2025 Bingo Card Maker

Personal Growth

📚 Read one book not written by Colleen Hoover—preferably by a Latino author.

🌎 Dedicate one hour this month to relearning Spanish or practicing Spanglish.

🎨 Try a new hobby your parents wouldn’t understand (like crocheting) at least once.

🧘 Meditate for 10 minutes on three separate days this month to handle stress.

✍️ Write in a journal for seven consecutive days.

🌱 Start a gratitude list and write down three things every day for one week.

✨ Learn one new dicho and share it during a family gathering.

🌐 Take an online course and complete at least one module a month.

🎧 Listen to one motivational podcast episode a month.