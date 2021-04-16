Latidomusic

Natalia Lafourcade, Becky G, Ir-Sais and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By April 16, 2021 at 1:10 pm
YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 16th. Check out our full list below!

Natalia Lafourcade, Pepe Aguilar – “Cien Años”

Oh, this will take you back. Natalia Lafourcade and Pepe Aguilar do their own take on “Cien Años” that will certainly get the entire family singing.

Emotional Oranges ft. Becky G – “Down To Miami”

Sounds like LA vibes in the 305! Emotional Oranges released “Down To Miami” and recruited Becky G for a chill R&B/Pop single that you need to play either driving by your hometown or down the MacArthur Causeway.

Ir-Sais, ChocQuibTown, Afro B – Midnight Boom

Ir-Sais, the Bonaire/Dominican singer that gave us “Dream Girl” is back with an afrobeat diaspora single “Midnight Boom” with Colombian trio ChocQuibTown and British-Ivorian singer Afro B. Play this by the pool or beach and the mood is set.

Sech – ’42’ album

El Peluche‘s album is finally here. Sech named his new album ’42’ as a nod to Panamanian baseball legend Mariano Rivera, and Sech has his sights on reaching the iconic legend status of the former Yankees pitcher. Sech dropped the album on Thursday, along with a documentary about his career and 5 music videos on his YouTube channel.

Natanael Cano, Alejandro Fernandez – “Amor Tumbado”

Fresh off his Latin AMAs win, Natanael Cano dropped a new version of “Amor Tumbado” with Mexican legend Alejandro Fernandez, where regional mexican meets corridos tumbados.

Beret & Morat – “Porfa No Te Vayas”

With over 1 million views already, Spanish singer Beret joined forces with Colombian band Morat for their new pop anthem “Porfa No Te Vayas”.

Omy De Oro – “Millones”

Latin Trap singer Omy De Oro is not afraid to declare war if anyone wants to mess with him in “Millones.” Omy talks about what it feels like to be on top of the food chain within the space of urban music.

Let Mexican band Zoé take you to another dimension with their new single “Popular” and a music video to match!

Steve Aoki & Farruko – “Aire”

Steve Aoki is still in his Latin music bag, and we love it. This time around he got Reggaeton star Farruko to go EDM for their new single “Aire,” and it’s a banger.

VALÉ ft. Kat Dahlia – “oop”

And I oop! VALÉ  dropped her new bilingual collab “oop” with Kat Dahlia, and it’s most definitely a vibe: “I want the money, yo no quiero besos“, who can relate?

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

By March 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
SONY MUSIC LATIN

In honor of Women’s History Month, Latido Music has lined up 10 of our favorite all-women collaborations in Latin Music. In no particular order, here’s 10 girl-power anthems that we should be bumping all year long.

“Sin Pijama”

Mexican-American singer Becky G flipped the script on the antiquated idea that two women couldn’t get a hit together when she collaborated with Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha. Their fun and flirty music video for “Sin Pijama” has racked up over 1.8 billion on views on YouTube, outpacing some of top reggaetoneros. Following the success of this knockout duo, collaboration among women in Latin music has been on the rise, and we love to see it.

“Tick Tock”

Mexican pop icon Thalía has been one of the top proponents for all-women collaborations. She became the first Mexican female artist to score a billion a views on YouTube with “No Me Acuerdo” featuring Natasha. On 2018’s Valiente album, Thalía also teamed up with Argentine pop princess Lali for “Lindo Pero Bruto.” Last year, Thalía joined forces with her Latin Music Queens co-stars, fellow Mexicana Sofía Reyes and Colombian rapper Farina, for the empowering “Tick Tock.” The trio of women didn’t have time for any foolishness.

“Tusa”

Trini-American superstar Nicki Minaj got all up her in reggaeton gig on Karol G’s “Tusa.” She was even singing a bit in Spanish with the Colombian reggaetonera. Last year, Minaj had everyone, even the guys, singing, “Ahora soy una chica mala.” This was a regal bop fit for two queens and they wore that crown well. The song also garnered Minaj her first Latin Grammy nomination. That’s the power of “La Tusa.”

