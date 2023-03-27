Creator of AI-Generated Pope Francis Image Admits Idea Came From Shrooms Trip

wearemitu

If you checked social media at all this morning, you probably saw this image of Pope Francis circulating online:

AI-generated image of Pope Francis goes viral online. pic.twitter.com/ap7N099wpy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 25, 2023

If you haven’t seen the image before, we should tell you now that it’s AI-generated. Similarly to the AI-generated image of Trump fighting off a group of cops trying to arrest him, this latest celebrity “sighting” is sparking a conversation about deepfakes becoming more and more indistinguishable from real images.

🚨 Fake AI generated photos of Trump being arrested goes viral. pic.twitter.com/1hGOtvypFV — whalechart (@WhaleChart) March 21, 2023

Although debunking deepfakes is still possible, mostly because people are using them to create obviously fabricated images, some people are afraid of what this means for the future. In an era where we’re already struggling to know what’s real and what isn’t, deepfakes are only adding to the anxieties.

But, we can’t fix any of that! Instead, we’re going to laugh at these Pope Francis memes because that’s really what the internet is for.

The internet floods with memes thanks to the AI Pope Francis

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, the image’s creator, Pablo Xavier, admitted he was tripping on mushrooms when he made it.

“I’m trying to figure out ways to make something funny because that’s what I usually try to do,” he said. “I try to do funny stuff or trippy art — psychedelic stuff. It just dawned on me: I should do the Pope. Then it was just coming like water: ‘The Pope in Balenciaga puffy coat, Moncler, walking the streets of Rome, Paris,’ stuff like that.”

He said he was kind of surprised by how intense the backlash was. “I just thought it was funny to see the Pope in a funny jacket,” he said.

However, we hope he’s happy to see these memes making their way around the internet.

It’s not really a meme, but Elon Musk himself responded to a post from Daily Loud about the image.

Great jacket tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Pope Francis needs you to be dressed in your Sunday best.

The Pope: “You’re gonna WORSHIP THE LORD in designer jeans and a t-shirt?! Lol” pic.twitter.com/buOWpZ2Nja — Paradigm City (@ParadigmCityy) March 25, 2023

Also, who wore it better? Pope Francis or…Abraham Lincoln?

Abraham Lincoln when he saw the Pope’s drip pic.twitter.com/qdQaRjTUW6 — JaValle (@JaValle) March 25, 2023

When he’s not decked out, Pope Francis engages in the occasional poker game underneath the Vatican. But don’t tell anyone!

The Pope's got game! 🃏🎰🤑 His Holiness Pope Francis spotted playing poker at Vatican's underground casino! 😱😱 Is the Holy Father a high-rolling gambler or just having some holy fun? 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/KC1ltALhBL — confirmed  (@confirmed_art) March 26, 2023

However, Pope Francis isn’t the only one with style.

The only fashion icon we care pic.twitter.com/KSVBEmhLXx — Elif (@elifsuyaren90) March 25, 2023

Wait a second…we’ve seen someone else wear this outfit before.

Drake prefers Pope Francis’ new coat. We must please Drake.

Also…wait one more second. We’ve seen a couple people wear this outfit.

We’re starting to think Pope Francis is stealing someone’s drip, here…

he’s in his thank you next era i’m afraid pic.twitter.com/bh9YIRad2Q — M (@needyagb) March 25, 2023

Catch the Pope spitting some fire this weekend. Also, he’s spinning on Saturday!

AI created Dope Francis (Pope Francis) pic.twitter.com/yXVivhoy7c — Weird Confessions Uganda (@UG_confesses) March 26, 2023

Still, he’s looking contemplative in his white puffer jacket.

Pope Francis using a big white puffer jacket in the Vatican City, noon light, screen space Global illumination, lumen reflections, space Reflections, diffraction grading, chromatic aberration, ambient occlusion, realistic photograph, –v 5 pic.twitter.com/MziPKpRsyf — El Malaguero (@ElMalaguero) March 25, 2023

