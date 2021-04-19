Things That Matter

Check Out This List of POC Brands To Support This 4/20

By April 19, 2021 at 5:55 pm
JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

The cannabis industry has long been a predominately white industry. These businesses are profiting off of the years of labor and knowledge of Black and brown people. Figuring out how to open up a business is not only tricky due to confusing laws, but licenses are also costly with varying costs depending on the purpose and location.

This means that those who have money are able to buy their way in, and brands by Black and POC most often end up with the short end of the stick. Today, 81 percent of cannabis owners are white and of the remaining 19 percent of POC-owned brands, 4.3 percent are Black-owned businesses.

Additionally, while cannabis usage is relatively the same, Black individuals are more than 3.64 times more likely to be arrested and incarcerated for possession in comparison to white cannabis users.

As you stock up to celebrate 4/20 (responsibly, of course), we wanted to highlight some Black, Latinx, and other POC cannabis brands in your community to consider supporting.

Black Owned Cannabis Brands

Ball Family Farms

Founded by Chris Ball, this Los Angeles-based brand is “the first vertically integrated, minority-owned, Social Equity commercial cannabis facility” in the city. A company that is vertically integrated means that the business is self-sustaining in that they grow and distribute their own products, which means that BFF has full control over everything they produce. This ensures that the quality of their products is top tier. Combine this with a company that’s working not just for themselves, but for their community, and you have a winning combination.

DIOS Cannabis

Oakland-based, Black-owned, and woman-led, DIOS Cannabis is more than just a brand. Founder Mahlate Hagos set out to take up space in an industry that was built off the backs of Black and brown folks, not just for herself but for other POC as well. In addition to creating DIOS Cannabis, Hagos also partnered up with Steep Hill Labs to create Social Equity as a way to give back to the community directly, by “creating and promoting opportunities for ownership and meaningful participation in the cannabis industry, specifically for communities disproportionately targeted and criminalized in the War on Drugs.

itsPurpl

Launching on 04/20, itsPurpl was founded by Jaleel White. Listen, this is more than just a celebrity slapping their name on a cannabis strain; after meeting 710 Labs owner Brad Melshenker on a flight a few years ago, the two hit it off when they realized how passionate they were about cannabis. 710 Labs is known for having some of the best concentrates out there, thus their flower is also top-notch. White worked with 710 Labs to carefully source seeds and cross strains to ensure that their stuff was the best of the best, and it’s safe to say mission accomplished. If you’re a purple cannabis lover, itsPurpl should definitely be at the top of your list.

Napalm Cannabis

A newer brand that offers a wide variety of products, Napalm Cannabis set out to take the world by storm. They offer products that will take even the most experienced indulger by surprise. Napalm Cannabis has become one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands with plans to continue expanding its line of innovative products.

Latinx Owned Cannabis Brands

Product of Los Angeles

Product of Los Angeles prides itself on being the first Mexican Cannabis company. The two brands created by POLA are La Familia and Agua de Flor and they each specialize in different goodies inspired by the owner’s cultura. La Familia brings you treats such as chocolate bars, puffed rice bars, and even cookies in Mexican flavors. Agua de Flor combines cannabis and aguas frescas for a unique experience best served over ice. With flavors like Horchata, Piña, Mango, and Fresa, just to name a few, Product of Los Angeles’s creations are a 4/20 must-have.

Amigo Cannabis

Amigo Cannabis was created to bring top-quality cannabis at affordable prices by forgoing “trendy marketing and flashy packaging.” Instead, Amigo Cannabis focuses on “making our amigos feel better… just like any good friend would.” From gummies, to concentrate, to flower products, Amigo Cannabis caters to all tastes and preferences.

Blaze Mota

Blaze Mota is proof that as long as you consistently deliver quality goods, you don’t need to get fancy or have a huge assortment of products to make it in the industry. The Los Angeles-based brand launched in October 2020, and it specializes in indoor grown strains that are packaged in eighths or ready-to-go pre-rolls. Bonus points for creative af packaging.

Dreamt Products

Not all cannabis products are created equal, and Dreamt Products is one that even our abuelitas might embrace. When Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, a cannabis scientist, tried all sorts of products meant to help her fall asleep and stay asleep but found no success, she created Dreamt Products. A common misconception is that cannabis is meant to just “get you high.” There are other properties of the cannabis plant that help serve different functions and Carolina Vazquez is at the forefront of ongoing research in the field. Dreamt Products creates products meant for anyone who needs help managing their insomnia or getting a full night’s sleep, helping to solve this common health concern and thus improving people’s quality of life.

Other POC Owned Brands

Sundae School

The creators of the clothing brand have their own cannabis company. Sundae School is a Korean owned brand that sets themselves apart from the rest by being intentional in everything they do. The company ensures that the farms they partner up with practice sustainable agriculture and minimize waste while conserving water. Sundae School is leading the energy efficiency movement. Even their packaging is 100 percent recyclable and reusable. If the company puts this much thought and care into their packaging, you can only imagine the quality of the contents being packaged.

Blem

Not to be confused with the Drake song (although they do have an “Unruly” strain!). Blem is cultivated by Cali Lotus, another Southern California-based brand. Blem offers a variety of strains depending on the experience that the user is looking for. Whether you want to chill out for the day or something to trigger your creativity, Blem and Cali Lotus have something for you.

Hey Bud

Much like the name denotes, Hey Bud wants you to feel like you’re among friends. The company pride itself on delivering some of the safest and cleanest cannabis in the industry. Rest assured that it is pesticide-free and that you know exactly what you’re indulging in. As a growing brand, their small-batch drops mean that it doesn’t take long for the products to hit the dispensary shelves, ensuring freshness and thus keeping demand for quality cannabis high.

