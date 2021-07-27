That’s Bad Bunny’s Voice in Tommy Torres’ New Song “Toda La Noche”

Latidomusic

After nearly a decade wait, Tommy Torres is back with his new album El Playlist De Anoche. The very first song “Toda La Noche” opens with a familiar voice. That’s Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who co-produced and co-wrote the comeback LP with Torres.

Tommy Torres is most known for being Latin music’s Jack of all trades.

Torres is one of the most important producers and prolific songwriters in Latin music. He produced Ricky Martin’s smash “Tal Vez.” Torres won the Latin Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2012. He co-wrote the winning song “Corre” with Jesse y Joy. Tommy released his fourth and final album 12 Historias in 2012. Since then, he went back to making music behind the scenes with artists like Ricardo Arjona and Kany García.

Tommy Torres enlisted Bad Bunny’s help for his new album.

With the release of his new album El Playlist De Anoche, Torres revealed that he signed to RIMAS Entertainment, the home of Bad Bunny. To modernize the pop-rock sound that he’s known for, Tommy joined forces with Bad Bunny, who leaned into alternative on his El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

“To say that El Playlist De Anoche is a fusion of multiple genres would be a very superficial description of what we actually did,” Torres said in a statement. “Much more than that, I feel that we achieved a fusion of pure energies. The unification of Benito’s insistent melodies with my most dramatic and sublime chords.”

Bad Bunny’s uncredited voice is included in “Toda La Noche.”

Bad Bunny focuses on his producer and co-writer duties for most of Torres’ album. However, when you hear the opening track “Toda La Noche,” Bad Bunny repeats, “Baby, no lo niegue’ / Tú me extraña.'” It’s a brief magical interlude that leads into Torres’ stripped-down ballad.

Torres released the reggae-infused song “Marea” as the album’s lead single. After performing it on Premios Juventud last week, he also premiered the music video. The coolest song on the LP is the closer “Inmortal.” That pop-punk sound of the 2000s that’s making a comeback is revived here.

