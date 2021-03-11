Things That Matter

Here’s What You Need To Know About Venezuelans Being Offered TPS

By March 11, 2021 at 9:48 am
EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has designated Venezuela as a Temporary Protected Status country for 18 months. The announcement, made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, will give thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. protection from deportation.

Venezuelans in the U.S. can finally live without fear thanks to the Biden administration.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has designated Venezuela as eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The designation will last for 18 months, until September 2022. TPS will allow for Venezuelan nationals in the U.S. to live without fear of deportation. It also applies to non-Venezuelan nationals who last resided in Venezuela before arriving in the U.S.

“The living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens,” Secretary Mayorkas said in a statement.  “It is in times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States steps forward to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already present here, while their home country seeks to right itself out of the current crises.”

Venezuela has been in political and economic turmoil for years.

Hospitals are closed and medication is running dry in Venezuela as the government continues their death grip on the country. Venezuelans have demonstrated against the government that has held sham elections and protests have turned violent as police clash with protesters.

The former president ran on a disinformation campaign of anti-socialism to court Venezuelan and Cuban voters in Florida. The former administration also kept toying with the idea of protecting Venezuelans in the U.S. but never followed through with the promise.

The TPS designation will save hundreds of thousands of people from being sent back.

Food is scarce. Medication is disappearing. Life in Venezuela has been precarious for years. The world has watched in shock as more than 5 million people have fled the South American country in hopes of stability and peace. More than 300,000 Venezuelans have settled in the U.S. since fleeing President Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

Here are some quick facts to know about applying for TPS.

  • People who have been in the U.S. prior to March 8, 2021, are eligible as long as they have not committed two misdemeanors or one felony.
  • You must provide proper documentation such as a driver’s license, birth certificate, or passport. You must also prove that you have not left the U.S. since arriving before March 8.
  • Venezuelans have 180 days to apply for TPS. The deadline is Sept. 5.
  • Applicants must fill out an I-821 form as well as an I-765 form if they are seeking TPS and work authorization. Applicants will have to pay a $50 application fee, an $85 biometric fee, and a $410 fee for those seeking work authorization.

Biden Is Counting On Mexico’s President To Help With Immigration But That’s A Risky Move

Biden Is Counting On Mexico’s President To Help With Immigration But That’s A Risky Move

By March 3, 2021 at 11:03 am
ALFREDO ESTRELLA,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

One of the stranger things to happen during the Trump presidency was the unlikely alliance between Trump and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). The former frequently spoke disparaging of Mexicans and pursued cruel and inhumane immigration policies that directly targeted the constituents of the latter. Yet AMLO was a major supporter of Trump’s most severe immigration policies and, in fact, helped bring them to fruition.

Now, with a new president in the White House, AMLO is being asked again to recalibrate his approach to immigration but having once been a major ally of Trump, how will he work alongside a President Biden?

Presidents Biden and AMLO host a virtual meeting to discuss a wide range of topics.

President Biden is hoping that Mexico’s President AMLO can help him avert another crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, given AMLO’s close alliance with Trump and support of his harsh immigration policies, Biden may face an uphill battle.

But as the administration faces an uptick in migrants attempting to cross into the U.S., Biden is hoping that AMLO can become a partner in preventing another cycle of out-of-control migration from Central America. The Mexican president appeared open to collaboration, issuing a joint statement committing to address climate change, the pandemic and migration north.

Their first head to head meeting comes after a rocky start for the two leaders. Mexico’s President was one of the last leaders in the world to congratulate Biden on his election victory, with many saying AMLO fears a Biden administration as potentially more interested in pressuring Mexico on its own domestic matters.

President AMLO was a key player in Trump’s harsh and inhumane immigration tactics.

Despite his racist rhetoric directly targeting Mexicans and his cruel and hardline immigration policies that largely shifted the pressure to Mexico, AMLO largely accepted Trump’s worst policies with little resistance.

