10 Amazing Keto-Friendly Mexican Products For a Low-Carb Lifestyle

Adopting a keto lifestyle has become all the rage lately, and there’s a reason for it. Studies show that keto can help lower cholesterol, reduce body fat, and lower one’s risk of diabetes.

But for people who enjoy Mexican food, going keto can be a bit of a challenge. After all, so much of Mexican cuisine is based on carbs. And, what? Like we’re supposed to give up postres? Luckily, there are quite a few inventive entrepreneurs out there who have found a way to provide keto-friendly Mexican food options. From chamoy to tortilla chips, now there’s nothing that’s off the table if you’re planning on going keto.

Here are 10 amazing keto-friendly Mexican products that are guaranteed to make your keto journey easier:

1. Sugar-Free Chamoy

via shopilovechamoy/Instagram

I Love Chamoy was created by a Mexicana who wanted her diabetic father to enjoy the sweet and spicy flavor of chamoy sin culpa. “I wanted to create a chamoy my dad and many other people trying to limit their sugar intake could enjoy and love,” writes Annie Leal on her website. She succeeded! You can buy I Love Chamoy here, starting at $12 USD.

2. Carb Balance Soft Taco Flour Tortillas

via Mission Foods

The great thing about Mission’s Carb Balance Soft Taco Flour Tortillas is that you can find them in practically every grocery store in the nation. No need to special order anything online or go out of your way to a fancy health store. With only 4 g of net carbs in each tortilla, Mission’s Carb Balance Soft Taco Flour Tortillas are perfect for the keto lifestyle.

3. Tia Lupita’s Cactus Corn Masa Tortillas

via Tia Lupita Foods

Sure, flour tortillas have their time and place, but sometimes, all you want is a good ol’ corn tortilla. Unfortunately, corn is typically high in carbohydrates and hard to squeeze into a traditional keto lifestyle. Thankfully, Mexican-American entrepreneur Hector Saldivar created these keto-friendly cactus corn masa tortillas to hit the spot. You can buy them here for $7.99 USD.

4. La Tiara’s Yellow Corn Taco Shells

via Amazon

Taco shells are often called out for not being “authentically” Mexican, but, honestly, you could call them a regional Tex-Mex delicacy. If you’re the type of person who likes to indulge in a hard-shell taco once in a while, fret not. La Tiara’s Yellow Corn Taco Shells have 4 g net carbs per shell. And they’re apparently very tasty! Buy at 12-count pack here.

5. Siete’s Grain-Free Mexican Shortbread Cookies

via Siete Foods

If you’re about to embark on a keto journey, usually sugar is the first thing people tell you to say goodbye to. However, there are some creative ways to get around that roadblock. If you’re craving something sweet, try Siete’s Grain-Free Mexican Shortbread Cookies. These cookies clock in at 16 net carbs per 5 cookies, however. So go easy. Buy them here.

6. Keto Pan Dulce

via DulceTradicionGifts/Etsy

Pan dulce is a staple of Mexican cuisine. So, the idea of giving something so sentimental up is hard to swallow. Luckily, Etsy shop DulceTradicionGifts sells low-carb pan dulce via shipping. Buy a pack of 12 conchitas here for $25 USD.

7. Sugar-Free De La Rosa Mazapan

via Amazon

If you don’t want to give up De La Rosa Mazapan, we don’t blame you. The sweet staple sells a sin azúcar version for the sugar-free fans out there. You can buy De La Rosa Mazapan Sin Azucar here.

8. BeyondChipz Torpillas

via BeyondChipz

The great thing about a keto diet is that guacamole and queso is highly encouraged. Unfortunately, tortilla chips are a little trickier. Try BeyondChipz Torpillas high protein tortilla chips to fix your craving. A serving of these chips is only 2g net carbs. Buy them here.

9. Doña Magdalena Dulce de Leche Sin Azucar

via Amazon

When you hear “dulce de leche”, the word “keto” probably doesn’t automatically pop into your head. Well, you’d be surprised. Argentinian company Doña Magdalena offers a Dulce de Leche Sin Azucar that’s supposed to taste exactly like the full-sugar version. Buy a jar here.

10. Sugar-Free Margarita Mix

via Lucy’s Enterprises Inc.

If the idea of giving up your Friday not marg makes you cringe, we’ve got you covered. Mexican-American owned Lucy’s has a “sugar-free, gluten-free, low-carb, keto-friendly, and kosher” margarita mix. You can buy a 2-pack here.

