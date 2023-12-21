wearemitu

Even Your Tia Will Praise You With These 12 Wallet-Friendly Holiday Centerpieces

By December 21, 2023 at 12:19 pm
The holidays are a time to be merry and joyous, but can also be stressful. Hosting your family can add to the pressure of buying gifts, setting up, and more. Add to it the financial stress of having everything look perfect. Fret not, however, because decorating doesn’t have to break the bank.

While we know that the only person you need to impress is you, judgment from the tías, mamás and abuelas can be annoying. Below are 12 holiday centerpieces that will impress those finicky aunts and won’t leave your wallet in a tailspin.

Acorn dreams 

@mamavsweets

Dollar tree store did it again!!! $10 Christmas centerpiece🎄😍 #diychristmasdecor #christmascenterpiece #latina

♬ Hasta la Raíz – Natalia Lafourcade

Just because you’re trying to ball on a budget doesn’t mean that your home can’t look extra beautiful during the holidays. This acorn-forward centerpiece was only $10.

Pool noodles all the way

@ouradornedhome

✨🎄DIY Centerpiece🎄✨ What can a pool noodle, ornaments, floral picks, and A LOT of hot glue make? A beautiful, budget-friendly centerpiece! In this video, I show y’all how I made my large table centerpiece but on a smaller scale. I’m in love with how this one turned out and plan to use it in my living room. I’m torn between 2 spots and need y’all to help me figure out which spot to put it. Let me know in the comments where y’all think this centerpiece works better 1) my entertainment center 2) my coffee table.❤️ I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving week! 🦃 #christmasDIY #christmascraft #diy #christmasideas #budgetfriendlydecor #holidayhome #christmasinspo #holidayideas #christmasideas

♬ Christmas standard song – 3KTrack

The TikToker behind the account @OurAdornedHome knows something about constructing holiday decor on a budget. With a little inspiration, holiday items, a pool noodle and “a lot of hot glue,” this centerpiece will impress even the snappiest of tías.

Need more inspo? Her TikTok account dives into various ways you can decorate your casita for the holidays.

Neutrals with a pop of color

@makeitwithmicah

Check out my fav Christmas Walmart finds on my LTK (@ “Make It With Micah) and stay connected for all the Christmas home decor and gifts finds to come! I have 🔗 everything I can there. The reindeer are from At Home and cannot be added unfortunately. #christmas #christmasdecor #homedecor #centerpieces #diy #diyhome #diycenterpiece #fypシ #christmascenterpiece #christmasdiy #manualidades #glam #glamchristmas #ornaments #howto #diyhomedecor

♬ The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) – Nat King Cole Trio

Are you a big fan of flowers and silver tones? Tiktoker @MakeItWithMicah shows how a little can go a long way into making something beautiful. She even mentions that her luxe centerpiece was put together using materials from Walmart.

Snowy forest vibes

@sellingthesuburbs

Give this easy and affordable holiday centerpiece, a try. Run to dollar spot and grab these bottlebrush trees. Make sure to get a few colors and sizes. Next grab a tray or platter and stagger the trees. You can also add lights and snow. . . . #home #christmas #holiday #christmasdecor #seasonalhomedecor #christmasdecorating

♬ Christmas song “Let’s decorate” – 3KTrack

This centerpiece by @sellingthesuburbs is perfect for the minimalistic decorating reinas who want some holiday cheer without becoming overwhelmed by decor. 

While the example in the video doesn’t have snow, @sellingthesuburbs notes that you can also add snow-inspired elements. The video even includes a sizing tip on the kind of trays to purchase for your table.

Holiday forest crown hack

@bethanyscasa

🎄 Centerpiece Hack Hot glue round ornaments together in the outside shape of any vase and add little trees to turn up the look! #bethanyscasa #christmas #dollartree #dollartreediy #easydiy #christmasvase #christmascenterpiece #dollartreefind #craftymom #craftydiy

♬ Christmas song “Let’s decorate” – 3KTrack

Love all the affordable finds there are at the Dollar Store? So does @bethanyscasa. This DIY decorator used supplies folks can find at their local dollar store to create a centerpiece that has a true presence.

360° candle delight

@christmasdecor_1min.diy

Christmas centerpiece #crafts #easydiy #cheapdiy #christmasdecor #christmasdecorations #diyinspiration

♬ Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Are you updating the color palette on your Christmas tree? Don’t know what to do with the extra decor? Tiktoker @​​christmasdecor_1min.diy takes an understated approach to helping you set the mood. 

Using a few floating candles, Christmas tree balls and a rotating surface, you’ll have something delightful and functional.

DIY candelabra

@heatherslg

Easy DIY Christmas centerpiece! ✨ So cute and you probably have everything you need already at your house! #christmastiktok #christmasdecor #holidaydecor #diyholiday #holidaytabledecor #holidaytablescape #christmastablescape #fyp

♬ Like It’s Christmas – Jonas Brothers

People often think they must have these over-the-top centerpieces that create a “wow” effect. In reality, you can create beauty using household items to achieve a similar effect.

“Going for gold” holiday vase

@my_styled_living

Christmas Centerpiece 🎄 #christmasdecor #christmasideas #holidayvibes #homeideas #homedecor

♬ Santa Baby – Ariana Grande

Luckily for the decor-challenged folks worldwide, TikTok has many passionate DIYers to help. This vase was taken to another level using a base of gold Christmas balls, imitation pine leaves and other goodies.

Tree-inspired holiday candle holder

@she_styled_it

#diy #fyp #centerpiece #christmas2021 #decorhome #decorinspiration

♬ Sleigh Bells – PhatCap Trap Remix – PhatCap!

Much can be achieved if you have a trusty hot glue gun in hand. Pull from your Holy Communion souvenir-making days and watch how you can transform your home with a few holiday supplies.

Kid-approved holiday vase

@ashleymariejohnson_

Easy DIY Christmas Centerpiece 🎄❤️ What you will need: • clear vase // pedestal • glass cup or jar 🫙 to hold foliage • Christmas candies // peppermint candies • Faux Christmas foliage (or any of your tree trimmings) and faux cranberries stems *** side note – if you decide to use real winter foliage and not fake branches like I did make sure to put water in your cup so they stay fresh 🌲 ❤️ Linked this glass pedestal & supplies I used for this DIY in my LTK in my bio . . . #easychristmasdiys #christmasdiyproject #christmasdiygifts #diychristmascenterpiece #christmascenterpieces #christmascenterpiecedecorations #diychristmasdecoration

♬ original sound – ✰ Christmas sounds ✰

This seasonal decor DIYer understands that our tías aren’t the only ones that will be in attendance — kids want to be shown some love, too. Keep it simple and delicious by incorporating some holiday candy into your centerpiece. 

Charged up winter wonderland

@lexi.diy

This is so elegant I’m OBSESSED! What’s your Christmas decor style?!🎄 #HolidayCrafts #dollartreediy #christmasdiy

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

Why use regular tea candles when you can get LED ones instead? This piece, composed of Dollar Tree-sourced materials, was just $13.

Lush, leafy and lit

@kate.078

DIY Christmas centerpiece!!! #christmas #diy #christmasdiy #crafts #centerpieces #christmascenterpiece

♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters – 🎄🎄🎄

This DIY holiday centerpiece uses a simple design to add lush green tones to the home. Also, using faux candles means you’ll be able to use this centerpiece the entire season without worrying about getting wax everywhere.

