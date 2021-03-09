Things That Matter

Los Angeles Millionaire Is Accused of Covering Up His Teen Son’s Involvement in a Crash that Killed a Latina Woman

By March 9, 2021 at 11:32 am
Photo via JamesKhuri/Instagram

On the internet, outrage is growing over the circumstances surrounding, and the aftermath of, the tragic death of Los Angeles woman, Monique Muñoz.

On February 17th, 32-year-old Monique Muñoz was killed in a car accident caused by an alleged unlicensed 17-year-old driver.

Oddly enough, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon still has not filed charges against the teen who killed Muñoz.

Now, some people are claiming that the entire situation is being swept under the rug by the teen’s father, local millionaire James Khuri.

Social media users have become increasingly shocked by what they describe as Khuri’s blatant attempts to bury the case on the internet.

James Khuri is a successful ecommerce businessman with a multi-million dollar fortune and an active social media presence.

After his son’s February 17th crash, savvy internet users noticed that Khuri’s name was not showing up in the Google searches linked to the crash and Muñoz’s death. Instead, only positive articles about Khuri were popping up–a move that people think is a result of an expensive internet marketing campaign.

For weeks, when Googling Khuri’s name, the first article that popped up was a puff piece, entitled “Trading Cards Tycoon James Khuri Gives His Aces To A Good Cause”, despite the accident receiving much more media coverage. Some are even speculating that Khuri has hired a PR team to help bury the negative press around the accident.

To twist the knife further, Khuri has been flooding his social media pages with insensitive pictures of himself looking happy and carefree while Muñoz’s family is grieving. After receiving a flood of negative comments condemning his insensitive behavior, Khuri has since turned off his comments.

Monique Muñoz’s family is devastated by the death of Monique, as well as with the authorities’ response and Khuri’s campaign to thwart justice.

“Kid was racing down the street in a Lamborghini. 17-years-old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour–hits and kills her. Senseless,” said Muñoz’s stepfather, Isaac Cardona in the aftermath of the crash.

“Who gives a teenager a Lamborghini?” he continued. “We found out last night, the teen doesn’t even have a license.” He added: “We know who the kid is. We know who the father is. We’re letting the law take care of him.”

But the law still hasn’t taken care of the unlicensed teen driver. And Muñoz’s is shocked and confused by the lack of justice.

“I want justice for my daughter. I feel she deserves that,” Muñoz’s mother, Carol Cardona told Fox11 News. “We’re making plans to bury my daughter and this juvenile individual is still walking around. And, I don’t think it’s fair she didn’t deserve this.”

But Muñoz’s family is not giving up without a fight. On Monday, Monique’s sister, Amber posted a message to Twitter. “I lost an older sister, because a rich spoiled privileged individual wanted to race his fancy Lamborghini,” she wrote. “He killed her. And now hiding behind daddy’s money. Yes we’re angry.” She hashtagged the post #justiceformoniquemunoz, a tag that has since gone viral.

While there is no word yet on why D.A. Gascon has not pressed charges in the weeks since Muñoz was killed, the Los Angeles community is hoping that the #justiceformoniquemunoz campaign will help right the scales of justice.

“Can we get #JusticeForMonique trending?” wrote one impassioned Twitter user. “It’s DISGUSTING that this kid is getting away with MURDER because of his billionaire father!”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Cardi B Catches Major Heat For Asking Twitter Whether She Should Purchase an $88K Handbag

Entertainment

Cardi B Catches Major Heat For Asking Twitter Whether She Should Purchase an $88K Handbag

By December 8, 2020 at 9:49 pm
BY  | December 8, 2020 AT 9:49 pm
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Cardi B is, once again, embroiled in controversy. The Bronx-born rapper was trending over the weekend after she posted an extremely tone-deaf tweet.

“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse?” Cardi asked her 15.5 million followers. “Omggg it’s tempting.”

Her followers, it seemed, were none-too-pleased with this question.

Angry replies soon flooded Cardi’s mentions, dragging her for flaunting her wealth during an unprecedented pandemic when people are struggling to pay their bills and stay alive.

“Sis, there’s an eviction crisis, folks can’t feed their families, students are drowning in debt, and people are sick with and dying of COVID,” said one angry Twitter user. “Most of us don’t have the luxury of $88 temptations so hearing you’re trying to drop $88k on a purse feels hella wrong.”

Twitter users started telling Cardi that she should put that money to better use, like donating it to charity.

Cardi then brought out the receipts, showing off all of the times she donated her money to charity in the past year.

“I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year. What have you donated?” she said.

Cardi then went on the defensive, asking her critics to show her what they’ve donated so she would match it (the strategy being to prove that she’s more generous than her followers are).

“Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much…Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too [sic],” she tweeted. “I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well. LETS START NOW!

In response to the challenge, there were a few followers who proved that they donated $50 here or $100 there, but (obviously) no one had receipts to prove they’ve donated millions of dollars to charity.

Cardi then “apologized” for her alleged faux-pas.

“Ok guys I apologize. There you happy?!” she wrote. “I don’t see ya askin Trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but [okay].”

