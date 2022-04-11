We Can’t Stop Watching This High School Marching Band Play ‘La Chona’ at a Pep Rally

wearemitu

If you can’t get enough of the Los Tucanes de Tijuana song “La Chona” since its 1995 release, then a new viral TikTok video might make you dance like its Nochebuena.

Menifee Heritage High School’s band teacher Francisco Gaxiola shared a video of the school’s marching band playing “La Chona” at the spring pep rally, and it’s making us feel some type of way.

Although Gaxiola wrote on the video that he can be heard keeping count for the marching band because it was only their “second time” performing the song together and there were many “distractions,” but the band still sounds amazing. The almost 2-minute video shows the band put real emotion into the performance, clearly giving it their all.

Even better? The video also showcases the rest of the student body go crazy over the song — with many students running out of their seats to clap and dance. Us? We’re dancing from our office chairs watching it right now, so we can definitely relate. We’ve heard “La Chona” at family parties since we can remember… and yes, we still play it in the car, on our way to work, and always on Sunday cleaning days.

I have heard La Chona 4 times at work today and it slaps every time — Ty (@T_m_9_3) April 10, 2022

As expected, commenters on TikTok are giving the entire band their major respect: one wrote “This deserves more recognition!!!,” while another shared, “it must of been such a cool experience to see the whole school go crazy when ur performing haha.” Other commenters zeroed in on the piccolo player with all that energy, writing, “The little girl in the piccolo was feeling it” and “that one girl really made my day!”

Others can’t get over how happy the other students look: one commented, “the couple dancing passed the vibe check” and another said, “How I wish when I was in high school I had this.” Becoming an emotional watch for many, one TikTok user explained, “K but why this giving me chills and making me cry” (same!) and others wished they had a Hispanic band teacher when they were in high school.

I wonder how Los Tucanes de Tijuana feel knowing they created an anthem that will stand the test of time to eternity. La Chona is immortal, it will outlive all of us. — Sam Ruiz (@LatterSaintSam) April 11, 2022

