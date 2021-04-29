Things That Matter

Sen. Ted Cruz Fell Asleep While President Biden Spoke About Immigration

By April 29, 2021 at 4:29 pm
Screenshot via C-SPAN

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden gave a speech to the joint session of Congress. Biden’s speech covered everything from gun control, to COVID-19, to immigration reform, to his new $1.8 trillion “families plan”. But one person, in particular, didn’t seem to care about any of it. That person, of course, was Ted Cruz.

When President Joe Biden was in the middle of speaking about the current immigration crisis going on, the camera panned to Ted Cruz who appeared to be nodding off.

Joe Biden, speaking on immigration, was saying, “If you actually want to solve a problem, I’ve sent a bill to take a close look at it,” but Rafael Cruz, apparently, wasn’t awake to hear about the problem that needed to be solved. And it wouldn’t be the first time Cancún Cruz checked out when facing a crisis.

“Look, immigrants have done so much for America during this pandemic and throughout our history,” Biden continued, while Cruz was snoozing. “The country supports immigration reform. We should act. Let’s argue over it. Let’s debate over it. But let’s act.”

Twitter quickly exploded when they saw that Rafael Cruz was falling asleep. The hashtag #TedSnooze started to trend almost immediately.

“Since @tedcruz lives in Texas and Biden is talking about exactly the immigration issue he and his constituents scream about, could Ted stay awake for just a minute or two?” wrote one angry Twitter user.

“Daydreaming about being in Cancún and screwing his constituents over again,” wrote another.

But some weren’t so convinced that Cruz’s sleepiness was authentic. After all, this is a man who isn’t afraid to engage in theatrics to keep the spotlight on him. “My first & persistent thought seeing the pics: ‘That’s someone pretending to sleep to be a jerk [because] he has nothing better to offer. Troll,'” wrote one skeptical Twitter user.

Later, when he appeared on Fox News to recap Biden’s speech, Cruz wanted to make sure that the entire nation knew what he thought of Biden’s speech: boring.

“You could sum up tonight’s speech in three words: boring but radical,” he said to Sean Hannity. “The speech by design was calm and dulcet tones. I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech.”

Since then, Ted Cruz has been retweeting images of him “sleeping” during Biden’s speech like it somehow proves how “boring” Biden’s speech was. Cruz’s behavior lends credence to the theory that he was, in fact, faking his sleepiness.

Based on Sen. Ted Cruz’s past shenanigans, we wouldn’t put it past him to have pretended to fall asleep on Wednesday just to keep the headlines revolving around him. In the end, that’s what’s most important to him.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

Things That Matter

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

By April 27, 2021 at 10:15 am
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 10:15 am
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

@satxchill

Where you been Ted?! #fledcruz #cancruz #satx

♬ love – lofi.samurai

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

READ: AOC Gets Under Ted Cruz’s Skin With Crack About His Mexican Getaway After He Accuses Her Of Pushing For ‘open borders’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
ArtpoliticsTed CruzTexas

Ted Cruz is Roasted On Twitter After Posting Bizarre Video Saying He Was ‘Heckled’ at the Border By Cartel Members

Things That Matter

Ted Cruz is Roasted On Twitter After Posting Bizarre Video Saying He Was ‘Heckled’ at the Border By Cartel Members

By March 29, 2021 at 10:40 pm
BY  | March 29, 2021 AT 10:40 pm
Photo via Twitter

Ted Cruz is, once again, in the headlines. The Texas senator took a break from feuding with celebrities on Twitter to take another trip to Mexico. But this time around, Rafael Cruz wasn’t fleeing his state for a quick Cancun getaway.

This past weekend, Senator Cruz took a trip to the U.S./Mexico border along with 18 other Republican senators. Their mission, ostensibly, was to shine a light on what they deem to be a “border crisis”.

Instead, what ended up grabbing headlines was Ted Cruz’s bizarre documentary-style video of the trip that he released on Twitter.

Surrounded by tall grass, Ted Cruz addresses the camera in hushed tones, much like he was hosting a nature documentary. “So it’s past midnight. I’m standing on the shore of the Rio Grande. I’m down at the Texas border along with 18 senators who made the trip to see the crisis that is playing out.”

In the grainy video, he continues: “On the other side of the river we have been listening to and seeing cartel members – human traffickers – right on the other side of the river waving flashlights, yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the border patrol.”

Later, Ted Cruz also visited a migrant shelter and attempted to film the migrants for his social media posts.

A worker intercepted Senator Cruz and repeatedly asked him to respect the migrants and stop filming. “Please respect the rules sir, and give the people dignity and respect,” says the woman. “Full heartedly I ask you, please respect the people. This is not a zoo, sir, please don’t treat the people as such.”

Indignant, Sen. Cruz refused to comply. “You were instructed to ask us to not have any pictures taken here, because the political leadership at DHS does not want the American people to know,” he responds.

Despite Rafael Cruz‘s goal of bringing attention to what’s happening at the border, his nature documentary ended up being what really captured the internet’s attention.

As is usual with Rafael Cruz, the internet couldn’t help but see his Crocodile Dundee-style documentary as the ploy that it was. And because Rafael is so easy to drag, that’s exactly what the internet did.

Mainly, Twitter mocked Ted Cruz for the irony of him being in Mexico when he was just there weeks ago under very, very different circumstances.

The jokes kept coming…

And coming…

And coming.

The bottom line is, Ted Cruz never publicly cared about the huminitatirna crisis of border camps (which, by the way, are problematic) when Trump was president.

But now, Ted Cruz is using the increased migrant numbers as an opportunity to virtue signal and fan the flames of fear among Americans. As Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said, Cruz’s Rio Grande trip was “political theater”.

“These are people who are about to engage in political theater, use the border as a prop, [and] do a whole lot of complaining and finger-pointing,” she said in a recent podcast interview. “But these are the same people who’ve been in the Senate for a number of years.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
MexicoMigrant CrisisTed CruzUS / Mexico Border