It didn’t end there. There was quite a bit of back-and-forth between Cardi and her haters for a while before the situation finally died down.

And, never one to miss an opportunity to crack a joke, Cardi concluded the who scandal with this gem of a tweet: “Sooooooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse?”

And that’s all, folks. Tune in next week for the next episode of Controversial Cardi. We’re sure she’ll keep delivering the drama, whether we want to see it or not.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Cardi BprivilegeScandalTwitter

A Latino Man Crashed Into A Freezing River In Iowa And Could Reach His Phone. That’s When He Called On Siri To Help

Things That Matter

A Latino Man Crashed Into A Freezing River In Iowa And Could Reach His Phone. That’s When He Called On Siri To Help

By December 16, 2019 at 11:15 am
BY  | December 16, 2019 AT 11:15 am
KIMT / YouTube

“Siri, call 911!” an Iowa teenager shouted as his Jeep started to sink in a freezing river. Gael Salcedo, 18, hit a patch of black ice while on his way to his college classes at North Iowa Area Community College. Given the option to collide with other drivers or to plummet into the freezing Winnebago river, Salcedo swerved toward the river. While Salcedo doesn’t remember what happened after that split-second decision, he does remember getting very, very clear once he was in the river. “I turned to the right and from there, everything just went blurry,” Salcedo told KIMT3 News. “I didn’t know where I was going and then I just didn’t know what to do,” he confessed to the outlet. We can’t even imagine what it would be like to go from a normal commute to being trapped in a sinking car in a freezing river. “I was just thinking in my head. I think I’m going to die,” Salcedo told the outlet. Then, adrenaline and action took over. Salcedo rolled down his windows, for fear that his Jeep would sink, and started searching for his phone to call 911. He couldn’t find it.

When Salcedo couldn’t find his phone, he resorted to the second-best option. “Hey Siri, call 911,” Salcedo asked. Siri aims to please and complied immediately. Shortly after he was on the line with local authorities, he found his phone.

Firefighters guided Salcedo on how to safely walk through the freezing river current to the river banks.

CREDIT: @LUIS_VAZQUEZ_C / TWITTER

Salcedo told KIMT3 News, “I lost my phone and since I couldn’t find it, I was like ‘Hey Siri, call 911.’  And once Siri called, that’s when I found my phone finally.” So while Siri may have allowed the Mason City firefighters to respond more quickly, the firefighters and Salcedo did all the heavy lifting from thereon. Mason City Fire Department Lieutenant Craig Warner waded toward the nearly submerged Jeep and assessed the situation. The current was so strong that Salcedo couldn’t open the driver’s side door, so they waded to the passenger side, and were able to free the door. “[I] basically explained to him that there’s no other way.  You’re going to have to walk out.  I’ll be right there with you holding on every step of the way,” Lt. Warner told Salcedo, according to KIMT3.

“My hands were freezing.  I couldn’t feel my legs anymore, so I was struggling a lot and the water was just so strong, so I kept tripping,” Salcedo told the outlet, crediting Lt. Warner for helping him up “a bunch of times.” This was no walk in the park. Freezing water can cause muscles to become stiff and weak at the minimum and cause hypothermia at worst. “I used all my strength to get out of the water,” he said.

Salcedo was brought to the hospital and treated for shock.

CREDIT: GAEL SALCEDO / FACEBOOK

Salcedo had been sitting in freezing water for enough time to warrant a hospital visit. Salcedo’s coordination and muscle stiffness was so bad, he had trouble walking even after he hit solid ground. With a first responder on each side, they were able to safely help Salcedo to the ambulance and help him get in. Salcedo was treated at MercyOne North Iowa hospital for shock. He was released just three hours later.

Salcedo originally hails from Weslaco, Texas, a place without any snow or ice. Today, he’s back to Twitter to shame President Trump for bullying 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. A few days before, he retweeted news that Brazil’s President Bolsonaro called Greta Thunberg a “brat” after she condemned rising violence against indigenous people living in the Amazon. You go, Gael Salcedo.

Share this story to anyone you love who loves to hate on technology.

CREDIT: @GAELSALCEDO2 / TWITTER

Back in 2011, Cult of Mac reported the first suggestion that Siri may save your life one day. At the time Siri was in her infancy and the concept still seemed fantastical to consumers. “Sure, Siri can act silly and it can find the perfect retailer, but it has some very practical and important uses as well,” the outlet pondered. Nearly a decade later, Gael Salcedo seems to be the first reported person to have relied on Siri to make an emergency call and was saved because of it.

“Thanks to technology he will have a happy Christmas,” one person tweeted in Spanish. Meanwhile, some trolls continue to discredit the usefulness of the technology. One troll commented, “probably staged – making some incentives for advertising.” Others are sharing the story with a simple statement: “Siri saves lives.”

Watch the full news report below!

READ: A California Woman Is Considering Charges Against An Apple Employee After He Sent Photo From Her Phone To Himself

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
appleCar AccidentIowaiphonesiritech