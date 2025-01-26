2025 Bingo Card Maker
Resolutions are soooo 2024.
Let us help you make your 2025 bingo card to make this the best year yet.
Get started!
Health & Wellness
🌟 Go to the gym 10 times.
🥑 Cook one meal inspired by Abuela’s recipes and make it healthy.
💃 Take a salsa, bachata, or cumbia dance class 3 times.
🍵 Swap your cafecito for té de manzanilla once a week for 4 weeks.
🏃♀️ Run a mile without stopping.
🥤 Replace soda with agua fresca for 7 days straight.
🍎 Pack your lunch instead of eating out for 5 consecutive workdays.
🏋️ Try a workout trend from TikTok (like Zumba) 4 times.
🌿 Drink one green juice without complaining.
😴 Get at least 8 hours of sleep 5 days in a row.
Choose
5!
5!
Financial Goals
💰 Open a savings account and deposit your first $20 for your dream trip to your parents’ hometown.
📈 Download a budgeting app and use it for one week to track all your spending.
🛍️ Skip buying anything during one El Friday Sale this year.
🏡 Save a specific amount ($50, $100, or more) toward a house fund a month.
🐷 Finally buy the cute piggy bank and use it to save loose change for a month.
📊 Start a high-yield savings account and deposit at least $50.
🏦 Split one paycheck’s direct deposit into savings a month.
🍽️ Cook at home 3 times in one week.
💳 Pay off one credit card bill in full before a month's due date.
💵 Sell 3 items you no longer use (like an old quinceañera dress) monthly.
Choose
5!
5!
Personal Growth
📚 Read one book not written by Colleen Hoover—preferably by a Latino author.
🌎 Dedicate one hour this month to relearning Spanish or practicing Spanglish.
🎨 Try a new hobby your parents wouldn’t understand (like crocheting) at least once.
🧘 Meditate for 10 minutes on three separate days this month to handle stress.
✍️ Write in a journal for seven consecutive days.
🌱 Start a gratitude list and write down three things every day for one week.
✨ Learn one new dicho and share it during a family gathering.
🌐 Take an online course and complete at least one module a month.
🎧 Listen to one motivational podcast episode a month.
📝 Write down your top three life goals and display them somewhere you’ll see daily.
Choose
5!
5!
Family & Community
🥘 Host a carne asada this month and foot the bill yourself.
❤️ Call Abuela just to check in once a month.
📞 FaceTime one tía who sends you piolín memes every week.
🤲 Volunteer with a local organization for one event a month.
🗳️ Help one family member register to vote.
📷 Digitize at least 100 old family photos.
📖 Share one family story with someone who’s never heard it before.
🥂 Host a sobremesa with meaningful conversations after dinner one night.
🏡 Help a family member complete one household project (like fixing Wi-Fi).
💌 Write and deliver one thank-you note to a family member or mentor.
Choose
5!
5!
Fun & Entertainment
📺 Watch one episode of a novela you loved as a kid (like Rebelde or La Usurpadora).
🎮 Play one nostalgic video game (like Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros.)
🍹 Learn to make one michelada, margarita, or mocktail a month.
🎤 Sing one full song at karaoke a month.
🎬 Watch one movie with subtitles en español a month.
🎨 Attend a paint-and-sip event or host one at home with friends.
🥳 Host one game night featuring Lotería and board games.
🎶 Curate one playlist of songs that remind you of childhood road trips.
🍦 Try one dessert you’ve never had before (like mazapán cheesecake).
🚗 Take one spontaneous day trip to a nearby city a month.
Choose
5!
5!
