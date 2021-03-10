Things That Matter

Uber Driver Records Passenger Coughing On, Assaulting and Pepper-Spraying Him When He Asks Her to Wear a Mask

By March 10, 2021 at 3:23 pm
SCREENSHOT VIA SUBHAKAR KHADKA

There’s a reason so many Americans are critical of the growing gig economy. Unlike traditional jobs, which are often protected by unions and/or human resource departments, gig workers do not have the same security. Because of this, gig workers are often treated unfairly and, in some cases, put in dangerous situations.

Take, for instance, ride-share drivers. People who drive vehicles for ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft often complain of low pay and disrespectful customers. And sometimes, those disrespectful customers turn violent.

On Sunday, a San Francisco Uber driver was assaulted and attacked in his car by a young female passenger. The woman told the Uber drive she had COVID, coughed in his face, ripped off his mask, and snatched his phone.

The entire assault was caught on the driver’s dashcam footage. The ordeal started when the driver, Subhakar Khadka, asked the mask-less female passenger and her two friends to put on masks. Khadka then pulled into a nearby gas station so the woman could buy one.

Khadka, who is of South-Asian descent, said that by this time, the woman and her two friends were already enraged and calling him racist anti-Asian slurs. Khadka told the women to leave his vehicle, and that is when the assault began.

The woman screamed “f–k the masks!” and started loudly coughing in the car, telling Khadka that she is infected with coronavirus. Khadka looks visibly frustrated but still remains calm before the woman reaches over and grabs his phone from the dashboard. Khadka, shocked, tells the woman not to touch his property.

In response, the woman rips off his mask and appears to start hitting him while threatening to beat him up.

The woman continues to scream at him while Khadka tells her and her friends to get out of his vehicle. The three women simply scream obscenities at him.

Khadka told local news station CBS SF that after the women exited the vehicle, they pepper-sprayed him through his car window.

“She pepper-sprayed inside my car, from the passenger window that was open a little bit, that was the only window open in my car,” he said.

Uber caught wind of the viral video and immediately banned the woman from their service.

The woman, who many outlets have identified as Arna Kimiai, took to Instagram to defend her actions and refused to apologize.

At first, Kimiai, whose Instagram handle is @keepinupwforeign, was unremorseful about her behavior. In an Instagram live video, she said she attacked Khadka because he was about to leave them “in the middle of buttf–k nowhere in the hood.”

“He lucky as hell I ain’t have nothing on me on, mamas,” she added. “Cause if we would’ve played with me, bruh, it would’ve been a whole different story.”

Kimiai also claimed that she would only take Lyft from now on. Lyft, however, was notified of Kimiai’s plans and promptly banned her from their service as well.

“Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform,” they tweeted out, “the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community.”

Looks like Arna Kimiai will be walking from now on.

Former Texas State Senate Candidate Says She Was ‘Tortured’ in a Hotel Room After a Violent Ambush

By December 30, 2020 at 6:58 pm
Photo: Vanessa Tijerina/Facebook

Texas police are currently trying to get to the bottom of a disturbing incident that happened in Raymondville on Monday.

Former Republican candidate for Texas state Senate, Vanessa Tijerina, posted a shocking 10-minute Facebook Live video detailing the brutal assault she experienced in a nearby hotel on Monday.

Tijerina appeared in the video with her face looking unrecognizable. She had two black eyes–both of which were swollen almost completely shut.

Her face was covered in bruises. Her speech was impaired from how much swelling she was experiencing. It looked–to be blunt–like she had been beaten to a pulp.

Through tears, Tijerina explained to her followers that she was lured to a hotel room by some unnamed assailants who led her to believe they had “something really really really important” to tell her that they couldn’t tell her over the phone.

But once she was alone in the hotel room, the assailants “gagged, bound [and] tortured” her.

“I was beaten. I was terrorized, bound, gagged, tortured,” she said in the Facebook Live video.

“I never fought back because I knew that if I fought back, it would’ve been worse and I probably wasn’t going to survive. And I needed to survive for my daughters.”

