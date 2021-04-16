Natalia Lafourcade, Becky G, Ir-Sais and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

Latidomusic

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 16th. Check out our full list below!

Natalia Lafourcade, Pepe Aguilar – “Cien Años”

Oh, this will take you back. Natalia Lafourcade and Pepe Aguilar do their own take on “Cien Años” that will certainly get the entire family singing.

Emotional Oranges ft. Becky G – “Down To Miami”

Sounds like LA vibes in the 305! Emotional Oranges released “Down To Miami” and recruited Becky G for a chill R&B/Pop single that you need to play either driving by your hometown or down the MacArthur Causeway.

Ir-Sais, ChocQuibTown, Afro B – Midnight Boom

Ir-Sais, the Bonaire/Dominican singer that gave us “Dream Girl” is back with an afrobeat diaspora single “Midnight Boom” with Colombian trio ChocQuibTown and British-Ivorian singer Afro B. Play this by the pool or beach and the mood is set.

Sech – ’42’ album

El Peluche‘s album is finally here. Sech named his new album ’42’ as a nod to Panamanian baseball legend Mariano Rivera, and Sech has his sights on reaching the iconic legend status of the former Yankees pitcher. Sech dropped the album on Thursday, along with a documentary about his career and 5 music videos on his YouTube channel.

Natanael Cano, Alejandro Fernandez – “Amor Tumbado”

Fresh off his Latin AMAs win, Natanael Cano dropped a new version of “Amor Tumbado” with Mexican legend Alejandro Fernandez, where regional mexican meets corridos tumbados.

Beret & Morat – “Porfa No Te Vayas”

With over 1 million views already, Spanish singer Beret joined forces with Colombian band Morat for their new pop anthem “Porfa No Te Vayas”.

Omy De Oro – “Millones”

Latin Trap singer Omy De Oro is not afraid to declare war if anyone wants to mess with him in “Millones.” Omy talks about what it feels like to be on top of the food chain within the space of urban music.

Zoé – “Popular”

Let Mexican band Zoé take you to another dimension with their new single “Popular” and a music video to match!

Steve Aoki & Farruko – “Aire”

Steve Aoki is still in his Latin music bag, and we love it. This time around he got Reggaeton star Farruko to go EDM for their new single “Aire,” and it’s a banger.

VALÉ ft. Kat Dahlia – “oop”

And I oop! VALÉ dropped her new bilingual collab “oop” with Kat Dahlia, and it’s most definitely a vibe: “I want the money, yo no quiero besos“, who can relate?

