Rico Nasty And ChocQuibTown Are Headlining AFROPUNK’s Virtual Black Spring Concert

Afro-Colombian group ChocQuibTown and Boricua artist Rico Nasty are headlining AFROPUNK’s Black Spring concert. The virtual event in collaboration with NPR’s Tiny Desk will highlight Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean musicians.
AFROPUNK and NPR are teaming up for the first time.
AFROPUNK’s Black Spring event will take place this Friday, April 23. The festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. EST with Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK. That will be streamed on NPR and NPR’s YouTube channel. This marks the first collaboration between AFROPUNK and NPR. Nenny, Calma Carmona, and Luedji Luna will perform.
“Black Spring is a moment to celebrate our African lineage and not allow the exploits of colonialism to further separate us whether we speak Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, or Dutch,” Tina Farris, NPR Music’s producer of the event, said in a statement. “We are Black. Celebrating with Tiny Desk is the perfect partner for this expansion in highlighting Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean voices.”
The main event Black Spring will start afterward at 4 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the event worldwide at planetafropunk.com. Joining ChocQuibTown and Rico Nasty for the virtual concert will be Seu Jorge, Seafoam Walls, DAWERXDAMPER, Black Pantera, Projexx, and Jup Do Bairro. Santana Caress Benitez will host.
Don’t miss ChocQuibTown, Rico Nasty, or the rest of the acts lined up.
ChocQuibTown is a Latin Grammy-winning group. This year will mark the band’s 15th anniversary since releasing the independent debut album Somos Pacífico. ChocQuibTown has teamed up with artists like Chicana singer Becky G, fellow Colombiano Manuel Turizo, and Panamanian superstar Sech. In our Nu Music Friday list, we highlighted the group’s collaboration “Midnight Boom” with Ir-Sais and Afro B.
In December, Rico Nasty released her debut album Nightmare Vacation. Last year, she also teamed up with Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis for “Aquí Yo Mando.”
Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.
The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform.
The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.
At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event.
Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.
By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation.
“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.
Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.
To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.
For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.
At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!
While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.
World-famous pianist Arthur Hanlon is premiering his HBO Latino special Piano y Mujer this Friday. The Detroit-born musician will be teaming up with Latina artists like Venezuela’s Nella, Puerto Rico’s Kany García, and Colombia’s Goyo. The collaborations are already available on Hanlon’s album of the same name. Hanlon and Nella talked with Latido Music about recording Piano y Mujer and a few of their career highlights.
Hanlon fuses his jazz sound with his love of Latin music.
Hanlon is an Irish-American musician who has made an impact in the Latin music world thanks to his incredible piano-playing skills. Previously, he’s collaborated with artists like Luis Fonsi, Juanes, Marc Anthony, Lunay, and Prince Royce.
“It’s the rhythms more than anything,” Hanlon tells mitú about his fascination with Latin music. “That was the main attraction for me. La bachata, la salsa, and la merengue. There’s so much piano in those genres. For me, it was like a marriage made in heaven.”
“You can tell how much Arthur is passionate about Latin rhythms,” Nella adds. “It’s like he was born in Latin America. It’s a beautiful thing to play with [Arthur] because you also have the influence from the Anglo world, which I love.”
Hanlon also teamed up with Ozuna for a stellar collaboration.
Most recently, Hanlon featured on Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna’s Aura album. It was a feature on the most important song on the album, the title track, and he didn’t know about it until the eleventh hour.
“It was a great vibe,” Hanlon says. “He sent me an idea about a mirror called espejo. I just took that idea and I tried to play a mirror [on the piano] is what I did. I sent it back to him and I never heard anything back. I swear to God the night before, it was like, ‘Dude, it’s the title track. It’s not espejo anymore. It’s called ‘Aura.” That was cool.”
Nella is a Latin Grammy winner.
Nella is one of the women that’s featured in Hanlon’s Piano y Mujer album and HBO special. She’s in the company of García, ChocQuibTown’s Goyo, Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez, and Evaluna Montaner, the daughter of Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner. Nella rose to prominence after winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019.
“My music doesn’t exactly follow the radio format,” Nella says. “I was like, ‘I’m very glad to be nominated. I’m not expecting anything.’ When I heard my name, that was freaking crazy I’ve got to admit. It makes me so happy and proud to know that an album that was made with roots [in Venezuela] and vanguardia was recognized by The [Latin Recording] Academy. It was obviously a before and after in my life.”
Nella recently received a co-sign from Juan Luis Guerra.
A recent high in Nella’s career includes featuring on a song with Dominican icon Juan Luis Guerra. When she was a reference vocal in the song “Mi Guitarra” by Javier Limón, Guerra decided to keep her voice on there.
“When Juan Luis Guerra returned the song back to Javier, he didn’t delete my voice,” Nella says. “He kept my voice and did harmonies with my voice. It was such a beautiful and humble thing for him to do that he didn’t need to. It was a great honor to be chosen by him.”
For Piano y Mujer, Hanlon worked with Nella on songs that spoke to her Venezuelan roots.
Hanlon arranged the music for Piano y Mujer with Venezuelan producer Motiff. Hanlon played piano on two songs that are personal to Nella. The first one is “Caballo Viejo,” a popular folk song in Venezuela.
“I’ve listened to it since I was a baby and it’s been in my blood, but I’ve never performed it,” Nella says. “It was such a great opportunity to do this for the first time. It’s always beautiful for me to sing a little bit of my roots.”
Hanlon and Nella also worked together on “Me Llaman Nella.” That song was the lead single from Nella’s debut album Voy that helped her win her Latin Grammy.
“I always dreamed about having a remix of that song and there you go,” Nella says. “People got to know me [with that song] because it also tells my story. That’s going to be like my ‘Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey. That song that you’re going to sing your whole freaking life. It was beautiful to hear with a different rhythm that respected the melody and the essence of the song.”
Hanlon and Nella also told us about who they want to collaborate with next.
As for what’s next, Hanlon says that he’s working on something that will hopefully make Colombian icon Carlos Vives’ Cumbiana Dos album. Nella reveals that she wants to work with more women. At the top of her list is Mayra Andrade, who hails from Cape Verde. Nella’s next album will be released on April 30.
Hanlon’s Piano y Mujer special airs on HBO Latino this Friday at 10 p.m. EST/PST. The show will be available to stream on HBO Max afterward.