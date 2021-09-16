Selena, Bad Bunny & Daddy Yankee Cracked Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs List

Music

Rolling Stone updated its 500 Greatest Songs of All-Time List and many Latin superstars made the cut. Among the new inclusions to the list are Tex-Mex Queen Selena, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, reggaeton OG Daddy Yankee, and Cuban legend Celia Cruz.

Many of today’s Latin stars voted for their favorite songs.

Rolling Stone first introduced its 500 Greatest Songs of All-Time List in 2005. For the update, more than 250 artists, industry professionals, and journalists voted for their favorite songs. Latin stars who voted included Becky G, Camilo, Farruko, Girl Ultra, Helado Negro, Juanes, Javiera Mena, Nicki Nicole, Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Tainy, and Rauw Alejandro. We’ll go through the Latin music additions from lowest position to the highest.

479. Santana’s “Oye Como Va”

Mexican rock legend Carlos Santana and his namesake band entered the list at No. 479. Santana’s psychedelic take on Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va” garnered enough votes to just crack the top 500 songs.

439. Celia Cruz’s “La Vida Es Un Carnaval”

¡Azúcar! Cuban legend Celia Cruz placed a few spots ahead of Santana. One of her most iconic songs “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” entered the list at No. 439. The salsa classic was included on her 1998 album Mi Vida Es Cantar.

405. Selena’s “Amor Prohibido”

Rounding out the 400s is Tex-Mex queen Selena. Her classic tejano cumbia “Amor Prohibido” placed at No. 405. The Latin anthem was released on the last album from her lifetime, 1994’s Amor Prohibido.

384. Cardi B’s “I Like It” with J Balvin & Bad Bunny

The Latino gang are in the house! Cardi’s reggaeton take on the classic “I Like It Like That” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny placed at No. 384. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018. “I Like It” was included on Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album.

351. Jorge Ben’s “Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma)”

Jorge Ben represents for Brazil on the list. His song “Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma)” placed at No. 351. It’s the only track in Portuguese that made the cut.

329. Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” with Jowell y Randy & Ñengo Flow.

Counting his feature on “I Like It,” Bad Bunny made the list twice. He placed at No. 329 with his beast of banger “Safaera” featuring OGs Jowell y Randy & Ñengo Flow. The song is from YHLQMDLG, which was the top-selling Latin album in the U.S. last year.

50. Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”

The highest Latin song on Rolling Stone’s list is Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” at No. 50. The publication also credited Puerto Rican singer Glory as a featured artist. She wasn’t originally credited when the song first came out. This was the club banger that lit fuse for reggaeton music’s global breakthrough in 2004.

Even though Colombian icon Shakira and Spanish pop star Rosalía placed on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list last year, both women did not make it on the songs list. For Rolling Stone’s full 500 Greatest Songs list, check it out here.

