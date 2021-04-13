Things That Matter

There’s A Reason This Brutally Honest Adoption Ad For A ‘Demonic Man-Hating Chihuahua’ Named Prancer Went Viral

By April 13, 2021 at 9:21 pm
Tyfanee Fortuna/ Facebook

Adopter be ware.

That’s the message that a desperate New Jersey foster mom shared in a recent plea to animal lovers potentially interested in adopting a Chihuahua named Prancer. In a viral post shared on Facebook, animal foster mom Tyfanee Fortuna attempted to make an appeal to adopters on behalf of the dog whom she describes as a “haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog that hates men and children.”

The post didn’t take long to go viral.

In a shockingly honest post, Fortuna spoke on the personality traits of the dog named Prancer on social media.

“There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins,” Fortuna underlined in the post shared to Facebook. “But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home.”

It didn’t take long for Fortuna’s comedic Facebook post about Prance to amass nearly 64K shares.

“Prancer only likes women. Nothing else,” another portion of the post explained. “He hates men more than women do, which says a lot. If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him.”

Smitten viewers of the post who were interested in Prancer were thankfully quick to request a chance to adopt him.

https://twitter.com/HLMongoose/status/1380505940265463818/photo/4

“We are still accepting applicants who are within a 3- to 4-hour radius of New Jersey, as we are still sifting through applications and trying to pick out his best fit,” Fortuna explained to Today in an interview. “A lot of people have applied who have husbands and pets, and we’d prefer he go to a home with just women and no other pets.”

Fortuna works as foster mom for the Oak Ridge, New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League and is hopeful that someone will help Prancer find a suitable and loving home. 

WhileFortuna was sure to underline some of Prancer’s more intense traits, she also listed those that plenty would find loveable.

“He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear. If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again,” she wrote of the sweetie. “He likes to go for car rides, he is housebroken, he knows a few basic commands, he is quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home, and even though we call him bologna face he is kind of cute to look at.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

With everything going on in the world it can be easy to get distracted, or even fall out of the 24/7 news cycle. But every once in awhile there’s something so good and so wonderful that you can’t help but to get sucked back in. And this time it was Pedro Pascal – star of The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 – that had all the Internet talking after his recent appearance at the BAFTAs.

Pedro Pascal presented at this year’s BAFTAs and looked great doing it!

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film hosted the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Among the presenters were Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star, Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian and Narcos star presented the award for Best Foreign Film which went to the Danish movie, Another Round. But Pascal’s fans had one thing on their mind – and it wasn’t the award he was presenting.

Like several presenters before him, Pascal put his own spin on the black tie event by leaving his tie at home. As reported by GQ, the Wonder Woman 1984 star was dressed in a Prada tuxedo coat, which he paired with a white shirt, fitted suit trousers, and slick black shoes. Combined with his messy hair, his glasses, and that smile, it proved a rather intoxicating mix.

The former Game of Thrones actor has a loyal fan base, and they immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about Pascal’s BAFTA appearance.

Many pointed out he was a living, talking, walking thirst trap.

There were plenty who took to Twitter to express their absolute thirst of this man.

Another fan embraced his quirky beauty!

One Twitter user was going gaga for their ‘king,’ “Our king, @PedroPascal1, has a bald patch in his beard & stands pigeon toed & he’s so beautiful & loved. You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. In fact, perfection is impossible to fulfill. Your imperfections are what make you beautiful. Be proud of them. You are loved.”

For many, it came down to that award-winning smile.

I mean you can’t deny the guy has a great smile.

But Pascal wasn’t the only one at the BAFTAs. Hugh Grant also gave a classically Hugh Grant speech about Ang Lee, and BAFTA Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray paid tribute to those who died in the past year in a moving speech that belied the newcomer’s age. And the likes of Nomadland and Promising Young Woman scooped up major prizes.

A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Things That Matter

A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

By March 23, 2021 at 1:35 pm
BY  | March 23, 2021 AT 1:35 pm

Yeah… this is one cereal box prize we’ll pass on.

Once upon a time, it was considered to be a real treat if you found something that wasn’t food in your breakfast cereal box. From sticker tattoos and puzzles to action figures, as kids, a cereal box presented quite a bit in the way of motivation when waking up early on school mornings.

Recently, however, a man came across a surprise in a General Mills Cinnamon Toast Box that’ll be sure to make you think the next time you reach for those Wheeties.

Writer and comedian Jensen Karp says he found shrimp tails, string, and what appears to be mouse poop in his Cinnamon Toast cereal box.

In a tweet he posted on Monday, which has since gone viral and retweeted more than 11,500 times, the comedian shared the strange discoveries. “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” he asked in a tweet on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the Cinnamon Toast cereal account to reply that the shrimp-looking things were, not shrimp tails but rather chunks of cinnamon and sugar.  “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the account replied. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

In response, Karp tweeted “Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos,” he wrote. “I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to express how unimpressed they were by the brand’s explanation with a barrage of memes and replies.

Twitter users also expressed concern for those with shellfish allergies.

Karp went onto share more photos of his cursed cereal, this image showing what appears to be baked-on rat poo. Another tweet showed a string found in the same box. One user replied to the images sharing that it was possible that a mice or rat burrowed into the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal ingredients and brought in a few of their own belongings.

In a final follow-up photo of the other bag included in the family-sized box of cereal, Karp revealed what “appears to include … dental floss.”

Though the saga continues, Karp revealed that the company asked him to send them the product so that they could get down to the root of the problem.