As migrant caravans formed in Central America and attempted to make their way to the U.S. passing through Mexico, AMLO unleashed his newly formed Guardia Nacional to stop them in their tracks. His agents arrested and deported thousands of migrants back to their home countries, often using tear gas and other extreme tactics to do so.

And President AMLO said nothing as Trump implemented the “Remain in Mexico” policy which forced thousands of refugees and asylum seekers to await their claims on the Mexican side of the border, amid a global health pandemic, shifting the burden to Mexican officials.

Biden looks to continue many of Trump’s policies.

Although Biden campaigned against Trump’s harsh immigration policies, the president wants many of the same things from AMLO that Trump asked for: help in keeping Central American migrants from immediately surging north toward the United States through Mexico. And although Biden declared he would break sharply with Trump on immigration, he’s only abandoned some of his predecessors policies.

The Biden administration has formed a task force to unite parents separated from their children Trump’s family separations policy. He’s also begun welcoming back a limited number of asylum seekers who were exposed to violence and kidnappings in dangerous areas of Mexico under a Trump-era program. But the Biden administration has kept in place a separate Trump policy that empowers agents to rapidly expel new arrivals at the border to Mexican authorities as Biden hopes to avoid a crisis that challenged his predecessors.

AMLOimmigrationMigrant RightsPresident Biden

Alejandro Mayorkas Is The First Latino And Immigrant To Be Named Secretary Of The Department Of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas Is The First Latino And Immigrant To Be Named Secretary Of The Department Of Homeland Security

By February 8, 2021 at 11:41 am
Joshua Roberts-Pool / Getty Images

Alejandro Mayorkas is the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas is Cuban-born and was one of the original architects of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Alejandro Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant to be confirmed as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Secretary Mayorkas is inheriting a Trump-era DHS and is immediately getting to work to rectify issues that the Biden administration has highlighted. Two of the most pressing issues are heading up a task force to reunite migrant families who were separated by the previous administration and reviewing the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“Remain in Mexico” is a policy that the Trump administration created and enforced that sent migrants to Mexico to await their asylum cases. The policy has been criticized both by U.S. and international politicians as a humanitarian issue.

It isn’t Mayorkas’ first time working for DHS.

Sec. Mayorkas was the deputy secretary of DHS from December 2013 – October 2016 under President Barack Obama. During that time, Mayorkas was crucial in responding to the 2013 – 14 Ebola virus epidemic and 2015 – 16 Zika virus epidemic. Mayorkas is ready to come back to the department and to bring back what he sees are the department’s mission.

“DHS bears an extraordinary weight on behalf of the American people, the weight of grave challenges seen and unseen,” Sec. Mayorkas said in a statement. “It is the greatest privilege of my life to return to the Department to lead the men and women who dedicate their talent and energy to the safety and security of our nation. I will work every day to ensure that they have the tools they need to execute their missions with honor and integrity. The mission of the Department of Homeland Security is to safeguard the American people, our homeland, and our values. The United States is a welcoming and empathetic nation, one that finds strength in its diversity. I pledge to defend and secure our country without sacrificing these American values.”

Mayorkas is no stranger to working on America’s immigration system.

Mayorkas is one of the original architects of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is at stake because of the previous administration. The Biden administration has made a promise to preserve DACA and to create a pathway to citizenship to the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S.

President Biden has introduced legislation to reform the current immigration system. The legislation has a timeframe for all undocumented people in the U.S. to become citizens if they follow certains steps and meet certain criteria.

While Mayorkas got bipartisan support in the Senate confirmation, some Republicans did not like his work in immigration. Sen. Marco Rubio, a fellow Cuban, voted to opposed Mayorkas.

“Not only has Mayorkas pledged to undo the sensible protections put in place by the Trump Administration that ended the dangerous policy of catch and release, but his nomination is further evidence that the Biden Administration intends to pursue a radical immigration agenda,” Sen. Rubio said in a statement.

Alejandro MayorkasBiden administrationDACADHSimmigration