Although a motive for the assault hasn’t yet been established, Tijerina is a relatively high-profile figure in Texas’s Raymondville community. She is active on social media and regularly goes on Facebook live to engage with her followers and supporters. And with her high profile comes a litany of critics and haters who have created troll accounts with the express purpose of smearing her.

Despite all this, Tijerina refutes the rumors that she “did something” to motivate the beating.

“There was nothing that I did that made this okay for this to happen to me,” she said. Tijerina began to get increasingly more emotional as she talked about her children and the fact that she was not able to give her children the toys she bought them for Christmas.

So far, Raymondville police have arrested three suspects in connection to the assault: Amanda Salinas, Ariel Jamie Vela and Ramon Donato Santana Jr. As for who was on the phone giving orders at the time of the assault, police are still looking for answers.

As of this writing, the police have not yet publicly revealed a motive. But since her attack, Tijerina has again taken to her Facebook page to assert that the assault was “100% motivated by hate.”

Meryl Streep’s Nephew Faces Felony Assault Charges After Violent Road Rage Incident Where He Attacked Latino Teen; Teen Claims Streep is ‘Racist’

By October 30, 2020 at 3:30 pm
Photos: via 7davinho/Instagram; GoFundMe

Meryl Streep’s nephew, Charles Harrison Streep, faces felony assault charges after a violent road rage altercation gave a Latino teen permanent brain damage.

The teen, whose name is David Peralta, 18, claims that Streep is “racist” and hurled racial slurs at him before attacking him in a Chase Bank parking lot in East Hampton, New York, on August 24th. Peralta’s family hails from Ecuador but he has lived in the U.S. all his life.

According to Peralta, the altercation began when Streep allegedly ran a stop sign and almost hit Peralta’s car.

Photo: via GoFundMe

Surveillance video obtained by The Daily Mail (which can be seen here) shows the two men pulling into a parking lot and appearing to exchange words out their car windows. The footage then shows Peralta getting out of his car. Streep exits his car and quickly approaches Peralta. Peralta puts his hands up in a defensive position and Streep appears to attack him.

Peralta–who was a high school wrestler–responds by grasping Streep, lifting him up, and throwing him to the ground. Streep quickly gets up and begins to strangle Peralta, lifting him up in the air in turn and throwing his body to the ground, where he begins to drag his apparently unconscious body. Streep then leaves Peralta on the ground before getting into his car and driving away.

Peralta claims that before Streep attacked him, he made racist remarks about him.

“He starts coming at me, pushing me,” Peralta recounted to The Daily Mail. “[Streep] said: ”You’re just Spanish I’m going to slam you to the ground…” Peralta says after that, he went unconscious.

In the video, Peralta stands up after the assault, holding his head and appearing dazed. According to court documents, he refused medical attention at the scene. It was only later that he was airlifted to the nearby hospital. When he arrived at the hospital, he was told that he had a brain bleed that could lead to permanent brain damage or even death. He then went into emergency surgery.

According to Peralta’s family, the teen was forced to drop out of school, where he had been studying criminal justice.

Photo: via 7davinho/Instagram

“He is staying in his room. He doesn’t want to go out,” Peralta’s mother told The East Hampton Star. “He is sad. His life is not easy now. He’s frustrated because his life changed.”

Three days after the incident, Streep was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Streep’s lawyers insist that it was Peralta who was the aggressor, but the footage clearly shows Streep initiating first contact.

“The level of violence is really shocking,” Peralta’s lawyer told The New York Post. “For him to take this young man’s limp body, after he had choked him unconscious and slam him on the ground…it just rises to the level of obscenity in my view.”

The East Hampton community has rallied around Peralta, with a group of his supporters appearing at the court hearing on October 8th. Streep, it should be noted, was a no-show. One of Peralta’s supporters was Alexandria Preston, 27, who believes the incident is racially motivated.

“This can easily just be viewed as just a road rage incident, or just an incident happening within the Latino community,” she told The East Hampton Star. “But no, it’s a racial incident, and it’s systemic racism.”

Another supporter told the East Hampton Star that Streep is the prime example of what unchecked privilege can do to a person. “This is a man who represents an ill in our community here of ultra-rich people, of ultra-famous names, who feels that he is above the law,” said the woman.

