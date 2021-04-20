Chicago Latino Community Is Traumatized, Exhausted By Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
Photo via Getty Images
The Latino community is grieving the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Police officer Eric Stillman Toledo and killed Adam Toledo on March 29th after chasing him on foot. When Toledo put his hands up in surrender, Stillman shot and killed him.
Adam Toledo was the youngest person to be shot in Chicago since 2015.
Initially, the Chicago PD claimed that Adam Toledo was armed when Officer Stillman open fired on him. But the officer’s body cam footage proved otherwise.
At first, Chicago’s police accountability group COPA refused to release the body cam footage, citing juvenile privacy concerns. But COPA ended up releasing the footage after mounting civilian pressure as well as pressure from Chicago’s mayor.
In the body cam footage, it appears that Toledo had a handgun when he was running away from Stillman. Stillman asked him to surrender and put his hands up. Toledo threw his handgun to the ground, and put his hands up to surrender. Then, Officer Stillman shot him to death.
It took days for police to inform Adam Toledo’s mother that her son was dead.
Police officers contacted 44-year-old Elizabeth Toledo on March 31st about her son. Ms. Toledo assumed that they were there to talk to her about a missing person’s report she filed for her son. Instead, the police asked her to identify a young boy’s body at the coroner’s office.
Elizabeth Toledo is still looking for answers. How police could be so negligent to shoot and kill an unarmed 13-year-old child. “I just want to know what really happened to my baby,” Ms. Toledo said at a news conference on April 2nd.
In the Chicago community, people of color know that the broken system killed Adam Toledo.
“As a father, grandfather and community member of La Villita . . . I feel grief, anger and pain. Despite repeated calls for police accountability and systemic reform, Latino and Black youth continue to be killed by police.
“We must acknowledge decades of policies that perpetuate systemic racism, sanction police brutality and fail our youth,” said Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. “We need stronger police oversight and accountability, as well as more funding for restorative justice, schools, housing, health care and jobs, so that youth have opportunities to live and succeed.”
“This tragedy is about dehumanization of people of color, inability to see us as full human beings,” said Maricela Garcia, the CEO of Gads Hill Center, a nonprofit for immigrant. “We can’t keep going back to strategies that don’t work — more training, more equipment — without addressing institutionalized racism.”
Now, the Chicago community hoping that the city and police department will do the right thing and give Adam Toledo justice.
As of now, Officer Eric Stillman is on administrative leave for 30 days while the investigation proceeds. Since starting work as a police officer in 2015, Stillman has had three formal complaints filed against him. He was not disciplined for any of them.
Since his death, the people of Chicago have organized marches and rallies to commemorate a young life that was taken from this world too soon. “We are not going to stand for it. That is why we are all here. It takes all of us,” said a demonstrator named Brayhan Martinez to WLS Chicago.
“This did not have happen. This was completely avoidable and Officer Stillman is a product of his training, whether we like it or not,” said Alison Flowers, Director of Investigations for the Invisible Institute.
