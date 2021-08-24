Video Games Go Reggaeton: J Balvin Joins ‘Fornite’ + Ozuna Partners With ‘Call Of Duty’

Latidomusic

The hottest online video games are going reggaeton this week. Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin is joining Fortnite and Puerto Rican singer Ozuna is enlisting in Call of Duty: Mobile.

J Balvin first joined forces with Fortnite last October. He headlined the virtual concert Fortnitemares within the game on Halloween.

On Aug. 26, the J Balvin set will be available to download as part of the Icon Series. His special set will include the J Balvin outfit, an Emote, Glider, and a Back Bling that unsheathes as a Pickaxe. Starting today, players can unlock the outfit and Back Bling through the J Balvin Cup.

Fornite fans will be able to do J Balvin’s “In Da Getto” dance.

The J Balvin outfits include a default J Balvin with rainbow-colored hair, an Energía-styled Balvin, and the Fornitemares Skeleton-styled Balvin. The Emote in the set is J Balvin’s viral dance from “In Da Getto,” his song with Skrillex. There will also be a “La Fiesta” experience available from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9.

“It feels incredible to be part of the Fortnite Icon Series,” J Balvin said in a statement. “Being in the video game, that’s the kind of thing kids dream about. It’s amazing. I hope my fans enjoy the J Balvin drip and moves as much as I did creating them with the Fortnite team.”

Ozuna’s Osito logo will be a character in Call of Duty.

Ozuna is teaming up with Call of Duty: Mobile. When the game’s seventh season Elite of the Elite is released on Aug. 25, fans can buy an exclusive Ozuna-themed outfit and other in-game content. The outfit is inspired by the bear that’s featured on Ozuna’s album covers. He will also release a new song “A La Buena El Mejor,” which will be the season’s official theme.

Ozuna will also be streaming the Elite of the Elite season on his YouTube channel with surprise guests. You can catch the live stream on Sept. 2-3. More artists are crossing over into the video games realm. Ariana Grande had an exclusive partnership with Fornite earlier this month.

J Balvin is gearing up to release his new album José on Sept. 10. Over the weekend, he brought out Mexican boxer Santos Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez as a surprise guest during his Baja Beach Festival set.

Balvin was performing his Oasis hit “La Canción” sans Bad Bunny.

