Shakira Opens Up About New Album, Best/Worst Looks With Vogue México

Shakira is the July cover girl for Vogue México. In a new interview, the Colombian superstar opened up about her hotly-anticipated new album. She also revisited the best and worst looks of her career.

Shakira hopes her new album will be out sometime next year.

. @shakira es la multifacética artista colombiana que ha vivido distintas épocas y ha sabido brillar en cada una de ellas. ✨ Ella es la protagonista de nuestra portada para Vogue Julio. Mira todo sobre ella aquí: https://t.co/IiMe9dWATC pic.twitter.com/QMqoExkdds — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) June 22, 2021

Shakira is ravishing in red on the cover of Vogue México. In a red dress, she’s also proudly sported her red-dyed hair that’s reminiscent of MTV Unplugged days. It’s been over four years since the release of her last album, 2017’s El Dorado, so fans are awaiting news on the next LP. According to Shak, her twelfth album should be out sometime next year.

“Songs will continue to be released throughout this year that will end up on the album that I believe will be available next year,” Shakira told Vogue México.

Shakira also spilled the tea about her next single and tour.

Como una de las latinas más icónicas en la industria musical, @shakira ha aprendido a evolucionar, ser fiel a ella misma y reinventarse una y otra vez. Mira todo sobre nuestra portada de julio con #Shakira aquí: https://t.co/kJgjzwvgPm pic.twitter.com/QiKNm4jq2L — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) June 22, 2021

While we have to wait until 2021 for the album, Shakira’s next single will be here a lot sooner. The follow-up single to her last two hits, “Me Gusta” with Anuel AA and “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas, will arrive in July. She’s already filmed the music video for the single as well.

Shakira also gave some tea on her next tour. With the new album, she wants to tour again next year. However, she was more specific in saying the tour will probably happening more towards summer 2022.

Shakira also revisited her most iconic looks with Vogue México, including the Super Bowl outfit.

On Vogue México‘s YouTube channel, Shakira participated in going through some iconic looks from throughout her career. Her anecdotes are pretty funny, especially the one about a botched haircut that she blames on Gerard Piqué’s mom.

