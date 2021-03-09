Los Angeles Millionaire Is Accused of Covering Up His Teen Son’s Involvement in a Crash that Killed a Latina Woman

Things That Matter

Photo via JamesKhuri/Instagram

On the internet, outrage is growing over the circumstances surrounding, and the aftermath of, the tragic death of Los Angeles woman, Monique Muñoz.

On February 17th, 32-year-old Monique Muñoz was killed in a car accident caused by an alleged unlicensed 17-year-old driver.

Oddly enough, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon still has not filed charges against the teen who killed Muñoz.

Now, some people are claiming that the entire situation is being swept under the rug by the teen’s father, local millionaire James Khuri.

Social media users have become increasingly shocked by what they describe as Khuri’s blatant attempts to bury the case on the internet.

James Khuri is a successful ecommerce businessman with a multi-million dollar fortune and an active social media presence.

After his son’s February 17th crash, savvy internet users noticed that Khuri’s name was not showing up in the Google searches linked to the crash and Muñoz’s death. Instead, only positive articles about Khuri were popping up–a move that people think is a result of an expensive internet marketing campaign.

For weeks, when Googling Khuri’s name, the first article that popped up was a puff piece, entitled “Trading Cards Tycoon James Khuri Gives His Aces To A Good Cause”, despite the accident receiving much more media coverage. Some are even speculating that Khuri has hired a PR team to help bury the negative press around the accident.

To twist the knife further, Khuri has been flooding his social media pages with insensitive pictures of himself looking happy and carefree while Muñoz’s family is grieving. After receiving a flood of negative comments condemning his insensitive behavior, Khuri has since turned off his comments.

Monique Muñoz’s family is devastated by the death of Monique, as well as with the authorities’ response and Khuri’s campaign to thwart justice.

“Kid was racing down the street in a Lamborghini. 17-years-old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour–hits and kills her. Senseless,” said Muñoz’s stepfather, Isaac Cardona in the aftermath of the crash.

“Who gives a teenager a Lamborghini?” he continued. “We found out last night, the teen doesn’t even have a license.” He added: “We know who the kid is. We know who the father is. We’re letting the law take care of him.”

But the law still hasn’t taken care of the unlicensed teen driver. And Muñoz’s is shocked and confused by the lack of justice.

“I want justice for my daughter. I feel she deserves that,” Muñoz’s mother, Carol Cardona told Fox11 News. “We’re making plans to bury my daughter and this juvenile individual is still walking around. And, I don’t think it’s fair she didn’t deserve this.”

I lost an older sister, because a rich spoiled privileged individual wanted to race his fancy Lamborghini. He killed her. And now hiding behind daddy’s money. Yes we’re angry. #justiceformoniquemunoz pic.twitter.com/nGj81LXZmp — ambernicole✨ (@aamber_nicolee) March 8, 2021

But Muñoz’s family is not giving up without a fight. On Monday, Monique’s sister, Amber posted a message to Twitter. “I lost an older sister, because a rich spoiled privileged individual wanted to race his fancy Lamborghini,” she wrote. “He killed her. And now hiding behind daddy’s money. Yes we’re angry.” She hashtagged the post #justiceformoniquemunoz, a tag that has since gone viral.

While there is no word yet on why D.A. Gascon has not pressed charges in the weeks since Muñoz was killed, the Los Angeles community is hoping that the #justiceformoniquemunoz campaign will help right the scales of justice.

“Can we get #JusticeForMonique trending?” wrote one impassioned Twitter user. “It’s DISGUSTING that this kid is getting away with MURDER because of his billionaire father!”

