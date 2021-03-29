Things That Matter

Trial Reveals 911 Female Dispatcher Called The Police On The Officer Who Killed George Floyd

The opening statements of Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial took place on Monday and revealed shocking details on the case of George Floyd. One of the biggest revelations came from the prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell that Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds rather than the commonly believed 8 minutes and 46 seconds. In addition to this, is the reveal that it was in fact a 911 dispatcher who witnessed George Floyd’s death last May.

Watching the incident through a nearby police camera, Jena Scurry was in fact the person who called the police on the police officer.

Jena Scurry is the dispatcher who first raised the alarm about Floyd’s death.

“You’re going to learn that there was a 911 dispatcher. Her name is Jena Scurry,” special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell stated during an opening statement on behalf of the state “There was a fixed police camera that was trained on this particular scene. She could see through the camera what was going on. You will learn that what she saw was so unusual and, for her, so disturbing that she did something that she had never done in her career.”

Watching what was happening, Scurry reportedly became so worried by what she saw Chauvin and the three other officers taking part in that she called Minneapolis Sgt. David Pleoger. Ultimately it was Pleoger who managed the officers involved in the murder

“My instincts were telling me something was wrong,” Scurry explained to prosecutors that took place during the trial at Hennepin County Courthouse this past Monday. “It was a gut instinct of the incident: Something is not going right. Whether it be they needed more assistance. Just something wasn’t right.”

Scurry testified that while she could not remember when she called police she was moved to take action after an uncomfortable “extended period of time.” 

At one point, the defense noted that it took some time for Scurry to call Chauvin’s sergeant. In fact, it took nearly 30 minutes from when the dispatcher received the first 911 call about Floyd. She also stated during her testimony that she became concerned when she saw the police vehicle “rocking bath and forth” while Floyd was inside.

Scurry was actually one of “at least three people who called for police intervention as she watched Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds during his May 25 arrest outside a downtown convenience store, according to Blackwell,” according to CNN.

The prosecution team played bystander video of Floyd’s murder during the opening statement and accused Chauvin of violating the oath of his badge.

The prosecutor stated that he also betrayed his post when he refused to help Floyd when he pleaded “I can’t breathe.”

“We plan to prove to you that he’s anything other than innocent,” Blackwell said in his statement.

Pool / Getty

There’s no denying that the poet Amanda Gorman is a trendsetter. As the nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate, she stunned the world with her words, grace, poise, and style during the inauguration. Amongst the millions watching her, one little boy, in particular, was paying attention.

Jeremy Rowan, 7, had a chance to dress as his idol for his school’s Spirit Day and picked Gorman as his inspiration.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jeremy’s mom, Kimberly Rowan explained that “He really looks up to Amanda — she is such a strong youth leader and role model.” Kimberly shared the image of her son to Twitter with a caption that explained “This little guy chose to dress as Amanda Gorman for “Dress as Your Idol” day at (remote) school. Thank you @TheAmandaGorman for inspiring all of our children to change the world!”

“He said he was dressing as Amanda since he was really enjoying reading her biography and writing a report about her life and poetry,” Kimberly Rowan explained to TODAY Parents. “And when it came to finding the outfit, he knew right where to look: in his closet, the costume box and beyond. He had a blast coming up with the costume.”

Jeremy wore a red microfiber cloth pinned to his hair to copy Gorman’s red headband. He also wore a puffy yellow jacket and wrote about Gorman for his writing class’s biography project. For the assignment, he researched Gorman and wrote his own version of her life story.

His tribute ultimately caught the eye of Gorman.

According to Jeremy’s mother Amanda “replied, writing that she wanted to dress as him for her idol… I was floored.” Gorman also reached out to Jeremy’s mother and asked if she could post the story and photo on social media in honor of World Poetry Day on March 21.

“We were honored, and are still stunned really, by this reaction,” Rowan went onto share. “Then she sent us a beautiful video telling Jeremy how great his photo was. It is really such a special moment for him and I know it will shape who he becomes… The love from Amanda and the world has reaffirmed his choice in dressing as her. I believe this will allow him to continue to make bold choices in the future without the fear that others may react negatively.”

Speaking about Jeremy, Rowan shared that what he liked the most about Amanda Gorman was her use of hands.

“He has said she recites her poetry like it’s a song and uses her hands like she is translating it into sign language,” Rowan explained. “In the conclusion of his biography he wrote, ‘I learned that Amanda Gorman is incredible because she knows that poetry is like using your words (to express your feelings and emotions).'”

JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X jumped headfirst into the pool controversy this week. After setting the internet on fire recently with his latest single, the rapper ramped up the heat with a new shoe line called Satan Shoes. Featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of real human blood, the shoes by Lil Nas sold out almost immediately.

It also launched a wave of comments and criticism.

The black and red sneakers come from a collaboration with Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF.

The shoes were made with Nike Air Max 97s. Since the release, however, Nike has come forth to distance itself from the limited-edition design which dropped 666 pairs sold out in less than a minute. The shoes were priced at $1,018 a number that refers to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 which reads “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Each shoe has an air bubble sole that contains 60 cubic centimeters (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and according to MSCHF “one drop” of human blood. According to MSCHF spokesperson, the blood was provided by members of the art collective. “We love to sacrifice for our art,” he stated.

In a statement about the shoes, Nike said it was not involved in producing the modified sneakers.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” the company said in an email to CNN. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Of course it didn’t take long for the shoes to spark outrage online.

Political and religious figures, like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the evangelical pastor Mark Burns, were quick to chime in with their opinions about the shoes. In a tweet about the shoes, Burns called them “evil” and “heresy.”

Many fans of Lil Nas meanwhile, tweeted their support, however.

In response to the backlash around the shoe Lil Nas posted a video to his official YouTube account titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe.” The video has already been viewed over 1.8 million times and after a few seconds the “apology” cuts to a scene from the rapper’s latest music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The video shows him dancing with a devil character. At one point the rapper snaps the devil’s neck and taking his horned crown for himself to wear.

Lil Nas X responded to the backlash over the music video’s rebellious religious imagery stating “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay… So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

