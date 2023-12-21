Even Your Tia Will Praise You With These 12 Wallet-Friendly Holiday Centerpieces

wearemitu

The holidays are a time to be merry and joyous, but can also be stressful. Hosting your family can add to the pressure of buying gifts, setting up, and more. Add to it the financial stress of having everything look perfect. Fret not, however, because decorating doesn’t have to break the bank.

While we know that the only person you need to impress is you, judgment from the tías, mamás and abuelas can be annoying. Below are 12 holiday centerpieces that will impress those finicky aunts and won’t leave your wallet in a tailspin.

Acorn dreams

Just because you’re trying to ball on a budget doesn’t mean that your home can’t look extra beautiful during the holidays. This acorn-forward centerpiece was only $10.

Pool noodles all the way

@ouradornedhome ✨🎄DIY Centerpiece🎄✨ What can a pool noodle, ornaments, floral picks, and A LOT of hot glue make? A beautiful, budget-friendly centerpiece! In this video, I show y’all how I made my large table centerpiece but on a smaller scale. I’m in love with how this one turned out and plan to use it in my living room. I’m torn between 2 spots and need y’all to help me figure out which spot to put it. Let me know in the comments where y’all think this centerpiece works better 1) my entertainment center 2) my coffee table.❤️ I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving week! 🦃 #christmasDIY #christmascraft #diy #christmasideas #budgetfriendlydecor #holidayhome #christmasinspo #holidayideas #christmasideas ♬ Christmas standard song – 3KTrack

The TikToker behind the account @OurAdornedHome knows something about constructing holiday decor on a budget. With a little inspiration, holiday items, a pool noodle and “a lot of hot glue,” this centerpiece will impress even the snappiest of tías.

Need more inspo? Her TikTok account dives into various ways you can decorate your casita for the holidays.

Neutrals with a pop of color

Are you a big fan of flowers and silver tones? Tiktoker @MakeItWithMicah shows how a little can go a long way into making something beautiful. She even mentions that her luxe centerpiece was put together using materials from Walmart.

Snowy forest vibes

This centerpiece by @sellingthesuburbs is perfect for the minimalistic decorating reinas who want some holiday cheer without becoming overwhelmed by decor.

While the example in the video doesn’t have snow, @sellingthesuburbs notes that you can also add snow-inspired elements. The video even includes a sizing tip on the kind of trays to purchase for your table.

Holiday forest crown hack

Love all the affordable finds there are at the Dollar Store? So does @bethanyscasa. This DIY decorator used supplies folks can find at their local dollar store to create a centerpiece that has a true presence.

360° candle delight

Are you updating the color palette on your Christmas tree? Don’t know what to do with the extra decor? Tiktoker @​​christmasdecor_1min.diy takes an understated approach to helping you set the mood.

Using a few floating candles, Christmas tree balls and a rotating surface, you’ll have something delightful and functional.

DIY candelabra

People often think they must have these over-the-top centerpieces that create a “wow” effect. In reality, you can create beauty using household items to achieve a similar effect.

“Going for gold” holiday vase

Luckily for the decor-challenged folks worldwide, TikTok has many passionate DIYers to help. This vase was taken to another level using a base of gold Christmas balls, imitation pine leaves and other goodies.

Tree-inspired holiday candle holder

Much can be achieved if you have a trusty hot glue gun in hand. Pull from your Holy Communion souvenir-making days and watch how you can transform your home with a few holiday supplies.

Kid-approved holiday vase

@ashleymariejohnson_ Easy DIY Christmas Centerpiece 🎄❤️ What you will need: • clear vase // pedestal • glass cup or jar 🫙 to hold foliage • Christmas candies // peppermint candies • Faux Christmas foliage (or any of your tree trimmings) and faux cranberries stems *** side note – if you decide to use real winter foliage and not fake branches like I did make sure to put water in your cup so they stay fresh 🌲 ❤️ Linked this glass pedestal & supplies I used for this DIY in my LTK in my bio . . . #easychristmasdiys #christmasdiyproject #christmasdiygifts #diychristmascenterpiece #christmascenterpieces #christmascenterpiecedecorations #diychristmasdecoration ♬ original sound – ✰ Christmas sounds ✰

This seasonal decor DIYer understands that our tías aren’t the only ones that will be in attendance — kids want to be shown some love, too. Keep it simple and delicious by incorporating some holiday candy into your centerpiece.

Charged up winter wonderland

Why use regular tea candles when you can get LED ones instead? This piece, composed of Dollar Tree-sourced materials, was just $13.

Lush, leafy and lit

This DIY holiday centerpiece uses a simple design to add lush green tones to the home. Also, using faux candles means you’ll be able to use this centerpiece the entire season without worrying about getting wax everywhere.

