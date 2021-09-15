Yo! Como están mitú familia? It’s Mike and I’m back with another edition of Mike’s Likes! You know, the series where I show you things that I, well… like. Today I want to show you another amazing food spot that’s located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. But before I get into that, I have a very important question to ask, do YOU eat pupusas with or without a fork?

I’ve seen different answers all over the internet. Some people are extremely adamant about NOT using a fork and some say a fork is the way to go. But if you’re like me, either way is fine as long as I get to enjoy some delicious pupusas.

But anyway, if you haven’t figured it out by now, today I’m going to be highlighting a Salvadorian restaurant, but not just any Salvadoran restaurant, La Pupusa Urban Eatery. They pride themselves on providing the community with “Salvadorian traditional flavors with an L.A. born twist.” All their food is amazing, so keep reading and let’s dig into some of my faves from La Pupusa Urban Eatery!

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day so La Pupusa Urban Eatery is making sure we start our day off on the right foot with La Mañanera Pupusa. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to eat pupusas for every meal of the day — not that an excuse is needed — then this meal is for you! Just pick your favorite type of pupusa and get it topped with two eggs, cheese, and salsa ranchera.

A good pan con pollo will change your life! And let’s just say that La Pupusa Urban Eatery has a pan con pollo that I will never forget! Even if you’re ordering a ton of other food, you have to order at least one pan con pollo to split with someone or take it home for later, this classic dish is always a must!

Last but certainly not least we have “La Mamasota”! La Pupusa Urban Eatery doesn’t call this giant pupusa “La Mamaosta” for just any reason. This giant pupusa is a whopping 10 pounds and measures 18 inches. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw this on the gram but I knew I had to try it! It’s just as tasty as their other pupusas and you get to decide the filling inside the biggest difference is obviously the size. I would suggest bringing a few friends if you’re ordering this, or not, up to you!

There you have it, these are some of my likes from La Pupusa Urban Eatery! If you love Salvadorian food then this spot is calling your name! They offer so many tasty traditional Salvadoran dishes and some that mix some classics with a little LA flavor. Show them some love at @lapupusadtla or stop by when you’re in the LA area, you’ll be glad you did. Hasta Luego!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com