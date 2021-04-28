Things That Matter

Federal Investigators Executed A Search Warrant On Rudy Giuliani’s N.Y.C. Home And This Is Just The Beginning

By April 28, 2021 at 4:55 pm
Drew Angerer / Staff

Months of investigations on Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani officially came to a head Wednesday morning.

The former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukraine officials in 2019 have been under scrutiny for months by authorities who have been investigating allegations Giuliani lobbied for powerful Ukrainian interests. The investigations have also looked into claims that Giuliani also solicited the Ukrainian government for damaging information on President Joe Biden when he was running against Trump in the 2020 election.

There is also the matter of allegations that Giuliani attempted to find information on Biden’s son Hunter, who was part of the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant on Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home on Wednesday morning.

The search was part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani‘s activities with Ukraine. According to The New York Times, “Prosecutors obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Mr. Giuliani broke lobbying laws as President Trump’s personal lawyer.”

Federal agents seized cellphones and other electronic devices as part of the investigation. The search warrant took place around 6 a.m. at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment on Madison Avenue and his Park Avenue office in Manhattan.

The execution of a search warrant against the former president’s lawyer is particularly shocking.

The warrant comes as a major development in the investigation that has been ongoing for some time and examines the former- mayor’s conduct during Mr. Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“It was also a remarkable moment in Mr. Giuliani’s long arc as a public figure,” noted New York Times. “As mayor, Mr. Giuliani won national recognition for steering New York through the dark days after the Sept. 11 attacks, and earlier in his career, he led the same U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that is investigating him now, earning a reputation as a hard-charging prosecutor who took on organized crime and corrupt politicians.”

Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing 'WAP' Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

By April 27, 2021 at 11:46 am
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The nation is focused on racial injustice and police brutality while some politicians kept their heads in the sand. One of those politicians was Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) is still out here talking about Cardi B.

Cardi B performed her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan thee Stallion at this year’s Grammys. The rapper decided to take the song out of the running for awards but still delivered a showstopping performance. The Grammys were held on March 14, 2021 and some conservative politicians are discussing the performance more than a month later.

“I’ve received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Rep. Grothman said on the House floor. “They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi B was having none of it.

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was announced on April 20, the same day that Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police. Yet, Rep. Grothman takes time to discuss a month-old musical performance. Cardi B was not having it and she made it known.

In her tweet, Cardi B calls out the politician blatantly bringing up a nonissue to distract from what was happening in the U.S. Instead, Rep. Grothman uses his constituents to distract from police brutality terrorizing the Black community.

She then used the moment to remind people of how important it is to go out and vote.

Cardi B has been a political voice for a few years and it surprised people when she first started to use her voice. She has interviewed presidential candidates and taken a strong stand on several hot button issues.

She used the moment to remind people that if they want to change this they have to vote. These people are elected by people and hold their positions of power because of voters who turn out. In order to change representation you do not like, you have to vote and organize people to vote.

A Democratic Wisconsin group asked for Cardi B to highlight the work they are doing.

You can’t really blame them for shooting their shot, right?

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

By at 10:15 am
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

@satxchill

Where you been Ted?! #fledcruz #cancruz #satx

♬ love – lofi.samurai

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

