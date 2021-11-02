These 9 Latinx Air Fryer Recipes Will Make Your Thanksgiving Cooking a Million Times Easier

wearemitu

Photos Courtesy: kingsburymethod; mogwaisoup; savorythoughts/Instagram If you’re as excited for Thanksgiving as we are, you’re probably already planning out your Thanksgiving menu down to the finest detail. And if you’re one of the millions who own an air fryer, you’re likely itching to whip out that bad boy and show off your skills to friends and family. Well, we’re about to make your life so much easier because we’ve compiled some of the most creative TikTok and Instagram recipes below, with a little spice of our own to the mix. Masitas De Puerco @noeliamatoss New recipe!!! Pork chunks in the air fryer!! Masitas de puerco #pork#friedpork#masitas#puerco #porkchunks#airfryerrecipes#healthyfood 👩🏻‍🍳 ♬ Vroom Vroom – Gwendolyn_Takapu

If you’re not much of a turkey person, try out this delicious Cuban pork recipe instead. Masitas de puerco are fried pork chunks that are tender and flavorful. This TikTok recipe uses vinegar, white wine, salt, pepper, garlic powder.

Pavochon

Pavochon is a traditional Puerto Rican turkey recipe that is the staple of every Thanksgiving meal.

INGREDIENTS

2 lb. turkey breast, skin on

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. Adobo all purpose seasoning

3 tsp. sazón seasoning

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. white vinegar

DIRECTIONS

Pat turkey breast dry and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Crush the garlic in a pilon or food processor. Add in the Adobo, sazón, pepper, oregano, olive oil and vinegar and stir to combine. With your fingers, spread the mixture on the turkey breast (including under the skin). Sprinkle the outside of the breast with your preferred amount of Adobo. Place the breast in the basket of the air fryer, skin side up. Cook at 375°F for 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F, flipping halfway through. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Mofongo Ball Stuffing

You may be familiar with mofongo — mashed fried plantains that are an extremely popular Puerto Rican dish — but have you ever shaped them into stuffing-flavored balls to be air fryed and served alongside turkey? Try this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

coconut oil for frying

2 plantains sliced in 6 to 8 disks

1/2 tsp. salt

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped (reserve fat)

2-4 garlic cloves

3 sweet chile peppers, seeded and finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup chicken broth

DIRECTIONS

Peel the plantains and cut into disks. Soak them in a bowl of water with salt or Adobo for 10 minutes. Place the plantain disks in the air fryer at 350°F for about 5-8 minutes. Flip them and cook for another 5-8 minutes, until they appear dark yellow. While plantains cook, add salt and garlic cloves to a pilon or food processor.

Once mashed, add the bacon bits to the garlic paste. After plantains are cooked, transfer them to a large bowl and add chopped onion and sweet chiles. Add chicken broth and two tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat. Mash the mixture until they are well combined. Once fully combined, divide the mixture evenly into 10 to 12 balls.

Place the balls into the parchment paper lined air fryer basket. Cook the mofongo balls in the air fryer for 6-10 minutes at a temperature of 350-400°F, turning the balls intermittently. Let the balls rest for one minute before serving. Serves 4-6 people.

Arepa

Instead of cornbread, try out the traditional Venezuelan dish, arepas. It’s super simple and will save you tons of time in the kitchen.

Pão de Queijo

If your family is a fan of warming up store-bought King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls to accompany your Thanksgiving meal, consider making the traditional Brazilian dish pão de queijo instead this year. Pão de queijo are small cheese bread balls that are a popular snack in Brazil. They’re simple to make because you can buy them pre-packaged and throw them into the air fryer for a few minutes and bom apetite!

Yuca Fries

If you’re sick of mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving, consider swapping one starchy vegetable for another. Not only is this staple Venezuelan side dish delicious, but they require minimal ingredients without compromising maximum flavor.

Chorizo-Stuffed Acorn Squash

INGREDIENTS

2 small-ish acorn squashes

1 lb. chorizo sausage

1 medium sized onion, chopped

¼ cup of minced green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped celery

1 large apple, diced

¼ cup of roughly chopped Italian parsley

1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup bread crumbs

1 tbsp. + 2 tsp. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Cut each squash lengthwise and scoop out the seeds and innards with a spoon. Brush the insides of the squash bowl with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Cut side down, place each squash half in the greased air fryer basket. Cook at 400°F for 10 minutes.

While the squash is cooking, heat 2 tsp. of olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chorizo and let it cook evenly, breaking it up throughout. Add the chopped onion, bell pepper, and celery. Sauté until the onions are translucent.

In a large bowl, add the chorizo mixture to the bread crumbs, apple, parsley, and cheese. Next, scoop a small amount of the cooked acorn squash and combine with the chorizo mixture. Fill the squash halves with the chorizo mixture. Return the stuffed squash halves to the air fryer basket. Air fry at 400°F for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Elotes

Maíz may be a cornerstone of the Anglo-American Thanksgiving tradition, but that doesn’t mean the side dish doesn’t get a little boring. Switch up your maíz by creating elotes — and not just any elote — try these finger-licking corn rib style elotes in the air fryer… they will not disappoint.

Pumpkin Empanadas

Sure, pumpkin pie is delicious, but do you know what’s even more delicious? Pumpkin empanadas. After all, empanadas are a staple of so many cuisines across Latinidad. Swap out your boring old pumpkin pie with pumpkin stuffed empanadas made in an air fryer.

Throw some of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Empanadas into the air fryer at 350°F for 6 minutes and enjoy with the entire family. It’s the perfect end to any Latinx Thanksgiving.

