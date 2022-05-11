‘Hay Comida En La Casa’ and 9 Other Latino Parent Sayings We Secretly Say Now

Culture

While parents all over the world have go-to sayings they use again and again (aka “money doesn’t grow on trees” or “no means no”), we all know Latino parents are something special. Latin American countries truly have a saying for everything, even phrases we just began to understand like “a caballo regalado no se le mira el colmillo,” which basically means you should be thankful for gifts no matter what.

Well, as you probably already know, Latino parents have a saying for everything their kids have ever done — and now we’re finding that we can’t stop saying them ourselves.

We guess everyone does turn into their mother or father after a certain age, because suddenly, we’re saying things like “hay comida en la casa” without a second thought. While we’re thinking this must be the true meaning of adulthood, we thought we would round up everything our parents told us as kids that we say now. Beware: you might feel just a little called out.

1. “Hay comida en la casa”

Hay comida en la casa but I really want Taco Bell for dinner 😣 — Elvia Limón (@elvialimon) May 4, 2022

The classic line we find ourselves saying more and more — especially with all that grocery store inflation. No amount of arroz con pollo will go to waste in this household!

2. “Llevate suéter”

Feliz día a:

– y si lo encuentro que te hago.

– si tus amigos se tiran de un puente, también te tiras tu?

– no es no.

– llegando a la casa vas a ver.

– llevate tu suéter.#FelizDiaDeLasMadres — Leo 2K (@dalycarrasco) May 10, 2022

Growing up, anything under 75 degrees was fair game for our parents to yell out “take a sweater” before we had a chance to leave. And yes, that’s us now.

3. “Sana, sana colita de rana”

gonna rub my final grades and sing sana sana colita de rana — nissa ❁ (@nisssuhh) May 7, 2022

A scrape? Burn? Cough? Broken bone? Bad grades? “Sana, sana colita de rana, si no sana hoy sanara mañana” will fix it. It’s magic.

4. “Ponte vivaporub”

#GrowingUpHispanic your Abuela would always make you put "vivaporub" on your chest whenever you were sick 😂 pic.twitter.com/o51cOx861w — tity boi (@davy2fresh) July 15, 2015

The cousin to “sana, sana colita de rana,” Vicks Vapor Rub is a Latino institution. Everyone knows “vivaporub” cures everything: from congestion, to pimples, to joint pain. Gracias abuela!

5. “Sarna con gusto no pica”

You tell a relative you shouldnt have partied so hard & they say 'sarna con gusto no pica y si pica no mortifica' like  #LatinoKidProblems — . (@natlavenezolana) July 8, 2012

Who else went out one night, took way too many tequila shots and complained to family about a hangover the next day? You were surely hit with a “mange with pleasure doesn’t itch” which is probably the weirdest Latino saying — but oddly catchy.

6. “Estás aburrido? Ponte a limpiar la casa”

#GrowingUpMexican saying "estoy aburrido" and always getting the response from your mom "ponte a limpiar" — roman (@rome6oh) July 15, 2015

Ah, any Latina mom’s favorite saying. If you grew up Latino, you know that saying you were bored was always a trap: you were always going to be hit with “well then clean the house.” And now we even say it to ourselves, so there’s that.

7. “Ponte medias o te vas a enfermar”

to this day, i can still hear my grandma say, "vanesita mi niña ponte tú medias te va a enfermar" like that shit will haunt me in my dreams when i'm like 40. — 𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒆 ☆ (@raylaisqueen) October 8, 2018

Who came up with this one? While we’re not exactly sure about the science behind it, our abuelas always said cold feet made you sick, so we believe it.

8. “Porque yo lo digo”

When a Hispanic mother sees buffoonery, that’s a chancla to the back of your neck followed by a mean and unnecessary “porque yo lo digo”. — 🧟‍♀️ (@M4MALVADA) June 22, 2020

“Because I said so” is impossible to argue against, making it the most genius Latino parent saying — so yes, it’s a regular part of our vocabulary now.

9. “Crees que esto es un hotel”

And then hit you with “y tu crees que esto es un hotel” https://t.co/7YgtX2PC4e — A$h (@aacbarbs) November 5, 2017

PERO BUENO Y TU CREES QUE ESTO ES UN HOTEL QUE ENTRAS Y SALES A CADA RATO NOJODAAAA pic.twitter.com/5EnlxQy9m1 — Mich (@michellrzs) July 9, 2015

If you have kids or a live-in partner, you might have the classic saying “do you think this is a hotel?” in your toolkit. We finally understand our moms now.

10. “Cuando tengas hijos, te acordarás de mi”

Things my Mexican Mom says: “Cuando tengas hijos te acordarás de mí” — Unbreakable Latina Podcast (@LatinaPodcast) May 9, 2022

Who else got hit with this one almost every day? Anytime we stepped out of line, our parents were quick to say, “when you have kids, you’ll remember me.” If you have kids today, we’re 99% sure you’ve already used this one.

