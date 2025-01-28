New year, new you! Starting a new year usually comes with new goals to better your life and increase your knowledge. As you figure out your new goals or refine the ones you have had in your mind for a while, there are easy ways to make your goals a reality. You may want to improve your Spanish in 2025, for example.

There are many ways to improve your Spanish, from language learning apps to classes. But, one of the best ways to learn a new language is to fully immerse yourself in the language. With that in mind, we have put together a collection of telenovelas that you should totally binge this year to help increase your Spanish-language proficiency.

Rubí

Rubí is one of the most iconic and popular telenovelas ever to exist. The story follows a beautiful woman, Rubí, who is a student at a private university. She comes from a low-income family. However, like so many people, she yearns for a life of luxury. The show follows her as she does everything she can to use her looks to marry a rich man by any means necessary. Hearts are broken. Friends are betrayed. It has all the makings for an incredible telenovela and a great way to boost your Spanish.

La usurpadora

Twins separated at birth. An adult Parent Trap plan. An evil twin and a saintly twin. La usurpadora is a wild ride following the lives of two twins separated at birth. On a chance encounter, they find each other, and the rich one (Paola), known for infidelity and greed, forces the kind one (Paulina) to do her bidding and pretend to be her so she can vacation with a new lover. Throughout the telenovela, Paulina does everything in her power to fix the relationships and problems in Paola’s life because she just can’t let things be bad. Meanwhile, Paola eventually returns and stops at nothing to get her life back, even if it means hurting Paulina. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in love triangles.

Marimar

Marimar follows an innocent young woman and her love story-turned-revenge-turned-back to love. Marimar comes from a humble family and falls in love with Sergio, the son of a wealthy rancher who marries her in defiance of his father and stepmother. His stepmother, who is just truly evil, concocts a plan to break them up, frames Marimar for theft, and gets her arrested when Sergio is on a work trip. The stepmother also forges a letter from Sergio claiming he plans to divorce her. In a rage, Marimar flees her hometown when released from jail and transforms into a socialite in Mexico City. An accidental run-in with Sergio sparks an intense revenge plan from Marimar. The whole story will make you question everything you know about love and betrayal.

Dos mujeres, un camino

Let’s be honest at this point. Most telenovelas have evil and love triangles at the base of their stories, and Dos Mujeres, un Camino, is no different. A love affair starts between a truck driver and a young waitress who doesn’t know the truck driver is married. There is an untimely and tragic death, lives moving forward, and a loss that devastates the main character. All of this is so worth watching, so get on it, mijo!

Rebelde

Rebelde is definitely one of our favorite telenovelas. Take a step into the lives of students at a prestigious private boarding school and witness the wild antics that ensue. While most students are wealthy and privileged, a few academic achievers get scholarships to attend the school. However, a group of students prefers that it be a place for the elite, and they do everything they can to make the scholarship holders leave. As a group tries to torment some out of the school, an unexpected friend group forms over their love of music.

Corazón salvaje

The story of Corazón Salvaje is less a love triangle and more a story of Juan, a child abandoned and forced to grow up in poverty. Though his father, Francisco, tries to make amends and bring Juan into the family, his untimely death proves enough time for Francisco’s wife, out of evil, to derail the plan. In a letter that Francisco’s wife hides, he admits that Juan is his son and that he is to be part of the family. The rest of Juan’s story is too wild and long to spell out, so you’ll have to watch it to find out.

Yo soy Betty, la fea

Yo soy Betty, la fea is the original Ugly Betty. It is a great story about the rise, fall, and rise again of the titular character. Blinded by love, she tries to help save the new president of Eco Moda in Bogotá, Colombia, which requires her to deceive the board of directors. A quick fall from grace for Betty sees her take a temporary job in Cartagena, Colombia, where she transforms physically and mentally before returning to take what is hers.