Argentina’s Top Pop Star Unleashed: Our Top 5 Songs On Maria Becerra’s ‘Animal’ Album

Argentina’s most-streamed artist Maria Becerra unleashed her debut album Animal today. The rising pop star teamed up with artists like Becky G, Danny Ocean, Cazzu, and Tiago PZK. The album is an eclectic mix of sounds that reflect Becerra’s versatility as an artist that’s going global.

Animal is coming on the heels of Becerra’s hit “¿Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin.

Last month Becerra became the first artist from Argentina to surpass 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In May, she collaborated with Colombian superstar J Balvin in “¿Qué Más Pues?” The song has become her biggest hit to date, reaching the top 10 on Spotify’s Global 200 chart. The music video has over 257 million views.

Becerra is capitalizing on the success of “¿Qué Más Pues?” and “Miénteme” with TINI by releasing her debut album. Here’s five our favorite songs on the LP.

“Wow Wow” with Becky G

With the release of Animal, Becerra also premiered the music video for “Wow Wow.” She teamed up with Mexican-American singer Becky G for the reggaeton bop. In the fun visual, the two artists host a women’s-only party to get over their exes. They’ve living their best lives in the company of their girls.

“No Eres Tú, Soy Yo” with Danny Ocean

In “No Eres Tú, Soy Yo,” Becerra teamed up with Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean. In the emotional track, the two artists trade verses about having to break off their relationships. Becerra and Ocean are a dream team in this reggaeton kiss-off anthem.

“Animal” with Cazzu

Like “Wow Wow,” the song “Animal” is another girl power moment on Becerra’s album. She joined forces with Argentina’s trap queen Cazzu. Becerra talked with mitú in March about the knockout collaboration.

“I love Cazzu so much,” Becerra said. “She an incredible woman and I have a lot of respect for her. She gave me very important advice and laid a path for women in Latin urban music. It’s amazing to me what she’s done for us. It’s incredible to be on a song with her.”

“Acaramelao”

Becerra blended the worlds of Latin trap and salsa music in “Acaramelao.” The song samples the hit “Yo No Se Mañana” by Nicaraguan singer Luis Enrique. That decision was influenced by Becerra’s mom, who is a fan of Enrique.

“It was incredible to experiment with another genre,” Becerra said. “It’s salsa and trap. It has the influence of ‘Yo No Se Mañana’ in the chords. I sing a bit of the words in a nod to Luis Enrique. Hopefully he hears it and likes it.”

“Cazame” with Tiago PZK

In June, Becerra teamed up with Tiago PZK, another rising star in Argentina’s trap music scene. Their collaboration is a refreshing slice of reggaeton with a dancehall influence. The music video for their sexy song has over 36 million views on YouTube.

