Latidomusic

Rauw Alejandro Lives Pop Star Fantasy With Shaq In “Todo De Ti” Music Video

By May 21, 2021 at 8:38 am
90THSHOOTER / INSTAGRAM

Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro is living his best life in the music video for “Todo de Ti.” Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal joins Rauw at the skating rink for the disco banger.

This year Rauw has collaborated with Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

So far, 2021 has been a year of hit collaborations for Rauw Alejandro. The Boricua singer teamed up with Selena Gomez for “Baila Conmigo,” Bad Gyal in the “Zorra” remix, and recently Alicia Keys for her remix of “Underdog” with Nicky Jam. All the collaborations show versatility to Alejandro’s artistry as a pop star.

After flirting with pop on his past singles, Rauw Alejandro goes all-in with “Todo de Ti.”

For his new single “Todo de Ti,” Rauw Alejandro fully taps into his pop star potential. He eschews the reggaeton music momentarily for disco-fied beats that are reminiscent of Michael Jackson in the ’80s. While the song’s sound is more throwback, Alejandro’s signature swagger and charm keep it contemporary. He’s putting his best foot and dreamiest lyrics forward to woo over the girl of his eye, but he’s going win over the world in the process.

“I like things that are different,” Alejandro said in a statement. “I’ve always been that way. My first album Afrodisíaco focused on my musical roots, but I would never want to limit myself to a single genre. I was in Puerto Rico and thought of experimenting with some creative sounds, crafting a single that would be perfect for summer.”

Shaq comes through for a cameo in the “Todo de Ti” music video.

Those summer vibes are alive in “Todo de Ti” music video. Like the best pop music videos, Rauw Alejandro takes his party to the skating rink. As one of the best dancers in Latin music right now, of course, he has a dance battle with himself. To make things more epic, Shaquille O’Neal puts on his rollerblades and cuts loose with the singer. Rauw also debuts his new buzz cut.

“Todo de Ti” is another reason to be excited about Alejandro’s second album. To add to his list of collaborations, this year he was spotted in the recording studio with Christina Aguilera. Keep the hits coming, Rauw.

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

Latidomusic

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

By May 14, 2021 at 6:05 am
Warner Music Latina | @alaina_castillo | YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 14th. Check out our full list below!

Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox – “Loco”

Tranquilo y tropical. Justin Quiles is setting his sights on a Summer anthem with “Loco” featuring Reggaeton OG’s Zion & Lennox and DR’s Chimbala. 

Blessd x Maluma – “Imposible Remix

Medellín en la casa. Papi Juancho continues supporting up-and-coming acts, this time around joining Medellín Reggaeton newcomer Blessd in the remix for “Imposible.”

Luna Luna feat. Pretty Boy Aaron – “Golden”

Trust me when I say the vibes of this song are immaculate. Dallas-based band Luna Luna are back with disco-pop single “Golden” featuring rapper Pretty Boy Aaron.

Alaina Castillo – parallel universe pt 1. album

Mexican-American singer Alaina Castillo released pt. 1 of her debut LP parallel universe. Get ready to go on a 7-track R&B trip through Alaina’s music, where she talks about relationships, taking control of your own narrative and more.

Wisin, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Los Legendarios – “En Mi Habitación”

Wisin and Los Legendarios continue putting out bangers, this time around recruiting crooners Rauw Alejandro and Lunay for “En Mi Habitación.”

Natalia Lafourcade, Mare Advertencia, Rubén Blades – “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”

Natalia Lafourcade released a new version of “Tu Si Sabes Quererme” alongside Panamanian legend Ruben Blades and Zapoteca rapper Mare Advertencia. Her upcoming album ‘Un Canto a México, Vol. 2’ will be released on May 28th.

Kris Floyd – “Siempre Tarde”

Perrear y llorar, anyone? Neon 16 hitmaker Kris Floyd released the follow up to his last single “7/24” with “Siempre Tarde”. Produced by Tainy and Jota Rosa, Kris sings about realizing it’s a little too late to get back with the person you really want. 

Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez – “En Tu Perra Vida”

After their previous collaboration on “Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” Grupo Firme and Lenin Ramirez reunite for another anthem that deserves not one, but two drinks, with “En Tu Perra Vida.”

KHEA & Maria Becerra – “Te Necesito”

Putting Argentina on the map. Argentinian Trap pioneer KHEA keeps showing his versatility, this time around releasing his new collab “Te Necesito” with Maria Becerra.

Juhn, Jay Wheeler – “Fragancia” 

El All Star recruited Jay Rueditas for “Fragancia”, which has a catchy beat and lyrics and is poised to blow up like “Bandido” did. 

Vale – “Para Verte”

Vale, the Colombian duet comprised of the talented twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Pérez, released their new single “Para Verte” which was produced by none other than Juanes.

Alexis & Fido, Yandel – “Te Reto”

OG Reunion: Los Pitbull Alexis & Fido team up with Yandel on “Te Reto”, which will take you back to mid-2000s Reggaeton.

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

Latidomusic

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

By May 7, 2021 at 9:11 am
ROMEOSANTOS / GLORIATREVI / SELENAGOMEZ / INSTAGRAM

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most live entertainment, this year Pollstar is dedicating its awards to the top-performing tours of the last decade. In the Latin category, heavy-hitters like Romeo Santos, Maná, and Gloria Trevi are up for Latin Touring Artist of the Decade. Strangely, Selena Gomez is nominated for the award as well.

The Pollstar Awards honors the best-selling tours each year.

The 32nd annual Pollstar Awards will be taking place on June 16 in Los Angeles. The awards will be presented in partnership with Live Nation. While the ceremony usually honors artists, venues, and teams that have performed well in the past year, that would’ve been tough to do for 2020 with the pandemic shutdown. Pollstar instead compiled the top-selling tours of the past decade for this year’s awards.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Romeo Santos and Gloria Trevi were on roll with their tours.

The Latin Touring Artist of the Decade category is stacked with the icons that definitely filled seats before the pandemic. Aventura frontman Romeo Santos made history in 2019 when he became the first Latin artist to headline the MetLife Stadium. That year Mexican pop icon Gloria Trevi received an honorary award from Premios De La Radio as the top-selling touring Mexican female artist.

Santos and Trevi face-off with Maná, who sold out back-to-back concerts at Staples Center. Other top-selling acts in the category include Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias, Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin, Luis Miguel, Marc Anthony, and Alejandro Fernández.

Selena Gomez is Latina, but her last tour wasn’t a Latin tour.

The outlier in the category is Selena Gomez. There’s a whole pop category that she could’ve been included in. Even though Gomez is Mexican-American, she didn’t perform any Latin music on her Revival Tour. The multi-hyphenate star didn’t go full Latin until the release of her Revelación EP this year.

Jennifer Lopez is also nominated in the category, but she’s always coming through with her own Latin hits and Selena covers. J.Lo in the category is permissible, but Selena Gomez is a hard sell here.

