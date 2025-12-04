Holiday at your place? This modern coquito brings the tradition, the sabor, and the “who made this?” energy. It’s rich, velvety, and unapologetically Boricua.

This Glow-Up Coquito Recipe Is Pure Boricua Holiday Magic

Modern Coquito Puertorriqueño

A smoother, glow-up version of the classic coquito. Coconut, warm spices, a lil aged rum moment, and a whole lot of Boricua holiday energy. This is the one you bring if you’re trying to impress la familia.
Course Drinks
Cuisine Puerto Rican
Servings 7

Ingredients
  

Cream Base

  • 1 can full-fat coconut milk (13.5 oz)
  • 1 can cream of coconut (Coco López preferred) (15 oz)
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz)
  • 1 can evaporated milk (12 oz)
  • 1 cup whole milk (or 1 cup coconut cream for a richer version)

Spice Infusion (Modern Technique)

  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 4-5 cloves
  • 1 whole star anise
  • ½ vanilla bean, split (Or 1 tsp high-quality vanilla extract)
  • Fresh zest of 1 lime and 1 orange
  • 1 piece of fresh ginger  (½-inch, peeled and sliced)

Rum Component

  • ¾–1 cup white rum (Don Q, Bacardí, or Palo Ready)
  • 2 tbsp aged rum for depth (Optional. Adds warmth without heaviness)

Finishing Touches

  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Ground cinnamon for garnish
  • Toasted coconut flakes (optional)

Instructions
 

Create the Spice Infusion (Key Modern Step)

  • In a small pot, combine: Coconut milk, whole milk or coconut cream, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, ginger, vanilla bean, and citrus zests.
  • Heat over low (never boiling) for 12–15 minutes to gently infuse oils and aromatics. Remove from heat, cover, and steep an additional 10 minutes. Strain out all solids.
    Modern note: Gentle infusion extracts cleaner spice flavor, avoids grittiness, and gives a more elegant finish.

Blend the Coquito Base

  • In a blender, combine: Strained infused milk, cream of coconut, evaporated milk, condensed milk.
  • Blend for 20–30 seconds until silky.Add a pinch of sea salt to balance sweetness and enhance coconut flavor.

Add the Rum

  • With the blender on low, stream in your rum: Start with ¾ cup. Add more depending on desired strength & balance.
  • Chef tip: A splash of aged rum adds warmth and complexity without turning the drink boozy.

Chill Properly

  • Transfer Coquito to glass bottles and refrigerate at least 4 hours, ideally overnight.The texture will thicken and flavors will blossom.

To Serve

  • Shake bottle gently.
  • Pour into chilled small glasses.
  • Garnish lightly with a dusting of cinnamon. Optional: toasted coconut flakes
