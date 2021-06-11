Ricky Martin And Paloma Mami Turn Up The Heat In “Qué Rico Fuera” Music Video

Latidomusic

Ricky Martin gets the party started in his new music video for “Qué Rico Fuera.” The Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with rising Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami.

Ricky Martin’s upcoming Play album will give his fans something to dance to.

“Qué Rico Fuera” is Martin’s first taste of his Play album. During the quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, he split his album into two parts: Pausa and Play. He dropped the ballad-loaded Pausa EP last year. Now Martin is getting ready to turn up with Play. “Qué Rico Fuera” marks his first time working with Paloma Mami.

“I was familiar with her work as I’m constantly trying to discover new voices,” Martin said in a statement. “When this song came into my life, I immediately thought of her. Paloma is a warrior and beyond talented. I am so happy that we were able to work together. I hope the audience feels as good as we did during the recording session.”

“Tusa” co-writer Keityn had a hand in Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami’s collaboration.

Martin wrote “Qué Rico Fuera” with Paloma Mami, Juan Camilo Vargas, Wissem Larfaoui, and Keityn. Keityn is notably the writer behind Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s smash hit “Tusa.” Like Martin’s past hits “Vente Pa’ Ca” and “La Mordidita,” his collaboration with Mami is super sensual. Afro-beats meets reggaeton as he sings about a potential night in ecstasy. In Spanglish, Mami holds her own as she offers her own evening of fun. Martin and Mami prove to be a dream time on this alluring club banger.

It’s a hot summer night in the “Qué Rico Fuera” music video.

The music video for “Qué Rico Fuera” was shot by famous Dominican director Jessy Terrero. Martin and Mami come through with a sexy version of In the Heights as they dance around a neon-lit city. The hot-and-heavy visual arrives just in time for the summer season.

