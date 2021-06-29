J Balvin And Valentina Ferrer’s Son Río Has Reportedly Arrived

Latidomusic

Congrats to J Balvin! Apparently, the Colombian reggaetonero is a new father. According to reports, Valentina Ferrer gave birth to their son, Río, on Sunday, June 27.

J Balvin seemingly hinted at Río’s birth on Twitter.

Querido Rio 🙏 — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 27, 2021

Media outlets around the world are taking J Balvin’s recent tweet as a hint to his baby’s birth. On Sunday, he wrote, “Querido Rio.” The tweet was rounded out with the praying hands emoji. Río Osario Ferrer appears to be the full name of Balvin and Valentina’s newborn son.

Valentina Ferrer revealed her pregnancy with J Balvin back in April.

Una imagen vale más que mil palabras. Posando para la lente de Vogue, #ValentinaFerrer y @JBALVIN confirman que están esperando un bebé y serán padres muy pronto. ✨ Mira las fotos: https://t.co/bY4Or5JRSb pic.twitter.com/Ca0T8aRK4M — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) April 15, 2021

Valentina Ferrer first revealed her pregnancy back in April. She was on the digital cover of Vogue México with J Balvin putting his hands around her baby bump. Ferrer was surprised at first to find out that she was pregnant.

“I took the pregnancy test in the bathroom and I repeated it three more times because I couldn’t believe it,” Ferrer told Vogue México. “But what surprised me the most was when I felt the baby kick for the first time.”

J Balvin met Valentina Ferrer during one of his music video shoots.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer first met in 2017 while shooting the emotional music video for “Sigo Extrañándote.” The song was lifted from his 2016 album Energia, which turned five years old this month. In 2018, the Colombian superstar and Argentine model debuted as a couple at New York Fashion Week.

Next up, J Balvin has a Skrillex collaboration on the way.

It’s going to be exciting when J Balvin and Ferrer reveal the first photo of baby Río. Balvin remains hard at work on his next album José. This year he’s also appeared in plenty of collaborations. The next one will be “In Da Getto” with TikTok star Khaby Lame and DJ Skrillex.

