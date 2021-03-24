Biden Administration’s Handling Of The Border Criticized By Both Sides Of The Aisle

Things That Matter

The Biden administration inherited more than an out of control pandemic when they got to work in January. The former administration also left the Biden administration an orchestrated crisis at the border. For some, President Joe Biden is not acting fast enough to fix the problem.

President Biden announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the response to immigration at the border.

Kamala Harris was one of the strongest voices on immigration in the primary.



It’s a smart decision for Biden to ask her to lead the response to the rise in asylum seekers at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/22k2nOSWmd — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 24, 2021

The approach, according to Politico, is going to be a two-pronged approach to effectively curb irregular immigration. First, the vice president will focus on stopping the migration journey by addressing the issues in the countries that people are fleeing. Particularly, Vice President Harris will be focusing on the issues in the Northern Triangle countries, which are El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

At the same time, the vice president will be working with the countries directly to solve the root problems. Vice President Harris will be working to strengthen the nation’s relations with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

“I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” President Biden told reporters at the White House.

There is a lot of talk about the U.S.-Mexico border right now from both Democrats and Republicans.

Del Rio, TX Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) to guest host @cvpayne: It is a Biden border crisis in my opinion because there's no plan of action pic.twitter.com/B3BetEOc5m — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) March 22, 2021

Bruno Lozano, the Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas, is calling on the Biden administration to take steps to curb the issue. Mayor Lozano was a guest on Fox News recently and spoke about what he saw as an influx of migrants coming into his town. Mayor Lozano told Fox News that the number of people coming to the border has strained Customs and Border Patrol in his city.

“You have a breach on national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis‘, you’re calling it a quote-unquote challenge,” Mayor Lozano, told the New York Post on Sunday. “It’s a slap in the face.”

Some residents of Del Rio are critical of their local leaders shifting blame for their own shortcomings.

Residents in Del Rio this week remained critical of their elected officials. Debra Reschman-Luna, an educator, said she felt like several of the city leaders had shifted blame elsewhere. https://t.co/AtLyi1lskx pic.twitter.com/heE6y8P550 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2021

The brutal winter storm that recently shut down Texas depleted many municipalities of their resources. Residents in Del Rio are putting the blame on their local leaders who have tried to pass the buck. Weeks after the winter storm crippled Texas, grocery store shelves remained empty and residents felt overlooked.

Mayor Lozano has been pleading with President Biden to step up and help them deal with the influx of migrants. Del Rio has one processing center for migrants and the increase has left the city and the processing facility strained.

The Biden administration has faced backlash after photos of detention centers show people sleeping on floors.

The Biden administration will open additional facilities for migrants after images from a detention centre in Texas showed children huddled together in crowded makeshift rooms in a government-run tent city in Donna at the US-Mexico border reportedly housing 1,000 people. pic.twitter.com/NKbB4EcLKC — Rita Rosenfeld (@rheytah) March 23, 2021

There have been several reports that the Biden administration is building new places to hold migrants that have come to the border seeking asylum. The administration is currently taking in unaccompanied minors who are arriving at the border while preventing other migrants from crossing the border.

The Biden administration promised to change the approach to the border, but Title 42 has been left intact. Title 42, which was enacted by the former administration at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, keeps people from entering the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order that invoked Title 42, which closed the border indefinitely due to public health concerns.

At the root of the attention is the claim that there is a surge of migrants.

I was just asked by a TV newscaster if Biden's border policy is "soft."



Guess what: THE LAW SAYS YOU CAN SEEK ASYLUM AT THE BORDER.



How long are we going to be in the shadow of this Trump macho crap on asylum.



Whether we treat people like human beings is now a wedge issue. — Yael Schacher (@YaelSchacher) March 23, 2021

Some Republican politicians are claiming that news of more lenient immigration laws is prompting a “surge” of arrivals. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California claims that what is happening is a “crisis … created by the presidential policies of this new administration.”

Yet, a Washington Post report debunks the idea that there is a sudden surge. Rather, what is happening, according to the report, is a usual seasonal trend. CBP has reported a 28 percent increase in apprehensions at the southern border in January and February but data shows an annual spike in migrants from March to May every year.

The issues on the border are complex and will require a lot of time and energy to handle effectively and compassionately. The Biden administration promised to tackle the complex issue of immigration during the campaign.

