Apple Fired Their New Cuban-American Executive After Employees Complained He Was ‘Misogynistic’

By May 14, 2021 at 5:56 pm
Photo via Getty Images

After much employee backlash, Apple announced on Wednesday that they fired product-engineer Antonio García Martínez. Antonio García Martínez is the notorious Cuban-American Silicon Valley power-player and author of the scandalous memoir, “Chaos Monkeys.”

In a statement, Apple wrote: “At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.”

The firing came after Apple employees circulated a petition demanding an “investigation” into Antonio García Martínez’s hiring. The employees–women in particular–were “deeply concerned” about the “misogynistic statements” in his memoir.

Although he has a Spanish flag in his Twitter bio, Antonio García Martínez was born in Miami to Cuban refugees. He earned a PhD in physics from Berkeley before getting a job at Goldman Sachs after graduating. He then landed jobs at both Facebook and Twitter before publishing his book. “Chaos Monkeys” acts as both a memoir and a description of “the chaotic evolution of social media and online marketing.”

In the letter, the Apple employees wrote: “We are deeply concerned about the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez. His misogynistic statements in his autobiography…directly oppose Apple’s commitment to Inclusion & Diversity. We are profoundly distraught by what this hire means for Apple’s commitment to its inclusion goals, as well as its real and immediate impact on those working near Mr. García Martínez.”

The letter then cited a myriad of misogynistic excerpts from “Chaos Monkeys.” Below are some of the most troubling excerpts.

Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit,” Antonio García Martínez wrote. “They have their self-regarding entitlement feminism, and ceaselessly vaunt their independence, but the reality is, come the epidemic plague or foreign invasion, they’d become precisely the sort of useless baggage you’d trade for a box of shotgun shells or a jerry can of diesel.”

Another: “There were few women one would call conventionally attractive at Facebook. The few there were rarely if ever dressed for work with their femininity on display in the form of dresses and heels.”

A culturally insensitive passage: “Willow Road then traversed East Palo Alto, the local slum that once had the highest murder rate in the Bay Area (two of the local schools are named after César Chávez and Ron McNair, an African American astronaut).” Implying schools named after Mexican-Americans and African American heroes indicate low-rent neighborhoods. You can read the bulk of the insensitive passages here.

In retaliation to his firing, Antonio García Martínez released a series of fiery Tweets condemning his former employer.

“I have thus far maintained my silence on the Apple situation as I’ve sought to settle things amicably with the company that I admired, and at which I hoped to build the future of ads privacy. As they however are not maintaining their silence on the matter, neither will I.”

“I upended my life for Apple. I sold my WA residence which I built with my own hands, relocated myself, shut down any public media presence and future writing aspirations, and resolved to build my career at Apple for years to come.”

He added that “Apple was well aware of my writing before hiring me”. And that he “was fired by Apple in a snap decision”. García Martínez also says Apple’s statements about him are “defamatory and categorically false.”

Brazil is Fining Apple $2 Million For Selling the iPhone 12 Without A Charger, And We’re Not Mad About It

By March 24, 2021 at 10:19 pm
Photo via Getty Images

It seems like every new product rollout, Apple gets stingier and stingier with what they include with each purchase. And while Brazil has recently been in the headlines for controversial news, this time, they have the public opinion on their side. Standing up for consumers, Brazil is fining Apple for alleged “false advertising”.

On Friday, a consumer watchdog agency announced that Brazil is fining Apple for $2 million. The reason? Not including a charger with the iPhone 12.

According to Procon, the São Paulo-based consumer protection agency, Apple’s decision not to include a charger with the iPhone 12 amounts to “false advertising”. Procon also accused Apple of selling “defective products”, creating unfair contracts for consumers, and failing to repair products that are still under warranty.

Per Brazilian media, Procon contacted Apple last year to ask them why they were now excluding chargers and earbuds. However, the company “never offered a convincing explanation” to the Brazilian agency.

“Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid laws and institutions for consumer protection,” said Procon executive Fernando Capez, explaining why Brazil is fining Apple. “It needs to respect these laws and these institutions.” 

In October of 2020, Apple announced that it would no longer include chargers or earbuds in their iPhone boxes. The company cited “environmental concerns”.

But savvy consumers couldn’t help but be skeptical of Apple’s explanation. Some people thought that Apple’s “environmental decision” was simply a pretense. In reality, they thought it might be a gimmick to take more money from customers under the pretense of environmentalism.

For one, we fail to see how including chargers and earbuds in an iPhone package would help the environment. Wouldn’t individual boxes for each product simply contribute to more waste? We digress….

In general, consumers across the globe can’t help but…agree with Procon.

Anyone who is an Apple devotee (read: prisoner) knows that you can end up feeling trapped as a customer. You become roped into an endless cycle of buying products that seem to be diminishing in quality every year. Not only that, but every year, the iPhone becomes more expensive while customers get less bang for their buck.

But at some point, you feel like you have to buy Apple products. Because of how Apple designs their products, all of the technology you own (laptops, tablets, chargers, etc.) only works with Apple products.

Starting to buy a different brand would be akin to throwing away hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars you’ve already invested in Apple tech. To be an Apple customer is to be stuck in a vicious cycle.

Hopefully, other governments will follow suit. After all, big tech has been taking advantage of consumers for too long.

A Jealous Cheerleading Mom Created A ‘Deep Fake’ Video To Get Her Daughter’s Rival Kicked Off Of The Team

By March 15, 2021 at 5:19 pm
Doug Pensinger / Getty

If you thought “Mean Girls” was as rough as it gets, you haven’t heard the one about a cheerleader who ended up with a mom’s target on her back. Madi Hime, a Pennsylvania high school cheerleader has become the victim of the modern age… and a mom with vengeance on the mind.

Raffaela Spone is being accused of targeting Hime with a fake video of her smoking.

According to reports, the Pennsylvania mother doctored the image of the high school cheerleader. The mom allegedly conspired to have her daughter’s rivals kicked off the school’s cheerleading squad by creating “deep fake” videos of them in compromising positions.

Madi Hime, just 17, recently told Good Morning America in a recent interview that she broke down in tears when her coach confronted her with a fake video of her vaping. The doctored video implied that not only was she smoking, but she was in violation of the team’s code of conduct.

“I went in the car and started crying and was like, ‘That’s not me in the video,’” Hines told Good Morning America on Monday. “I thought if I said it, no one would believe me because obviously, there’s proof, there’s a video – but obviously that video was manipulated.”

In addition to being confronted with the video by her coach, Hime said she was also sent photos of herself via text from a person who claimed to be a concerned parent. Shocked, Hime shared the pictures with her mother who went to the police.

“It had actually been going on for quite a while, I just didn’t know about it,” Hime’s mother told GMA. “I told her ‘I will call the police,’ because I wanted her to know that’s how much I believed her.”

Eventually, police looking into the images were able to trace the messages to Raffaela Spone, the mother of another student also accused of sending altered images to two other teammates.

Spone, 50, is now charged with cyber harassment of a child by creating images called “deep fakes.”

Robert Birch, her attorney, said his client denies the claims that she was attempting to take down her daughter’s cheerleading rivals.

“She has absolutely denied what they’re charging her with and because of the fact that this has hit the press, she has received death threats,” Birch explained. “She has had to go to the police herself, they have a report. Her life has been turned upside down.”