The Controversy Behind Delta-8 THC And Why Shoppers Are Buying It Up

Things That Matter

The Controversy Behind Delta-8 THC And Why Shoppers Are Buying It Up

By April 20, 2021 at 8:19 am
BY  | April 20, 2021 AT 8:19 am
Luke Dray/Getty Images

There’s a new cannabis product that we need to talk about since it’s exploding in popularity across the country – especially in states where recreational marijuana remains illegal.

Delta 8 buds look, smell and taste (when smoked) like traditional marijuana, and it even contains a type of THC. Yet it is seemingly legal to buy and consume even in many states where recreational marijuana remains against the law.

What is Delta 8 and does it get you high?

Before getting too far into it, though, readers should be cautioned that products containing it have not been FDA-tested or FDA-approved. Delta 8, which is most commonly sold as an edible, is extremely similar to what we think of as typical THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main ingredient in cannabis); the only chemical difference is the location of a certain double bond. The effects are also super similar, the main difference being that the high from delta 8 is a little less intense, and reportedly gives you more energy than a typical delta-9 high. 

Many people stated they felt more of a “body high” with fewer mental effects. Many folks enjoy using it as a means of alleviating their anxiety and pain while still being able to think clearly.  

In most states, yes, Delta-8 is legal. There are 11 states that forbid it: Delaware, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

These companies place a leaflet into the boxes indicating why it is legal as per the 2018 Farm Bill in case packages are inspected by the government or the Postal Service.

Whether or not Delta-8 is legal in your state has nothing to do with actual cannabis legality. For example, cannabis is legal recreationally in Arizona and Colorado, but not Delta-8. 

While CBD and Delta-9 THC (usually just referred to as THC) are undoubtedly the most well-known cannabinoids, Delta 8 suddenly, and seemingly out of nowhere, became immensely popular within the last year. 

Retailers who specialized in CBD before introducing Delta 8 in 2020 reported a drastic spike in sales to Newsweek, which they partly attributed to its supposed anxiety-relieving properties helping people cope with pandemic-related stress.

Anyone using Delta-8 THC should be aware it will turn up on a drug test as regular THC, and thus could cause one to fail the test should it exceed the accepted limit.

Latino Lawmakers Help Make History As The House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Across The Country

Things That Matter

Latino Lawmakers Help Make History As The House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Across The Country

By December 7, 2020 at 11:07 am
BY  | December 7, 2020 AT 11:07 am
David McNew/Getty Images

With much of the nation’s attention focused on the Coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s refusal to concede an election he lost, recent news of a vote in the House of Representatives may have slipped by unnoticed. But it shouldn’t.

The House just made history as it voted to decriminalize cannabis, a historic symbolic moment marking Congress’ very late to the party move toward embracing the views held by a large majority of Americans.

The bill was spearheaded by House Democrats and the entire Congressional Hispanic Caucus voted in favor of the bill, helping ensure its passage. Although it’s largely seen as a symbolic victory for marijuana rights advocates – since the Senate isn’t likely to act: Senate Republicans have indicated there’s no appetite to pass the measure.

The House of Representatives made history by passing a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

For the first time in history, a bill decriminalizing marijuana has passed the lower chamber of congress and although it stands zero chance of becoming law, it’s a major milestone towards marijuana legalization.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act passed the house with 228 in favor and 164 opposed, with only five Republicans voting in favor of the measure and six Democrats voting against it, according to ABC News.

From here, the bill will be sent to the Senate, where the measure will be reviewed for a second time. It’s unlikely that the Republican-led Senate will approve the bill, but seeing it move forward could mean a noticeably positive impact on the health of people across the country and on the U.S. at a societal level.

“Millions of Americans’ lives have been upended as a result of convictions for possessing small amounts of marijuana, and the racial disparities in conviction rates for those offenses are as shocking as they are unjust,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in a statement after the vote, according to CNN. “That’s why we passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act today.”

The bill would importantly help those who have been convicted in the past of non-violent marijuana offenses.

The MORE Act aims to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, which would finally allow states to regulate it as they see fit, which many states are already doing.

Perhaps most importantly, it would also expunge past convictions for marijuana possession and require resentencing for those in prison for pot convictions. The bill also authorizes a federal tax on marijuana sales that would begin at 5 percent, funds which advocates say would be used to reinvest in communities that have suffered from the war on drugs.

The bill would also ban government agencies from using marijuana as a reason to deny people federally subsidized housing or to adversely impact their immigration status.

American’s opinions on marijuana use has changed dramatically in a short time and federal law needs to catch up.

Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

Less than a decade ago, recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Now, as of December 2020, 15 states allow recreational use of marijuana (with Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota voting to allow it in 2020) in addition to the 38 states that allow medical marijuana.

That’s a rapid shift. And one that the federal government hasn’t kept up with. As voters across the country embrace legal weed, it’s remained completely illegal at the federal level, treated as the same category as cocaine and heroine.

Americans support marijuana legalization by a two-to-one margin, according to polls, numbers that have almost completely flipped in the past two decades. That support includes majorities of Republicans and vast majorities of Democrats and independents.

“We’re not rushing to legalize marijuana. The American people have already done that. We’re here because Congress has failed to deal with a disastrous war on drugs and do its part for the over 15 million marijuana users in every one of your districts,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat and one of the bill’s chief architects, during House floor debate Friday morning before the vote. “It’s time for Congress to step up and do its part. We need to catch up with the rest of the American people.”

