Brizzo Torres, a Chicana singer, actor, educator, and advocate for education equity, has captivated New York City audiences since 2011.

Leading a thriving music school in Manhattan, she has nurtured the talents of countless students, guiding many to broadway stages. Her dedication to storytelling through her heritage-honoring musical talents and her leadership in arts education has made a significant impact on young performers, instilling in them the confidence to embrace their authentic selves.

When Brizzo Torres is not captivating audiences with her music and storytelling, she’s nurturing the next generation of artists through her work at The Good Good Collective.

She was inspired to launch the program after leading her successful music school for nearly a decade. Witnessing the educational disparities in her own Latino, Black, and Indigenous communities during the pandemic, she knew it was time to step up and champion education equity.

“I always said when I make it big in my music or acting career, that I wanted to create more opportunities for children, opportunities, and experiences I wish I had as a kid,” she tells mitú. “In 2020, I felt a higher calling to leave the school and focus on where my skills could benefit others the most—serving underrepresented youth through the arts.”

She adds, “I realized I could use my talents and passion for good, bringing tuition-free arts education. Creating a safer space where kids can explore their emotions and nurture their creativity. As an active artist with a decade of experience in music program directing and having helped kids land broadway roles, I knew I could make a sustainable difference.”

While GGC’s mission has grown beyond education, Torres has as well. She has amplified her impact as a Cheetos “Deja tu Huella” ambassador, reaching more kids than ever before.

Torres continues to grow as a Deja tu Huella Ambassador and a new musical project

While GGC continues to grow, Torres’ creative spirit extends to new horizons. As a Cheetos Deja tu Huella ambassador, her reach has expanded significantly, tripling GGC’s impact and providing thousands of instructional hours and cultural performances.

“This partnership has given us an incredible platform to reach a wider audience and highlight the importance of representation and quality education for underrepresented youth. Last year, we tripled our impact, providing nearly 3,000 instructional hours for youth in need across Brooklyn, San Antonio, and Tulum, Mexico,” she explains.

They also hosted ten community events and eight cultural performances with LADLE and Teatro Audaz while sponsoring local artists. Additionally, they contributed to Visit San Antonio’s culinary and hospitality scholarships.

“This role has validated my work and inspired me to continue my full-time volunteer efforts while focusing on my music and acting career. Partnering with Cheetos and the PepsiCo Foundation and working with their team, I’ve felt truly heard, seen, and valued,” she explains. “They are not only investing resources into this program but also dedicating their time to TLC. This commitment is evident, which is why they are the most iconic brand, and I’m incredibly proud to represent and connect with more Latine communities on our upcoming tour.”

Her upcoming album promises vulnerability and honesty, exploring themes of healing and self-acceptance. Furthermore, her children’s musical, “Akna y las Piedras Mágicas,” draws inspiration from Mayan culture, ensuring authentic representation for future generations.

“I hope this album reaches those who need to hear that no matter where you come from, what you’ve been through, or the mistakes you’ve made, you can still shine and live in your light. Expect Chicana Soul with an indie rock cumbia vibe,” she concludes.

From a bench to a booming program: building education equity

For Torres, The Good Good Collective’s mission extends beyond education, fostering artist equity, creating opportunities for underrepresented artists, and celebrating their contributions.

“People need to know that while we’re artist-led and run, we’re also underrepresented artists still trying to achieve the dream, and more than half of our artists are women,” she says. “I’m on that journey too, and that’s why when we curate shows, community events, or someone is looking for dope artists, we advocate and bring more opportunities to our GGC artists… When the youth see themselves in places they want to be, they feel inspired.”

The program has expanded significantly over the last four years. In Tulum, Mexico, Torre’s partnership with the Los Amigos de la Esquina (LADLE) non-profit transformed what started as a few students on a bench into a flourishing music program that raises awareness of the use of sustainable, recycled plastic.

“Tulum is our biggest program, and we’ve been partners with Los Amigos de la Esquina (LADLE), a non-profit dedicated to empowering Native Mayan and Mexican kids since 2021. That partnership has been the biggest highlight of GGC,” she explains. “It’s beautiful when organizations can work together for the greater good, with aligned missions and values.”

The kids are also thriving in other areas.

“What was once just a dream is now a sustainable, growing music program. The kids are building confidence and happiness, and it is truly amazing to me with their dedication and hard work as they grow into little artists,” she says. “I’m providing them with experiences and high-quality NYC-vetted arts education they would have never otherwise received, and I’m grateful to be a part of their artistic journey. Beyond music, theatre, and dance, they are also thriving in their English program.”

