Shakira Is A Surfing Disco Queen In ‘Don’t Wait Up’ Music Video

Colombian icon Shakira is back with her new single “Don’t Wait Up.” In the music video, she dances like there’s no tomorrow at the disco.

Shakira first teased her new single back in May.

Amazing session at the studio with The Incredibles Emily Warren and Ian Kirkpatrick!

“Don’t Wait Up” is the lead single from Shakira’s upcoming twelfth album. Her last LP was 2017’s El Dorado, so fans were waiting a few years for new music. Shakira actually teased the song back in May when she posted a picture with her co-writers Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren.

Shakira co-wrote “Don’t Wait Up” with Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia collaborators.

For “Don’t Wait Up,” Shakira is taking a page from Dua Lipa’s book. Kirkpatrick and Warren co-wrote the global smash “Don’t Start Now” from Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album. Shakira is no stranger to disco as she’s dabbled in the sound in “Timor” from Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 and more famously in “She Wolf.” After a lover is slacking in their relationship, she decides to put a pause on them and push play on life. “You’ll survive / It’s just one night,” Shakira sings. She gets her groove back and reclaims her dance floor throne with this funky club banger.

Shakira dances and surfs in the “Don’t Wait Up” music video.

The music video for “Don’t Wait Up” was directed by Warren Fu and shot in Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Like in the “Girl Like Me” video with the Black Eyed Peas, Shakira comes through with more dance moves that will go viral on TikTok. The choreography is pretty incredible in this fierce visual. She also goes surfing in neon-lit waters.

In Vogue México last month, Shakira said that there will be more new songs this year leading up to a new album in 2022. Pending the COVID-19 situation, she hopes to go on a world tour in summer 2022.

