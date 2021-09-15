At mitú we celebrate Latinx representation every single day. Together with AT&T we’re shining a spotlight on everyday Latinx heroes and the incredible achievements of our community.

Social media has changed the way humankind interacts with each other and with the world. It’s also evolved drastically since the first few social platforms (remember learning HTML code to deck out your MySpace?). Now more than ever, creators and artists of all disciplines are using social media as a way to showcase their work and grow the worldwide community they’ve always wanted. In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re rounded up some of our favorite Latinx content creators who are using social media to share their art, their cultura, and themselves via social media.

Her stunning work has been featured on Equihua’s marketing campaigns, and for good reason. Thalia’s creative eye beautifully captures moments in a way that takes your breath away.

A musician AND visual artist, Yasmin is proof that you do not have to confine yourself to one area of the arts. This creator effortlessly combines graphic design with photography for dynamic visuals that tell stories within the images.

There is a lot I don’t know about the art world, but there is one thing I’m sure of and it’s how effortlessly cool JPEG Papi is. A multidisciplinary artist with experience in makeup, photography, special effects, this creator is unapologetically himself and he channels his identity in every image he posts.

If you love nature, you’re going to love Labo’s creative style. His work is heavily influenced by the elements, indigenous peoples, architecture, and colors. There’s an intention behind every frame and honestly I would not be surprised if we see more of Labo’s work across major publications in the near future. Manifesting!

5. Esteban Castillo of Chicano Eats

Esteban was one of the first to share his recipes on social media. The dishes he prepares are art in and of themselves, but Esteban has a way of presenting them that makes you wonder if it’s the recipe or the photography making your mouth water. I would even go so far as to say that his images are like ASMR for our eyes.

Another one of our favorite chefs, Internet Shaquille combines humor, real life situations, and traditional recipes for a winning combination. Whether you’re cooking on a budget or trying to switch up your diet, Internet Shaquille always has recipes and recommendations to help you reach your goals.

7. Dora of Dora’s Table

Of course we had to include one of our favorite vegan chefs! Dora’s goal is to share easy plant based Mexican recipes with the community. Her recipes are so good, you wouldn’t even be able to tell they’re vegan to begin with.

Best known for the infamous Cobija jackets, Brenda Equihua channels her cultura and experiences into each piece she designs. There is intention behind everything, from the stitching, to the materials, to the type of thread used for each product. Equihua is setting the Latinx streetwear scene on fire.

Miss Balanta is an incredible designer who focuses her work on turbans, creating products that protect and help style curly hair. She regularly posts content to show how her designs work and to provide context on the inspiration for each piece. Her head pieces are meant to help women feel beautiful and empowered in their own skin, and with designs as gorgeous as hers it’s not too hard to feel that way in them.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, VRYWVY started sharing her DJ sets on social media and quickly gained a massive following. Her DJ skills are impeccable, and her ability to flawlessly transition between songs and genres is even more impressive. Now that things are beginning to open up again, she’s hosting (and selling out!!!) events that we hope to one day be in attendance of.

