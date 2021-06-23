Shakira Opens Up About New Album, Best/Worst Looks With Vogue México
Shakira is the July cover girl for Vogue México. In a new interview, the Colombian superstar opened up about her hotly-anticipated new album. She also revisited the best and worst looks of her career.
Shakira hopes her new album will be out sometime next year.
Shakira is ravishing in red on the cover of Vogue México. In a red dress, she’s also proudly sported her red-dyed hair that’s reminiscent of MTV Unplugged days. It’s been over four years since the release of her last album, 2017’s El Dorado, so fans are awaiting news on the next LP. According to Shak, her twelfth album should be out sometime next year.
“Songs will continue to be released throughout this year that will end up on the album that I believe will be available next year,” Shakira told Vogue México.
Shakira also spilled the tea about her next single and tour.
While we have to wait until 2021 for the album, Shakira’s next single will be here a lot sooner. The follow-up single to her last two hits, “Me Gusta” with Anuel AA and “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas, will arrive in July. She’s already filmed the music video for the single as well.
Shakira also gave some tea on her next tour. With the new album, she wants to tour again next year. However, she was more specific in saying the tour will probably happening more towards summer 2022.
Shakira also revisited her most iconic looks with Vogue México, including the Super Bowl outfit.
On Vogue México‘s YouTube channel, Shakira participated in going through some iconic looks from throughout her career. Her anecdotes are pretty funny, especially the one about a botched haircut that she blames on Gerard Piqué’s mom.
