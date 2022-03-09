This TikTok User Thought Her Cat Was Bringing Home a ‘Huge Rat’ in His Mouth, but It Was Actually a Puppy!

If you happen to be both a dog and cat owner, then you know, while you may love your furry friends, they don’t always get along. After all, there’s a reason for the saying “fighting like cats and dogs.”

But while dogs and cats are notorious for fighting with each other, once in a while, they can also show us what the true meaning of friendship is.

Recently, TikTok user @AmayaaSO went viral when she shared a video of her cat right after he had “rescued” a neighborhood dog. The video was so pure that people couldn’t help but melt over how precious the bond was between the cat and dog.

In the video, that has now been viewed over 2.7 million times and has racked up almost 600,000 likes, @AmayaaSO describes how the cat and dog found each other. “Our cat just brought this home,” she wrote on the video. “I literally thought the dog was a huge rat because the cat was carrying it in his mouth.”

And by watching the video, its clear why she might’ve thought that. Despite being from a species that is usually larger than cats are, the stray chihuahua-mix is practically miniscule in comparison to the full-grown black cat.

Of course, TikTok users flooded her comment section to express their infatuation with the pair. “Cat was like: ‘can we keep it please! I’ll take care of it’,” wrote one user. Another wrote: “He was catnapped.”

And of course, one user couldn’t help but say: “Well would you look at what the cat dragged in?”

@AmayaaSO added another, equally adorable TikTok video to her feed of her cat and the tiny stray dog playing together, set to the background music of “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story.”

Naturally, many people were worried about the origins of the dog, but she made sure everyone rested easy by updating her followers in the comment section.

“Update… We went walking around and found out where he came from. long story short he now belongs to our family,” she wrote. “…He came from my neighbor’s house, who so happens to be my niece. 😂”

@AmayaaSO added: “My niece named him Peco. He chose his home. Or at least our cat, BC, chose his home for him.”

Peco has so many fans now, that @AmayaaSO is trying to keep up with all of the popular demand — especially with the people who want to see what Peco’s parents look like. “I will try to see if my niece can gets pictures of the mom and dad,” she wrote. “I’ll post them if she does.”

“He’s a part of the whole family now,” @AmayaaSO concluded. “Our cat is a loving boy.”