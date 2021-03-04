Sebastián Yatra Celebrates the will.i.am “Chica Ideal” Remix with Thirst Trap
Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra released a new version of hit “Chica Ideal.” Along with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, they added Black Eyed Peas’ member will.i.am to the remix.
Yatra and Guaynaa are basketball players in the original music video.
Yatra and Guaynaa first released “Chica Ideal” in October. In the music video, the guys are playing a game of basketball when they’re unexpectedly transported to a magical pool party. Yatra and Guaynaa are joined by plenty of women. It’s become a global hit with over 168 million views on YouTube as of press time.
will.i.am joins the guys for the “Chica Ideal” remix.
To refresh “Chica Ideal” for 2021, will.i.am crashes the party in the new remix. He’s on a hot streak in Latin music after teaming up with J Balvin for the hit “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” and Shakira for the viral “Girl Like Me.” will.i.am adds a new Spanglish verse to the track about his ideal girlfriend. Yatra and Guaynaa’s breezy reggaeton bop has some extra pep in its step with the BEP star.
Okay, Yatra, we see you.
Yatra recently celebrated the remix in an Instagram post. He quoted the “Chica Ideal” lyrics: “Girl you got me loco, loco, loco, loco, loco.” This post with a shirtless Yatra fresh out of the swimming pool will likely have his followers going loc@. To sum things up, one of the top IG comments in Spanish reads: “Ese paquetote.”
Yatra is no stranger to thirst traps. If you follow his Instagram account, the 26-year-old singer often posts shirtless photos for his fans to see.
Last month, Yatra released the music video for his ballad “Adiós.” He’s set to open for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ joint tour this fall. Yatra is also nominated for Favorite Virtual Concert at the upcoming Latin American Music Awards.
