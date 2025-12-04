Credit: Getty Images.
This Glow-Up Coquito Recipe Is Pure Boricua Holiday Magic
Holiday at your place? This modern coquito brings the tradition, the sabor, and the “who made this?” energy. It’s rich, velvety, and unapologetically Boricua.
Modern Coquito Puertorriqueño
A smoother, glow-up version of the classic coquito. Coconut, warm spices, a lil aged rum moment, and a whole lot of Boricua holiday energy. This is the one you bring if you’re trying to impress la familia.
Ingredients
Cream Base
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk (13.5 oz)
- 1 can cream of coconut (Coco López preferred) (15 oz)
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz)
- 1 can evaporated milk (12 oz)
- 1 cup whole milk (or 1 cup coconut cream for a richer version)
Spice Infusion (Modern Technique)
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4-5 cloves
- 1 whole star anise
- ½ vanilla bean, split (Or 1 tsp high-quality vanilla extract)
- Fresh zest of 1 lime and 1 orange
- 1 piece of fresh ginger (½-inch, peeled and sliced)
Rum Component
- ¾–1 cup white rum (Don Q, Bacardí, or Palo Ready)
- 2 tbsp aged rum for depth (Optional. Adds warmth without heaviness)
Finishing Touches
- Pinch of sea salt
- Ground cinnamon for garnish
- Toasted coconut flakes (optional)
Instructions
Create the Spice Infusion (Key Modern Step)
- In a small pot, combine: Coconut milk, whole milk or coconut cream, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, ginger, vanilla bean, and citrus zests.
- Heat over low (never boiling) for 12–15 minutes to gently infuse oils and aromatics. Remove from heat, cover, and steep an additional 10 minutes. Strain out all solids.Modern note: Gentle infusion extracts cleaner spice flavor, avoids grittiness, and gives a more elegant finish.
Blend the Coquito Base
- In a blender, combine: Strained infused milk, cream of coconut, evaporated milk, condensed milk.
- Blend for 20–30 seconds until silky.Add a pinch of sea salt to balance sweetness and enhance coconut flavor.
Add the Rum
- With the blender on low, stream in your rum: Start with ¾ cup. Add more depending on desired strength & balance.
- Chef tip: A splash of aged rum adds warmth and complexity without turning the drink boozy.
Chill Properly
- Transfer Coquito to glass bottles and refrigerate at least 4 hours, ideally overnight.The texture will thicken and flavors will blossom.
To Serve
- Shake bottle gently.
- Pour into chilled small glasses.
- Garnish lightly with a dusting of cinnamon. Optional: toasted coconut flakes