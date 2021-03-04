Latidomusic

Sebastián Yatra Celebrates the will.i.am “Chica Ideal” Remix with Thirst Trap

By March 4, 2021 at 12:34 pm
SEBASTIANYATRA / INSTAGRAM

Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra released a new version of hit “Chica Ideal.” Along with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, they added Black Eyed Peas’ member will.i.am to the remix.

Yatra and Guaynaa are basketball players in the original music video.

Yatra and Guaynaa first released “Chica Ideal” in October. In the music video, the guys are playing a game of basketball when they’re unexpectedly transported to a magical pool party. Yatra and Guaynaa are joined by plenty of women. It’s become a global hit with over 168 million views on YouTube as of press time.

will.i.am joins the guys for the “Chica Ideal” remix.

To refresh “Chica Ideal” for 2021, will.i.am crashes the party in the new remix. He’s on a hot streak in Latin music after teaming up with J Balvin for the hit “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” and Shakira for the viral “Girl Like Me.” will.i.am adds a new Spanglish verse to the track about his ideal girlfriend. Yatra and Guaynaa’s breezy reggaeton bop has some extra pep in its step with the BEP star.

Okay, Yatra, we see you.

Yatra recently celebrated the remix in an Instagram post. He quoted the “Chica Ideal” lyrics: “Girl you got me loco, loco, loco, loco, loco.” This post with a shirtless Yatra fresh out of the swimming pool will likely have his followers going loc@. To sum things up, one of the top IG comments in Spanish reads: “Ese paquetote.”

Yatra is no stranger to thirst traps. If you follow his Instagram account, the 26-year-old singer often posts shirtless photos for his fans to see.

Last month, Yatra released the music video for his ballad “Adiós.” He’s set to open for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ joint tour this fall. Yatra is also nominated for Favorite Virtual Concert at the upcoming Latin American Music Awards.

Read: CNCO’s Joel Pimentel is Flexing His Muscle Gains in Thirst Trap Photos

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha’s “Demente” Song with Guaynaa

Latidomusic

K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha’s “Demente” Song with Guaynaa

By February 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm
BY  | February 18, 2021 AT 12:43 pm
CHUNGHA_OFFICIAL / GUAYNAA / INSTAGRAM

Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa has joined forces with K-Pop star Chung Ha. Their two cultures collide in the song “Demente” which was released on Feb. 15.

“Demente” is the latest in a wave of K-Pop and Latin music crossovers.

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia that was also released on Monday. After her group I.O.I disbanded in 2017, Chung Ha has focused on her solo career. “Demente” with Guaynaa marks the latest collaboration in the new wave of Latin and K-Pop crossovers.

Chung Ha goes reggaeton with the help of Guaynaa.

“Demente” was produced by Roberto “Earcandy” Vásquez, who has worked in the past with Latin music superstars like Maluma, Wisin y Yandel, and Lali. K-Pop meets reggaeton in this refreshing, multilingual bop. Chung Ha sings a few lines of the song in Spanish with stellar pronunciation. Guaynaa slides in at the halfway point with an explosive guest verse. Chung Ha and Guaynaa are the perfect South Korea and Puerto Rico pop ambassadors here and together, they’re an unexpected yet delightful duo.

Another crossover moment on Chung Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You” with Dutch DJ R3HAB. Guaynaa is most known for his global smash “ReBoTa.” He’s recently scored new hits with his girlfriend Lele Pons in “Se Te Nota” and “Chica Ideal” with Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra.

As far as K-Pop and Latin music crossovers go, Super Junior has done a number of collaborations. The guys teamed up with Mexican group Reik in “One More Time (Otra Vez)” and Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace for “Lo Siento.” The future of global music is in the K-Pop and Latin music collabs.

Read: Meet the Korean-Mexican Hearthrob Topping The K-Pop Charts

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
chung haguaynaak-popReggaeton

CNCO’s Joel Pimentel is Flexing His Muscle Gains in Thirst Trap Photos

Latidomusic

CNCO’s Joel Pimentel is Flexing His Muscle Gains in Thirst Trap Photos

By February 2, 2021 at 1:50 pm
BY  | February 2, 2021 AT 1:50 pm
JOELPIMENTEL / INSTAGRAM

CNCO’s Joel Pimentel worked on his muscle gains for most of 2020. Since the start of 2021, the Mexican-American singer has been showing off the fruits of his labor in glorious thirst trap posts. Pimentel’s biggest flex of 2021 is his biceps.

Pimentel is proud of his gains.

If you follow Pimentel on Instagram, it’s no secret that he spent his 2020 quarantine time bulking up. You can see the progress of the 21-year-old’s fitness journey through every shirtless photo that he’s posted along the way. To kick off 2021, he posted a gratuitous photo set showing off his biceps and abs in the bathroom mirror.

“Wooo my boi rock solid,” commented Pimentel’s CNCO bandmate Richard Camacho on the photos. “Bouts to be my body guard fusho!”

Knowing the power of his thirst traps, Pimentel posted another photo last month with the caption: “Lost my shirt” with a sad face. His friend and fellow singer Yoandri simply wrote in the comments, “CHICHIS.”

CNCO has got it going on in “Solo Importas Tú.”

In CNCO’s steamiest music video yet, all the guys flaunt their bodies for their cover of Franco De Vita’s “Solo Importas Tú.” Pimentel wears a sleeveless shirt that welcome the #CNCOwners (the band’s fanbase) to his gun show. He also lets his voice soar on the classic love song. The Latin boyband’s covers album Déjá Vu will be released this Friday, Feb. 5.

Pimentel and CNCO support their LGBTQ+ fans.

Pimentel and the guys of CNCO know that they just don’t have women’s eyes on them, but also eyes from fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and they’re down with that. Last year, Pimentel agreed with Yoandri’s tweet on not judging people about their sexuality. He told LADYGUNN: “We love [our fans in the LGBTQ+ community] and we support them. We’re with them. My best friend [Yoandri] is part of the community, so if you don’t have anything nice to comment, just don’t say anything.”

Joel is here to quench your thirst (traps).

Now that you’re more familiar with Pimentel and CNCO, here’s more of his sexy thirst traps. It’s his birthday month too, so be sure to show him plenty of love. This Pisces king turns 22 on Feb. 28.

There was that time Pimentel gave us an update on his health. To show us that he survived food poisoning, he posted a shirtless selfie. His friend Christian Acosta commented in Spanish, “If you zoom in [on this photo], you lose.”

We might have a future U.S. Secretary of Transportation on our hands. Pimentel showed us he was a train enthusiast when he posted a shirtless photo next to the train tracks.

Pimentel showed off his backside with a photo captioned: “enjoying God’s creation.” Yes, his fans are enjoying the view.

To switch it up from the usual bathroom selfies, Pimentel propped up a mirror in front of his kitchen and took a shirtless photo. There was nothing snack size about this serve.

READ: As Bad Bunny Posts Shirtless Selfie Claiming To Be “At His Peak,” Here’s Proof That He Has Always Been A Thirst Trap

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
CNCOjoel pimentelThirst Post