“No Al Aguacil”

One overlooked all-women collaboration is Mexican goddess Gloria Trevi’s “No Al Aguacil” with fellow Mexicana Paulina Rubio. The song was never released as a single (thought it should’ve been one) and it’s buried in Trevi’s 2011 album Gloria. Very much reflecting the early 2010s, “No Al Aguacil” is an electro-pop moment that these pop icons served with plenty of girl power.

“22”

In 2019, Argentine pop princess Tini came through with one of the best collaborations of the year. For kiss-off anthem “22,” she teamed up with Colombian singer Greeicy. Tini, who was turning 22 at the time, was not going to let any heartbreak rain on her birthday celebrations. Greeicy served as another voice of reason for why crying over that guy would not be worth it. This cumbiatón moment was everything.

“Santería”

Last year, Spanish star Lola Índigo recruited Mexican pop princess Danna Paola and Chilean singer Denise Rosenthal for “Santería.” Each woman adds their own flair and attitude to this bubbling pop cauldron. Like the Charmed sisters, the power of three is real here, and together these women serve a spellbinding collaboration.

“Ladrón”

Argentine pop princess Lali teamed up with Argentina’s top woman in Latin trap, Cazzu, last year. The alluring “Ladrón” was a moment of girl power that highlighted the talent in their country. The two women united in turning the tables on a no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sang together.

“High” Remix

Last year, rising Argentine singer Maria Becerra upped the girl power of her breakthrough hit “High.” For the all-women remix, she teamed up with Índigo and her compatriot Tini. Together, they also upped the angst factor on this mesmerizing, trap-lite bop.  

“La Rueda”

Ivonne Galaz and Natalie López are making way for women in the male-dominated corridos tumbados space. As the two women signed to the Rancho Humilde record label, they teamed up for “La Rueda” on last year’s Corridos Tumbados Vol. 2 album. What a moment to hear two Mexicanas find strength in each other’s stories of overcoming the struggle. Galaz and López tap into an emotion in the genre that the guys can’t touch.

“Modo Turbo”

Three Brazilian queens joined forces for last year’s “Modo Turbo.” Anitta and Luísa Sonza aligned with drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar. “Fasten your seatbelt / Turbo mode,” Sonza encouraged in Portuguese. They certainly took their fans for a wild ride with this fierce and stellar collaboration.  

AnittaBecky Gdanna paolaivonne galazKarol GlaliNatti NatashaPaulina RubioThaliatini

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

By March 15, 2021 at 11:17 am
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 11:17 am
BADBUNNYPR / KALIUCHIS / INSTAGRAM

Celebrations are in order for Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis. Both artists won their very first Grammy Awards last night.

Benito won his first Grammy Award!

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated for two Grammy Awards. During the pre-show, Bad Bunny’s collaboration “Un Día (One Day)” with Tainy, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was defeated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” won the category.

In a first for the Best Latin Pop or Urban category, it was presented during the main Grammy telecast. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG defeated recent works by Ricky Martin, Kany García, Camilo, and Debi Nova. He’s now a Latin Grammy and first-time Grammy winner.

We finally got a live performance of “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny also performed his global hit “Dákiti” for the first time with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The guys shined during the neon-colored performance for the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut. For his first big Grammy moment, Cortez was feeling himself in his see-through mesh shirt. The guys were later spotted dancing to Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating” and Benito knew the words.

Congrats to Kali Uchis too for her first Grammy win!

During the pre-show, Kali Uchis also became a first-time Grammy winner. When DJ and producer Kaytranada’s “10%” won for Best Dance Recording, the Colombian-American singer took home a Grammy as the song’s featured artist. She was previously nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for featuring on Juanes’ “El Ratico.”

Uchis’ Grammy win comes at an incredible time in her career as she’s riding high off the global hit “Telepatía.” She recently put out a lyric video for Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit.

In other interesting Grammy wins news, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade claimed her second Grammy in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman and most-awarded singer in Grammy history with 28 wins. With her Album of the Year victory for Folklore, Taylor Swift won the category for a historic third time.

Bad BunnyBeyonceGRAMMYsjhay cortezKali UchisNatalia LafourcadeTaylor Swift