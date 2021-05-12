Motivated By Jealousy, a Man Shot and Killed a Family of Six At a Party In Colorado Springs

Things That Matter

Colorado has a history of mass shootings that date all the way back to the 1999 Columbine Massacre. Just a few months ago, 10 people died from a mass shooting in a grocery store in Boulder, CO. And this past weekend, more people lost their lives at the hands of a madman with a gun. This time, the shooting happened in Colorado Springs.

Over the weekend, eight people were shot and killed. The shooting happened at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. The police say that the suspect shot the family because he was jealous that he wasn’t invited to the party.

These are the 6 victims of the shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. (Pictures shared by @CSPDPIO)



Sandra Ibarra-Perez

Jose Ibarra

Mayra Ibarra De Perez

Melvin Perez

Jose Guttierrez

Joana Cruz@TESSAofCS 24-hour safe line: 719-633-3819 pic.twitter.com/zBeSf5J2U0 — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) May 11, 2021

“When he wasn’t invited to a family gathering the suspect responded by opening fire and killing six victims before taking his own life,” said Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski about the shooting.

The Colorado Springs shooting victims were all family members and all Latino. They are: Melvin Perez, 31, Mayra Perez, 32, Jose Gutierrez, 21, Joana Cruz, 53, Jose Ibarra, 26, and Sandra Ibarra, 28. Three children, aged 2, 5, and 11, also witnessed the shooting, but survived. According to police, the murders left all three children orphaned.

"Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives."



*suffered no physical injuries To say children present at a mass shooting they witnessed, in which they needed to be "placed with relatives" because a parent is likely dead, were not hurt, is undeniably false. — Facebook is toxic (@darinaras) May 9, 2021

The shooter was 26-year-old Teodoro Macias. Macias and Sandra Ibarra for a year. Macias took his own life after his rampage.” “At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” Chief Niski said. “The suspect, who was in a relationship with one of the victims, displayed power and control issues in this relationship.”

The Colorado Springs shooting is sparking a national discussions about domestic violence, misogyny, mass shootings, and gun control legislation.

Line from an AP story about a mass shooting in Colorado Springs early today. I guess that’s 7 whole weeks. The way it’s worded I would expect “since 1989” or something. pic.twitter.com/T80CGSYSk1 — Laura Eurich (@laura_eurich) May 9, 2021

“In Colorado, we’ve had domestic terrorism incidents where lots of people were killed,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “We’ve had random acts like going into King Soopers or a movie theater. But let’s not forget about the lethality of domestic violence.”

According to police, Teodoro Macias had no criminal record. Sandra Ibarra never reported any incidents of domestic violence. But family members told police that Macias was “jealous” and “controlling.”

Macias tried to isolate Ibarra from her family–hallmarks of violent and abusive partners. The couple had been fighting the week before the shooting.

Right now, the extended family of the victims are struggling to make funeral arrangements because the amount of loved ones that have died is “overwhelming”.

Each month, 57 women in America are fatally shot by intimate partners, and most mass shootings are related to domestic violence. The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation makes it five times more likely a woman will be killed. https://t.co/T5DTyjI5tC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 9, 2021

Thankfully, a family friend has set up a Facebook page to raise funds for the family’s funeral expenses.

In the meantime, the Colorado Springs community and the nation at large are reeling over another mass shooting. This time, the epidemic of domestic violence fueled this mass shooting. “Women in the U.S. are 21 times more likely to be shot and killed than women in any other high-income country,” wrote gun control activist Shannon Watts on Twitter. “Every country is home to domestic abusers, only America gives them easy access to arsenals and ammunition.”

