Sen. Ted Cruz Fell Asleep While President Biden Spoke About Immigration

Things That Matter

Screenshot via C-SPAN

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden gave a speech to the joint session of Congress. Biden’s speech covered everything from gun control, to COVID-19, to immigration reform, to his new $1.8 trillion “families plan”. But one person, in particular, didn’t seem to care about any of it. That person, of course, was Ted Cruz.

When President Joe Biden was in the middle of speaking about the current immigration crisis going on, the camera panned to Ted Cruz who appeared to be nodding off.

Ted Cruz appears to be dozing off pic.twitter.com/nFva4LBCkj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

Joe Biden, speaking on immigration, was saying, “If you actually want to solve a problem, I’ve sent a bill to take a close look at it,” but Rafael Cruz, apparently, wasn’t awake to hear about the problem that needed to be solved. And it wouldn’t be the first time Cancún Cruz checked out when facing a crisis.

“Look, immigrants have done so much for America during this pandemic and throughout our history,” Biden continued, while Cruz was snoozing. “The country supports immigration reform. We should act. Let’s argue over it. Let’s debate over it. But let’s act.”

Twitter quickly exploded when they saw that Rafael Cruz was falling asleep. The hashtag #TedSnooze started to trend almost immediately.

“Since @tedcruz lives in Texas and Biden is talking about exactly the immigration issue he and his constituents scream about, could Ted stay awake for just a minute or two?” wrote one angry Twitter user.

“Daydreaming about being in Cancún and screwing his constituents over again,” wrote another.

The worst part about Ted Cruz falling asleep was definitely that he was pretending to be asleep for attention. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) April 29, 2021

But some weren’t so convinced that Cruz’s sleepiness was authentic. After all, this is a man who isn’t afraid to engage in theatrics to keep the spotlight on him. “My first & persistent thought seeing the pics: ‘That’s someone pretending to sleep to be a jerk [because] he has nothing better to offer. Troll,'” wrote one skeptical Twitter user.

Later, when he appeared on Fox News to recap Biden’s speech, Cruz wanted to make sure that the entire nation knew what he thought of Biden’s speech: boring.

Joe Biden is deliberately being boring, but the substance of what he is saying is radical. #BoringButRadical pic.twitter.com/37YS701pyn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2021

“You could sum up tonight’s speech in three words: boring but radical,” he said to Sean Hannity. “The speech by design was calm and dulcet tones. I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech.”

Since then, Ted Cruz has been retweeting images of him “sleeping” during Biden’s speech like it somehow proves how “boring” Biden’s speech was. Cruz’s behavior lends credence to the theory that he was, in fact, faking his sleepiness.

Based on Sen. Ted Cruz’s past shenanigans, we wouldn’t put it past him to have pretended to fall asleep on Wednesday just to keep the headlines revolving around him. In the end, that’s what’s most important to him.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com