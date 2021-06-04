Renee Goust’s “La Apuesta” Is The Queer Ranchera Anthem For Your Pride Playlist

Latidomusic

Mexican singer-songwriter Renee Goust released her new album Resister on May 28. The openly queer artist and activist comes through with the ranchera “La Apuesta” in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Renee Goust funded her debut album with a New York City arts grant.

Ya salió #RESISTER nuestra nueva bb



Son 8 canciones originales trabajo de 28 morras y 2 personas no-binaries, 1 ingeniera co-productora que gestó/tuvo bb en el proceso, mil noches sin dormir, risas y llanto. Gracias a todes!



Escúchalo y compártelo <3 👇https://t.co/GKcrGYOWQ5 pic.twitter.com/lum0insBRA — Renee Goust (@ReneeGoust) May 29, 2021

The New York native funded her album Resister with a grant from the city. Last year Goust was awarded the New York City Mayor’s Office and New York Foundation for Arts’ Women’s Fund Grant. From Goust herself to the people she worked with on the album, this is truly the work of a femme and queer village.

“This album was made possible due to the talent of twenty cis women, two trans women, and two non-binary people,” Goust said in a statement. “RESISTER, as the compound word in the title indicates, is an album that seeks to ‘re-sister’ our communities through resistance. I invited very dear and talented artists to collaborate with me on the project, and I am very proud of ourselves.”

“La Apuesta” is Renee Gousts’ ranchera to her coming out experience.

With the regional Mexican music scene dominated by men, not only did Goust want to find a place in the genre for women but also for queer folks. The centerpiece of the album is “La Apuesta,” a beautiful ranchera ballad. While playing her guitar, Goust sings her heart out about her coming out experience. You can feel the gritos she lets out during the performance.

“With Chavela Vargas’ high spirits in mind, I decided to break into the ranchera song genre and narrate what for me has been almost a lifelong journey ‘out of the closet,'” Goust said. “‘La Apuesta’ is my way of doing justice for those former minorities who didn’t feel free to live as they wanted to be. It is dedicated to anyone who is struggling to cope with the rejection of their own identity. I want to ask them to resist and promise them that they will be okay.”

“El Corrido de Sylvia Rivera,” Goust’s ode to the gay and trans rights activist, is another standout. The queer corrido with a blues music twist is everything. She will be performing at the NYC Pride March! virtual rally on June 25. Goust recently participated in the Disney series Launchpad with her song “El Son Del Chupa y La Chepa.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com