. Latinos are often referred to as “no sabo kids,” stemming from the wrong way of saying “no sé,” or, “I don’t know.” And while the term was once derogatory, it has since been reclaimed. As reported by NBC, many young Latinos who do not speak Spanish are taking back the “no sabo” term on TikTok and running with it.

For example, searching “no sabo” on TikTok uncovers hilarious, very relatable videos of U.S. Latinos making fun of their own difficulties speaking Spanish. This seems to be a positive way of, well, taking the shame off:

UCLA professor Dr. David Hayes Bautista asserted to NBC, “It’s not language that makes you Latino.” And as he often reminds others, being Latino is “separable from Spanish.” Meaning, you do not have to speak Spanish to be considered Latino.

One X user’s comment that really hits that point home? @cempazuchit1 explaining that they will never feel bad about being a “no sabo kid” — because their “parents’ first language was Zapotec, not Spanish:

If there’s one thing I will never feel bad about it’s being called a “no sabo kid”. My parents first language was Zapotec and they didn’t learn Spanish until their late teens/early 20s sooooooo idc about proper Spanish — ms. Take (@cempazuchit1) February 18, 2022

Here are the most interesting points of the study, that decode what it means to be a Latino living in the U.S.

More than half of Latinos who don’t speak Spanish have felt “shamed” by their community for it

The new research study compiles fascinating evidence about Latino identity in the U.S. — especially in relation to language.

For one, it found that most Latinos living in the United States speak Spanish. Specifically, 75% say they can carry on conversations in Spanish “pretty well” or “very well.”

However, 24% of all Latino adults say they are just “a little” or “not at all” conversational in Spanish.

NEW: We surveyed more than 3,000 Hispanic adults in the U.S. to better understand their views of and experiences with the Spanish language, including how speaking Spanish relates to Hispanic identity. Here’s what we found. 🧵 https://t.co/Xi54cZ9Qbv — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) September 20, 2023

One of the most interesting findings of the study, though? 78% of U.S. Latinos think it is “not necessary” to speak Spanish in order to be considered Latino. Meanwhile, only 21% say it is necessary. This may signify a big step towards the future — and that people may place less judgement on “no sabo kids” than they did in the past.

However, not everything is as peachy for non-Spanish-speaking Latinos. In fact, 40% of all U.S. Latinos say they have often — or extremely often — heard others make jokes about Latinos who do not speak Spanish. Another 29% said they have heard this occur “sometimes.”

And, as aforementioned, 54% of Latinos who do not speak Spanish have felt “shamed” by fellow Latinos for their language barrier.

Welp, not good. People shouldn't be shamed for either speaking Spanish, or not being able to speak it https://t.co/rBTgm8Z9ec — Chris DiLapi (Big Twelve Conference Supporter) (@cmdilapi) September 20, 2023

This evidence is something that many of us U.S. Latinos know far too well. For one, your mom might have poked fun of you for calling a carpet a “carpeta,” or even pointing at the roof and calling it a “roofa.” Even if your Spanish improved later in life with tons of practice, your tios or abuelos might still laugh about those memories to this day.

And while those “no sabo” moments can be funny, they can also lead to “shame” that makes it difficult to approach learning Spanish later on in life. As one X user wrote, “I think it’s very rude for my Mexican dads to never teach me Spanish growing up and then make fun of me [for it]”:

I think it’s v rude for my Mexican dads to never teach me Spanish growing up and then?? Make fun of me?? for not speaking Spanish??? — lychee mar-tina ᵀⱽ (@ShakenMarTina) April 24, 2021

The study’s statistics also bring to mind the Washington State-based sibling band, Yahritza y su Esencia, who came under fire last month for their comments about Mexico. Many people criticized the band members for saying they preferred Washington’s “better” food, or non-spicy “chicken” over anything that has “chile” in it.

Others shamed the band for being “no sabo” kids. Still, it is important to note that two of the three band members were born in Washington — and did not travel to their parents’ homeland of Mexico because of immigration issues.

As one X user put it, the controversy that erupted over Yahritza y su Esencia’s comments exposes the difficulties of being bicultural. In essence, you’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.

The whole Mexican community on Facebook is ridiculing these young kids/adults – Yahritza y Su Esencia for comments they made regarding Mexico.



I think this brings a larger issue into question- being bi-cultural. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/NzRB6l41FV — Mariana (@mariana_garcia4) August 8, 2023

One more finding? As expected, speaking Spanglish is very common in the U.S.

Another interesting point of the study showed how many people speak Spanglish in the U.S. As per the research findings, 63% of U.S. Latinos speak Spanglish at least “sometimes.” 40% say they speak Spanglish “often.”

Interestingly, when looking towards the future, most U.S. Latinos still believe in the importance of keeping Spanish alive in the culture. A whopping 94% of U.S. Latinos say it is “at least somewhat important” for future U.S. Latinos to speak Spanish.

And that sentiment might just be what’s behind the “shame” many Latinos place on others for not speaking the language. As one X user described their experience, “[Fellow Latinos will] shame you for not speaking Spanish, and then when you do, try [to] just make fun of you”:

Some Latinos are hilarious cause they’ll shame you for not speaking Spanish & then when you do try they just make fun of you instead of helping/correcting — d (@dblltrn) January 24, 2023

Countless others relate. In fact, another X user wrote, “Our people are our worst judges”:

people complain about people not speaking Spanish but when they do and its not up to their standards they still make fun of them and wonder why people don’t want to speak Spanish

Stupid ass hell

Our people are our worse judges — like she created the fucking rainbow🌈 (@Rocioceja_) January 31, 2020

Many more speak to getting “bullied” at home by family members:

Hate when I get BULLIED in my own home for not speaking Spanish it’s RUDE — Amanda (@riceandbeansgrl) September 21, 2018

As another put it, people bullying them for not speaking Spanish is unfortunately the norm:

I’m getting bullied for not speaking Spanish this is really my life pic.twitter.com/vEhZc8l5dU — Santana🇧🇯 (@_acrylo21_) May 14, 2021

Still, others “hate” the fact that they don’t speak Spanish, saying they feel “culturally watered down”:

Hate being so culturally watered down, I hate that I was bullied into not speaking Spanish so I never progressed lmao I was set up for FAILURE — 🛸Paula🥀 (@Paulers39) August 4, 2020

It’s a lot. One important note, though? As one other X user wrote, older generations were once “punished for speaking Spanish” in the U.S. So why are their descendants getting “shamed” for following these arbitrary — and antiquated — rules?

My parents' generation was punished for speaking Spanish. Those of us who weren't taught in an attempt to give us a better life should absolutely not be shamed–the people who did the punishing should. https://t.co/mHFV2oUL0T — aka LW Salinas (@sithwitch) September 21, 2023

