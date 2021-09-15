This L.A. Food Truck Is Fusing Birria With Pizza And Ramen, And It's Fire

¿Qué onda mitú fam! It’s your compa Mike! And I’m back with another edition of Mike’s Likes! The series where I go out and show you things and places that well… I like. What am I liking this time around you may ask? Well, I’ll give you a clue… it’s a food truck that is changing the game with one of the most iconic dishes that I remember growing up. This is a dish that you most likely have had at a quinceañera paired with some rice, beans, and a nice warm tortilla in hand. Any guesses?

If you guessed a birria truck then you are absolutely right! But not just any birria truck, the birria truck I want to share with you today is Birrieria El Patron. Birria itself is not anything new, but the things that this food truck is doing with this iconic dish are just mind-blowing! Keep reading to check out some of their most popular dishes below so you can see what I’m talking about.

This isn’t your ordinary pizza, but that’s why it’s so popular and oh so good! Just look at all that cheesy and birria goodness. Have a pizza party and gather up some friends (or not, up to you) to share this birria pizza with. I’m sure that after trying this you will never look at other pizzas the same. *PS don’t forget to dip your slice in the consmé*

Do you like ramen? Do you like birria? Well, then you’ll want to try this mashup that I didn’t know I needed in my life: BIRRIA RAMEN! Your eyes are not deceiving you, that is chunks of birria in a cup of ramen noodles. When I first heard of this creation we knew we had to see it to believe it and TBH this is one sopita that I will never get tired of eating.

Do you believe in true love or should I show you more pictures of El Patron’s hot and cheesy quesabirria tacos? These quesabirria are a must when you stop by! No matter if you’re getting some birria ramen or a birria pizza, you need AT LEAST one quesabirria taco para el antojito. Bring on the hot and cheesy goodness!

¡Allí está! These are Mike’s Likes aka my likes from Birreria El Patron! If you’ve been looking for a new food truck to support then this spot should definitely be on your radar. Or if you just really enjoy eating some really bomb food in general then show them some love and check their IG @birrieriaelpatron818 to see where you can find them, provecho!

Until next time. Keep liking. And I’ll keep Mike-ing.

