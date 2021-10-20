11 Creative Latino-Centric Halloween Costumes To Wear During Your Re-Entrance To Society This Year

wearemitu

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means you’re probably racking your brain to figure out what to dress up as. It seems like every year, there’s more and more pressure to up the ante with creative and eye-catching costumes. And this year, when people are finally starting to gather together again, you likely want to make your re-entrance into society with a bang.

If you’re the type of person who likes to celebrate your Latino heritage with your Halloween costume, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of fun and festive Halloween Latino-centric costumes to have fun with while nodding to your culture.

1.Cardi B (Momma Said)

Won funniest costume at work today dressed as the @iamcardib “My Momma Said” meme. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZUMRMiuvFS — Shari~My Captain America is Black~ (@circuitangel) November 1, 2018

The “My Momma Said” meme may be a few years old, but it’s still as funny as ever. If you’re the type of person who prefers a humorous costume, head out and buy a black tracksuit and a collared white shirt to wear underneath. Purchase some red and white ribbons to fix to the sides and voila! You’re the spitting image of a young Cardi B.

2. Bad Bunny

“Cuidao Por Ahi” 💀 | Here’s our Halloween Costume Jbalvin & BadBunny pic.twitter.com/6XHkD5LOel — ALFREDO TORRES (@freddopotato) November 1, 2019

There are a million Bad Bunny looks to choose from and all of them will be recognizable. Don’t forget to paint your nails and wear some Crocs!

3. Celia Cruz

South Florida has the Halloween spirit. FLAGLER 6343. Celia Cruz is in the house @ArgeoTamayo pic.twitter.com/vhzoESHb6P — Robert Wilson (@rpw087) October 31, 2014

If you’re in the mood to feel glamorous for Halloween, why not dress up as the Queen of Salsa herself? With this costume, you can experiment with fun wigs and costume jewelry. A word of warning, however: please avoid doing Blackface. There are ways to accurately portray a character without being offensive.

4. Zorro

Leveled Up my dads Halloween costume #zorro pic.twitter.com/QcAX643NzS — Puerto Rigo 🩸 (@Rigosnachez) November 1, 2020

Dress up as the OG Latino superhero Zorro complete with an all-black outfit, cape, and mysterious eye mask. And don’t forget a prop sword to complete the look!

5. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

My Halloween costume for many years to come!!!!!!!! @AOC 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/XqCj97yExd — Isabel Garcia (@igarcia127) June 24, 2020

If you’re a fan of AOC, throw on an all-white suit or a white dress with “Tax the Rich” written across the back. Just before to put on some red lipstick and hoops!

6. Chespirito

While your non-Latino friends might not get the joke for this one, wear this to a Halloween party with la familia and steal the show.

7. Beth Harmon

Hi we sort of did it – happy Halloween from Beth Harmon, Benny Watts, and some unidentified tranquilizers! #TheQueensGambitNetflix pic.twitter.com/LUPQqT24db — Rachel Good (@RachelWithAnR) November 1, 2020

If you, like pretty much everyone else in the world, watched “Queen’s Gambit” last year, why not dress up as Anya Taylor Joy’s Beth Harmon? After all, Anya Taylor Joy is the Argentinian queen we didn’t know we needed.

8. Hamilton

Pay homage to the Nuyorican genius Lin Manuel Miranda by dressing up as founding father Alexander Hamilton. Bonus points if you face-paint on Miranda’s signature goatee.

9. Frida

Halloween costume day was so fun!! Loved the atmosphere and creativity through the school. I made a perfect Frida Kahlo. #RedRibbonWeek #SADD pic.twitter.com/iZwNVRMlXH — Señora (Bashada) McLaughlin (@MissBSpanish) October 31, 2018

Frida may be a common Halloween costume, but hey, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it!

10. Gomez

A day of mourning for Gomez after losing this year’s #Halloween costume contest. pic.twitter.com/bkFPoWShoN — Carlos Hernandez (@CarlosHdzTV) November 1, 2017

All you need is a pinstripe suit jacket, a cravat, a cigar, and a pencil-thin mustache to be instantly recognizable to anyone who has ever seen “The Addams Family”.

11. La Chupitos

My mom clearly won best Halloween costume award 😂😂(for those who don't know she's dressed as chupitos) pic.twitter.com/hc1r7U1dVs — JAY (@ItssJessicaa_) October 29, 2016

Again, this one might not be a costume that your non-Latino friends would get. But your family and your Latino amigos will definitely get a kick out of it! Plus, it’s an easy one to pull off (any thrift store can supply you the materials!). Make sure you find a way to blacken your two front teeth, though—that’s non-negotiable.

